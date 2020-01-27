Retirement Advisor: The Advice Advantage (Podcast)

Summary

The London-based International Longevity Centre has conducted its second comprehensive study on the value of financial advice.

The ILC conducted its study on the basis of the largest extant survey of household assets in Great Britain and found that receivers of advice fared substantially better than the unadvised.

Advice receivers were apt to accumulate more wealth, and retirees to have more income. The non-wealthy received proportionately greater gains than the affluent.

The biggest beneficiaries of all were long-term recipients of advice.