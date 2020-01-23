Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/21/20

Includes: CMD, DXLG, MCHX, MRUS, PBF, TAYD
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/21/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • Merus (MRUS);
  • Marchex (MCHX);
  • Destination XL (DXLG), and;
  • Cantel Medical (CMD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Taylor Devices (TAYD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ);
  • UnitedHealth (UNH);
  • ShockWave Medical (SWAV);
  • Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI);
  • Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO);
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);
  • Cardlytics (CDLX);
  • Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF), and;
  • Akero Therapeutics (AKRO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Trinity Industries (TRN);
  • Parker Drilling (OTC:PKD), and;
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Morningside Venture Inv

BO

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

APLS

JB*

$19,999,980

2

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$17,109,530

3

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Merus

MRUS

B

$4,501,490

4

Boze Brandon B

DIR,BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

AB

$3,824,354

5

Highbridge Capital Mgt

BO

Parker Drilling

PKD

B

$760,125

6

Kim Tony

O

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II

BSTZ

B

$365,505

7

Fotiades George L

CEO,DIR

Cantel Medical

CMD

B

$305,838

8

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Marchex

MCHX

B

$198,830

9

Sochet Ira

BO

Taylor Devices

TAYD

B

$118,712

10

Mesdag Willem

DIR,BO

Destination XL

DXLG

B

$52,167

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Lola Brown Trust 1b

BO

Boulder Growth & Income Fund

BIF

JS*

$67,397,856

2

Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr

BO

ShockWave Medical

SWAV

AS

$14,497,293

3

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$7,061,450

4

Burke Richard T

DIR

UnitedHealth

UNH

S

$4,491,750

5

Youngren Bryce

DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

AS

$3,899,363

6

Versant Venture Capital Vi

BO

Akero Therapeutics

AKRO

AS

$3,727,211

7

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014

BO

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$3,238,817

8

Rhine Bruce C

DIR

Onto Innovation

ONTO

AS

$3,200,505

9

Insoft Steven J

O

Omega Healthcare Investors

OHI

AS

$2,200,000

10

Tseng Saria

VP,GC

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$1,879,982

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.