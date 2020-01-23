Verona Pharma: Not Enough Cash To Demonstrate The Clinical Benefit For Its Key Drug Candidate

The company is running out of cash and currently has little chance for any further capital raising.

Verona Pharma is a small-cap biotech company in UK. It has multiple pipelines with one major API: ensifentrine or RPL-554. It was invented by Vernalis plc, then transferred to Rhinopharma Ltd in 2005 where it got its name RPL-554. In 2006 Rhinopharma was recapitalized and renamed Verona Pharma plc.

RPL-554 is a dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase 3 (PDE3) and phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) enzymes. It is known that inhibition of PDE3 can lead to acute bronchodilation while inhibition of PDE4 brings anti-inflammatory effect. Combining the function of such dual inhibition brought hope that it could be an effective candidate for indications like asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). COPD is a progressive condition that usually leads to a steady decline in lung function and worsening exacerbations. The progressive airflow limitation that characterizes COPD is a result of chronic airway inflammation in response to the inhalation of stimuli resulting in parenchymal destruction. As a result, COPD is associated with an approximate 3.5-fold increase in the risk of death and is linked to multiple comorbidities, including hypertension, heart failure, diabetes mellitus, myocardial infarction, depression, and pneumonia.

RPL-554 has demonstrated its potentials in COPD a long time ago. However, after more than a decade of development, Verona’s most advanced pipeline, a nebulizer formulation of RPL-554 for maintenance therapy of COPD just revealed its Phase IIb result in Jan. 2020. To illustrate how slow the progress actually is, Verona had its Phase IIa result published back in Oct. 2017. While the company is trying different delivery methods for RPL-554, it is reasonable to assume that it needs at least another 3-4 years before any formulation of RPL-554 could reach the market. Verona, with a current market cap of merely $80M and less than 18 months cash spending in hand, faces serious suspicion from investors that whether there would be a turnaround.

I. Efficacy

RPL-554 has a very strong PDE3 inhibition function with an IC 50 of 0.4nM (smaller IC 50 means stronger molecular binding). As a result, its bronchodilation effect is acute. This could be demonstrated by fast improvement of FEV1 (Forced Expiratory Volume in the first second), as indicated in Fig. 1. It starts to show its bronchodilation as soon as 10 min after inhale and reaches the maximum efficacy within an hour. Further, its bronchodilation effect also lasts quite long – at 5 hours minimum. This prolonged duration differentiate it from other PDE3/4 dual inhibitors such as zardaverine and pumafentrine, with later failed in clinical trials specifically due to the short duration of action.

Figure 1. Change in FEV1 after one inhaled does of RPL-554 or placebo in patients with mild-to-moderate COPD. (Source: Internet)

Second, given the strong binding affinity with PDE3, RPL-554’s bronchodilation effect is quite significant. In the mono-therapy setting, RPL-554 increases FEV1 at a peak of 17% (See Fig. 1) in mild to moderate COPD patients, or 194 ml in absolute terms. In comparison, one of the widely used LAMAs (long-acting muscarinic antagonists), tiotropium, increases FEV1 at a peak of around 181 ml in mild COPD patients, which is similar to RPL-554. Additional biopsy data also indicated that RPL-554 may elicit a maximum smooth muscle relaxation stronger than LAMAs and LABAs (long-acting beta2-adrenoreceptor agonist). Combining all these evidence, it is reasonable to believe that RPL-554 has a similar bronchodilation effect to tiotropium.

