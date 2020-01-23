IPO Update: Arcutis Biotherapeutics Readies IPO Effort

Arcutis is a candidate for inclusion in my personal IPO portfolio at up to $15.00 per share for a 12 - 18 month hold time frame.

ARQT is beginning Phase 3 trials for its promising lead candidate, is focused on skin condition treatments and the industry has significant growth prospects over the medium term.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for various skin conditions.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has proposed terms for its $125 million IPO.

Quick Take

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) intends to raise $125 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

For its lead candidate, ARQT plans to have initial data readout in early 2021, existing investors are supporting the IPO by acquiring 40% of the float and the skin condition market is forecast to grow substantially in the years to come.

ARQT is a candidate for purchase in my personal portfolio at $15.00 per share and for a hold time frame of at least 12 to 18 months.

Company & Technology

Westlake Village, California-based Arcutis was founded to develop treatment for psoriasis and dermatitis skin conditions via topical creams and foams.

Management is headed by Todd Watanabe, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Chief Operating Officer at Kanan Therapeutics, cardiovascular drug development company and prior to that was VP - Strategy at Kythera Biopharmaceuticals.

Below is a brief overview video of chronic plaque psoriasis:

Source: Dermnet.com

The firm's lead candidate is ARQ-151, a PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of both plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease that creates patches of thick, red, scaly skin in various locations on the body.The status of the company's pipeline of treatments is shown below:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $72.3 million and include Bain Capital Life Sciences, Frazier Life Sciences, and OrbiMed.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 report by ResearchandMarkets, the global market for the treatment psoriasis conditions of all types is expected to reach $46.6 billion by 2022.

This represents a fairly strong forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.5% from 2019 to 2022.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a rise in incidence of psoriasis among patients possibly attributed to climate changes, increased stress and unhealthy lifestyles.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 100 million people suffered from some form of psoriasis in 2016.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

AbbVie (ABBV)

Pfizer (PFE)

Novartis (NVS)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Celgene (CELG)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Amgen (AMGN)

Merck (MRK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Dermavant Sciences (DRMT)

Sienna Biosciences (SNNA)

Financial Status

Arcutis’s recent financial results are typical of biopharma firms in clinical development in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its pipeline advancement.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $25.2 million in cash and marketable securities and $9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

ARQT intends to sell 7.8 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $125.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $50 million in total value at the IPO price. (Up to 40% of the IPO). This investor support is typical of successful life science IPO transactions.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $538 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.3%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the further development of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, and Cantor.

Commentary

ARQT is seeking a larger than usual IPO transaction for biopharma firms.

Its lead candidate, ARQ-151, is in Phase 3 trials and management expects to publish topline results in the ‘first half of 2021.’

The market opportunity for various related skin condition treatments is large, worldwide and forecast to grow reasonably quickly.

I prefer biopharma firms such as ARQT in terms of their focused pipeline on one treatment areas, such as skin conditions.

In 2019, ARQT signed a collaboration deal with Hawkeye Therapeutics, wherein ARQT acquired 19.9% of the related firm’s stock. ARQT will ‘perform certain research and development activities that are fully funded by Hawkeye.’

As to valuation, at an enterprise value of approximately $538 million, the IPO is at the top end of typical biopharma IPO valuations, although the firm’s lead candidate is enrolling Phase 3 patients, so ismore advanced than many life science IPOs.

So, given a relatively short expected time frame to first data readout for its Phase 3 trial, strong investor support for the IPO (acquiring 40% of the total value of the IPO) and a strong market for skin conditions on a worldwide basis, I have a favorable view of the IPO at $15.00 per share.

Note: ARQT is a candidate for purchase in my personal portfolio.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: January 30, 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: ARQT is a candidate for inclusion in my personal portfolio at no more than $15.00 per share with a hold time frame of 12 to 18 months.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.