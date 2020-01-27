Retirement Advisor: The Advice Advantage (Podcast)
The London-based International Longevity Centre has conducted its second comprehensive study on the value of financial advice.
The ILC conducted its study on the basis of the largest extant survey of household assets in Great Britain and found that receivers of advice fared substantially better than the unadvised.
Advice receivers were apt to accumulate more wealth, and retirees to have more income. The non-wealthy received proportionately greater gains than the affluent.
The biggest beneficiaries of all were long-term recipients of advice.
Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
A comprehensive study by the London-based International Longevity Centre found that receivers of financial advice fared substantially better than the unadvised.
This podcast (4:37) suggests that the public has a lot of clarity about the cost of advice, but is deficient in its knowledge of the value of advice, something for which comprehensive U.S. research is needed, but also something that advisors can do a better job of communicating.