RPL-554’s anti-inflammatory effect has drawn some suspicion. PDE4 is widely expressed in almost all inflammatory cell types implicated in asthma and COPD, and it is believed to be the primary target for dual PDE3/4 inhibitors to invoke anti-inflammatory pathway in COPD patients. On the other hand, RPL-554 has a relative weak affinity to PDE4 (C 50 of 1479nM). This is 3,000 times weaker than its affinity to PDE3. Some researchers even believed that RPL-554 should be classified as a selective PDE3 inhibitor rather than a dual PDE3/4 inhibitor. In Phase I study, Verona showed that RPL-554 reduced most inflammatory cell types (Fig. 2), but the measure was on healthy volunteers only. Further, no other inflammatory indicator, such as sputum interleukin (IL-5, IL-6, IL-8, etc) level was measured. That is probably the reason that some researchers stated in a 2019 publication, “there is no reliable evidence of its (RPL-554’s) ability to elicit an anti-inflammatory activity in patients with COPD or asthma”. Recently, studies in animal models suggested that PDE3 inhibition may, by itself, lead to certain anti-inflammatory response. This brings hope that RPL-554 could possibly demonstrate an anti-inflammatory efficacy in COPD patients, but not without more specifically designed clinical studies in the future.

Figure 2. Anti-inflammatory effects of RPL-554 after lipopolysaccharide challenge in healthy individuals. (Source: Internet)

A good bronchodilation profile with a “likely” anti-inflammatory efficacy do not position RPL-554 as a newer generation COPD candidate. The current standard of care, under the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease ("GOLD") diagnosis framework, grade COPD patients into four stages and recommend either mono-LAMA / LABA or combination of LAMA and LABA based on different grades. Some of those approved medication, like tiotropium, also has a good bronchodilation and a “likely” anti-inflammatory efficacy. As a result, we think currently there is insufficient evidence to believe RPL-554 to be superior in efficacy than tiotropium, or other LABAs / LAMAs.

In Phase IIb trial, Verona also tested RPL-554’s efficacy as an add-on treatment together with tiotropium. The synergic bronchodilation effect between RPL-554 and various LAMA has been widely observed. In the Phase IIb result, Verona showed that intake of 6mg of RPL-554 through nebulizer improves a peak change of FEV1 of ~130 ml on top of tiotropium (Fig. 3). Further, the average change of FEV1 for the first 12 hours of intake is 65 ml for the same cohort.

Figure 3. Lung function (forced expiratory volume in 1s, FEV1) on day 3. (Source: Internet)

Here comes the tricky part: will this 65 ml change in the average FEV1 be enough to demonstrate a long-term clinical benefit in Phase III? Or in other words, can RPL-554 significantly reduce COPD exacerbation on top of tiotropium? Without any further evidence, we can actually make some simple calculation to estimate the likely outcome. We know from previous studies that, 12 weeks once daily tiotropium intake can increase a trough FEV1 of 113 ml and resulting a 14.5% of patients experiencing exacerbation, versus 19.9% of patients experiencing exacerbation (p = 0.0151). If we simply assume that improvement of FEV1 is linear to percentage of the patients experiencing exacerbation, then we deduct that RPL-554 on top of tiotropium can reduce the percentage of patients with exacerbation (within 12 weeks) to 11.4%. Assuming everything else remain the same, we can further estimate the p-value by reverse engineer from the above numbers and we get 0.10675, which means the additional improvement on top of tiotropium is not significant. Again, this is just a very raw estimate and only for reference purposes.

The above concern was reproduced in another primary endpoint recommended by FDA on COPD trials, the SGRQ-C score. It is shown that only two higher doses of RPL-554 has achieved statistically significant minimal clinical important difference (MCID) in SGRQ-C, only at week 4, only by small margins (Fig. 4). Keep in mind that this Phase IIb add-on trial already involved 400 patients. A similar replica trial cannot guarantee a significant SGRQ-C improvement in the Phase III trial.

Figure 4. RPL-554’s add-on effect on SGRQ-C mean change from baseline, placebo corrected. (Source: Internet)

The fact that FEV1 and clinical significance (SGRQ-C scores, exacerbation rates, etc) are highly correlated made researchers study how much FEV1 increase would translate into PRO (patient reported outcome) benefit. Through a comprehensive regression analysis, it is believed that in order to achieve a MCID of 4 units improvement in SGRQ-C, one would need at least 40ml improvement in trough FEV1. This also indicates that RPL-554’s add-on benefit would be on the edge of acceptance.

