Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/21/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/21/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

PBF Energy (PBF);

Merus (MRUS);

Marchex (MCHX);

Destination XL (DXLG), and;

Cantel Medical (CMD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Taylor Devices (TAYD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ);

UnitedHealth (UNH);

ShockWave Medical (SWAV);

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI);

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO);

Monolithic Power (MPWR);

Kellogg (K);

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);

Cardlytics (CDLX);

Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF), and;

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Trinity Industries (TRN);

Parker Drilling (OTC:PKD), and;

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Morningside Venture Inv BO Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS JB* $19,999,980 2 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $17,109,530 3 Bvf Partners LP BO Merus MRUS B $4,501,490 4 Boze Brandon B DIR,BO Trinity Industries TRN AB $3,824,354 5 Highbridge Capital Mgt BO Parker Drilling PKD B $760,125 6 Kim Tony O BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II BSTZ B $365,505 7 Fotiades George L CEO,DIR Cantel Medical CMD B $305,838 8 Edenbrook Capital BO Marchex MCHX B $198,830 9 Sochet Ira BO Taylor Devices TAYD B $118,712 10 Mesdag Willem DIR,BO Destination XL DXLG B $52,167

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Lola Brown Trust 1b BO Boulder Growth & Income Fund BIF JS* $67,397,856 2 Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr BO ShockWave Medical SWAV AS $14,497,293 3 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $7,061,450 4 Burke Richard T DIR UnitedHealth UNH S $4,491,750 5 Youngren Bryce DIR Cardlytics CDLX AS $3,899,363 6 Versant Venture Capital Vi BO Akero Therapeutics AKRO AS $3,727,211 7 Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014 BO Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $3,238,817 8 Rhine Bruce C DIR Onto Innovation ONTO AS $3,200,505 9 Insoft Steven J O Omega Healthcare Investors OHI AS $2,200,000 10 Tseng Saria VP,GC Monolithic Power MPWR AS $1,879,982

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.