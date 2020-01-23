Fidelity National Financial: Commercial Orders Remain Key In 4Q And 2020

As business sentiment improves, we see further support for commercial orders that should grow in double digits in 4Q and 2020.

Our last report on Fidelity National Financial took place on November 5, when we reviewed 3Q earnings (See Article). More than two months later, we are providing an update by analyzing the company's 4Q earnings and providing our thoughts for the full year 2020. Recall that Fidelity National Financial (FNF) is a provider of title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, as well as transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Therefore, FNF is very sensitive to mortgage rates, and 2019 was a particularly unique year, given a total of three rate cuts. Both the title and corporate businesses are sensitive to what the Federal Reserve does, making the 2020 story particularly interesting.

Valuation

At first, let's update our valuation, particularly since our Buy thesis remains solid. We believe that the case of falling rates should provide FNF with a 2x P/E multiple premium that would give FNF an edge over the industry-wide multiple (some would claim that FNF is actually THE industry, given the extent of their title outreach) of 14x. When we apply the resulting 16x multiple (unchanged from the previous article) to our 2020 EPS estimate of $3.39 (up from $3.22), we get the target price of $54 (up from $51).

Expectations for 4Q and 2020

It is first and foremost a commercial growth story: When we juxtapose residential and commercial orders for FNF, we have seen commercial orders outpacing residential ones by as much as 700 bps in growth in 2018-19. In our view, this trend should continue into 4Q and 2020 overall. We estimate that total open orders were around 9,000 in 4Q, driving our 13.2% Y/Y revenue growth estimate in 4Q and 11.7% Y//Y estimate for the year 2020. Earlier in 2019, we have seen some overall slowdown in the US business investment, which then began to improve by 4Q, which should explain the healthy double-digit increase. Throughout 2020, we expect further stability in the commercial outlook, however, there should be plateauing effect kicking in as well - hence, a moderate deceleration to 11.7%. Overall, however, the message remains clear: commercial growth story is key to FNF's growth. Our view about the commercial pictures remains unchanged since the previous article: this is the view we've held since early 2019.

See continued mid-teens growth in direct premium: We currently estimate 17% Y/Y growth in direct premiums for 4Q, with agency premiums growing 16% Y/Y. It is our understanding that this is a steady state that should spill over into 2020.

Expect decline in personnel costs: We are modeling 8% Y/Y decline in personnel costs during the fourth quarter, a deceleration from 9% Y/Y in 3Q. Overall, we expect a systematic decline in personnel costs at a rate of about 15 bps per quarter, which should help buttress EPS growth and potentially even deliver some beats. Relative to our November note, we are less cautious around costs: specifically, it now drives about 6 cents from the 17-cent EPS increase in 2020 (see Valuation above). The key reason behind the change in our thinking around SG&A is that restructuring-related activity has been completed as of 3Q, whereas previously we were modeling it through the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue-driven margin improvement: We are also modeling revenue-driven margin improvement, not only from the title business but also from the corporate side, which is much too often overlooked. Higher revenues are primarily driven by better pricing, which in turn translates into stronger margins. Overall, we should see sequential improvement in margins during the second half of 2020, relative to the first half.

California and New York to lead: We expect both CA and NY to have the top performance among the 21 national offices, largely due to their exposure to commercial real estate. At the same time, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh offices should also be in the top quadrant.

Dividend yield to stay stable: We believe that the dividend yield is already high enough at FNF and should not move beyond the 2.7%-3.0% range we've seen throughout 2019.

Dovish Fed is the prerequisite for Bullish thesis: We would like to reiterate that with Fed on the sidelines - there should be solid support for FNF's title business. Recall that the Federal Reserve cut rates three times in 2019, at 25 bps increments, which should provide a meaningful boost for the mortgage activity in 2020. We don't expect any more cuts in 2020 (in fact, rate cut expectations would be counterproductive since they would signal potential macro softness). However, any signaling of rate increases could be harmful to our Bullish thesis: that's why we carefully monitor inflation expectations and anything that can be construed as a harbinger of hawkish activity by the Fed.

Business Risks

We see the following three business risks for FNF:

Technology failure or cyberattacks can limit FNF’s ability to process title insurances, albeit we very rarely see such attacks in the mortgage space.

As discussed in the previous section, rising interest rates could have a direct adverse impact on the FNF business.

Decline in business investment may lead to lower investment in the title commercial space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.