II. Tolerance

Previous PDE3/4 dual inhibitors have reported unfavorable safety profiles. For example, zardaverine, originally designed as a modest bronchodilator for asthma, causes gastrointestinal side effects. Additionally, the only approved PDE4 inhibitor, roflumilast, also showed various gastrointestinal AEs including diarrhea (9.5% vs 2.7% in placebo), nausea (4.7% vs 1.4% in placebo) and weight loss (7.5% vs 2.1% in placebo). On the other hand, RPL-554 seems to be well tolerated. It is stated that RPL-554 does not induce important AEs and, in any cases, the changes in vital signs, ECG variables and lab tests were mild and without any clinical importance. The most frequently reported AE is headache. A high dose (12mg) induced a small increase in hear rate in COPD patients and a very high dose (24mg) in healthy individuals are well tolerated.

The absent of gastrointestinal AEs is probably due to RPL-554’s weak affinity to PDE4, further supporting the idea that RPL-554 may simply be a selective PDE3 inhibitor. However, this brings new concerns due to the fact that PDE3 inhibitors were associated with increased cardiovascular mortality in previous clinical trials. This long-term mortality is increased predominantly due to ventricular arrhythmias probably result from an increase in Ca2+ cycling, which leads to the generation of arrhythmic currents and unfavorable metabolic effects. The reason researchers have not found increased cardiovascular risk in RPL-554 could be due to the fact that the longest duration of treatment for RPL-554, by far, is just four weeks. In addition, when providing with higher doses (12mg), some patients do experience increased heart rate and headache, which is the typical outcome of inotropic effect brought by PDE3 inhibitors. Thus, RPL-554 long term cardiovascular profile is yet to be determined.

III. Competition

Currently, there are over 6M COPD patients on treatment in US. The direct and indirect cost of COPD in US is estimated to exceed $50 billion per year. Such a big market drives competitive discoveries of new drugs during the last two decades (Fig. 5). Combination therapies of LABA, LAMA and inhaled corticosteroids ("ICS") have been widely accepted under the GOLD framework.

Figure 5. Timeline of COPD drug approvals. (Source: Internet)

More recently, novel classes of drugs with innovative targets have been emerged in various clinical trials. These include, but not limited to, CFTR stimulators, PDE3/4 inhibitors, PI3k-delta inhibitor and IL-33 ligand inhibitors. Take the FDA approved PDE4 inhibitor roflumilast for example. Roflumilast has shown stronger anti-inflammatory effect than corticosteroids. Its pooled phase III/IV trial result has demonstrated an undisputed clinical benefit: statistically significant improvement in exacerbation rate (Fig. 6)

Figure 6. Effect of roflumilast on the mean rate of moderate or severe exacerbations with or without a LABA. (Source: Internet)

More amazingly, AstraZeneca even tested roflumilast’s MACE (major adverse cardiovascular event) benefit over 10,000 COPD patients. AZ included MACE profile in the outcome measure because based on previous studies, patients diagnosed with COPD are approximately 3 times more likely to experience a stroke and acute myocardial infarction. The MACE result shows that roflumilast is associated with a significantly lower risk of MACE rate versus placebo-treated COPD patients (Fig. 7). This data brings competitive advantage over various COPD drugs on the shelf.

Figure 7. Pooled analysis of the incidence rate of the composite MACE (nonfatal MI, nonfatal stroke and CV death) for patients receiving roflumilast (n = 6,563) or placebo (n = 5,491). (Source: Internet)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) also invested significant resource into its own COPD pipelines. Nemiralisib, an investigational PI3K-delta inhibitor currently under Phase I trials, was shown to improve the average FEV1 of 107 ml over placebo by Day 84. This seems more prominent than RPL-554. Also, nemiralisib has observable anti-inflammatory effect as it reduces sputum ILs levels by 10%-20% in COPD patients.

There are over 30 investigational compound currently being tested under clinical trials related to COPD in US. It is obvious that the competition is quite heavy in the field. Without clear clinical advantages, RPL-554 will find it hard to rival against numerous investigational or already approved drugs.

IV. Financial Status

By the end of Q3 2019, Verona has $50M cash in hand. It currently burns about $9M per quarter, so the remaining cash would last for less than a year and half. Verona definitely needs more cash in the near future. The commercialization of its first product could still be years away. However, for any possible future dilution, there is one problem: its current market cap of $80M is just 2 times of its annual spending. That means, one single offering would at least cause a 50% dilution and we don’t think any investor would be willing to invest in such situations.

What is even worse is that Verona has been trying to expand multiple formulations of RPL-554, including a Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) and a pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler (pMDI). The trials designed to test DPI formulation’s efficacy and tolerability recruited 35 patients and the scale for pMDI trial was similar. As those two trials progress into later stages, it would naturally recruit much more patients, likely a few hundred each. The quarterly spending going forward would probably increase at a much faster pace.

During their Q3 earning call, Verona’s CEO Jan-Anders Karlsson specifically mentioned that, “To maximize the commercial value of the DPI or pMDI formulation of ensifentrine, our strategy is to partner its further development and commercialization.” That is no surprise, since Verona just does not have enough capital to carry along those two products by themselves. The timing though, would probably not be optimistic, as Jan said, “(DPI formulation) is a prototype and of course, we need to perfect it (before partnering with a third party)”.

In short, it is very hard for Verona to raise capital soon. This is also the biggest reason that the market cap of Verona dipped so much after IPO. With a little more than a year of cash to spend, it could end up being taken over by a minimal bid, or just file Chapter 11 if it is unable to secure additional capital. Verona need some heroic moves to turn it around.

V. Takeaway

Given all the evidence, either from efficacy outcome or from management perception, it is very difficult and probably not designed for RPL-554 to get approval as a monotherapy. So strategically, Verona’s emphasis, on the future phase III pivotal trials, would be to elucidate RPL-554’s clinical benefits as an add-on therapy. From that perspective, it seems wise for the management to carry out two Phase III pivotal trials: one for maximizing the chance of approval in severe COPD patients already on multiple therapy; and another for maintenance therapy to achieve broader patient coverage, as indicated from their Q3 2019 earning call. However, this design comes with flaws. Very severe COPD patients probably have multiple therapies already, not just tiotropium. As a result, the phase II result showing an add-on synergic effect may not be prominent when the background therapy already contains ICS plus LABA.

What the management was hesitant to clarify, is that how will Verona design its Phase III trials to demonstrate RPL-554’s “anti-inflammatory effect and the symptom improvement”. For anti-inflammatory effect, one needs to measure the different white blood cell counts and sputum interleukins’ levels in patients w/o taking RPL-554, probably as secondary endpoints. Further, the exacerbation test is a must-have primary endpoint FDA would request. The likely outcome for these endpoints, especially the later one, is not that convincing based on current data.

For the past five years, Verona tried so many trial settings, monotherapy vs. add-on, three types of delivery formulations, healthy individuals vs. patients of different severity. But it just made investors feel that it was lacking something, something solid that would make regulators feel convinced about its potential application. The end-of-phase II FDA meeting could very well shed more light on the future development of RPL-554.

Verona needs good communication with FDA and they need to act on the guidance fast. The time left for them is short. As mentioned above, it will be hard to get capital inflow anytime soon (unless been taken over). If, let’s say even if Verona did get optimistic from FDA’s positive guidance and they executed sharply, there will more hurdles to overcome for the next 2,3 years before its first product come to the market.

Lastly, for the potential partnership, the management refused to provide any information during the earning call, but the CEO actually stated:

“We cannot really do it (DPI) until we have a relationship in place, because all of them (DPIs) have different or slightly different devices. On the MDI side, it's a little different. The main supplier of MDIs in the world I believe is 3M, at least commercially available for us and that would be done the same canister in any type of MDI device”.

Will 3M believe in RPL-554? Only time will tell.

(Author: Weiwei Wang)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any information mentioned in this article was not verified, and should not be relied on as a formal investment justification. All recommendations and other statements, unless specified, are based on the author's personal understanding/judgement and may subject to future changes.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.