Revisiting TJX Companies

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is among the best of the best of retail. Now that e-commerce has bulldozed through the sector, it seems that discount/dollar stores, home improvement stores, major big box stores, automotive parts stores, and a select few others (Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA) comes to mind) will manage to continue growth in today's difficult environment.

However, most stocks I follow have become overheated, including many retail stocks. I want to look at whether an investment today in TJX is still warranted, considering the run-up.

Looking at the company's long-term track record, there really can't be any complaints. Check out the recession years, where sales and comps still went up. This last year, comps grew 6%, continuing a 23-year streak. 1996 is the only year in the 40-plus year company history that has seen a negative comp. This kind of track record is the exact thing I look for in an investment, where a company is so well-run (across multiple management teams) and in a strong enough niche that it can continue its outsized performance over a long period of time.

TJX has been around for quite some time. It is an important thing to look at whether the company can continue to grow, in this case, based on looking at its addressable market. For TJX, I don't see the addressable market as being too concerning, and management projections confirm that theory. The company has shown now that it can run 2 very disparate brands successfully (HomeGoods/Homesense and Marmaxx) and that it can expand profitably on an international stage. Looking forward, the company sees a 6,100-store footprint as a possibility in just its current markets with the current store formats. With stores numbering a bit over 4,000 today, that leaves a long runway ahead. Additionally, the company recently announced an investment in the Familia brand in Russia. Management discussed its prospects on the most recent earnings call:

It allows us, as you look down the road, a strong financial profile where we see a slightly accretive addition to our earnings beginning in fiscal 2021... But when you boil it down, one of the things that really hit us when we were first engaged with looking at Familia is the DNA of that business is very similar to the way they approach the business, very similar to what we do. You have a strong financial profile where they have profitable margins, low cost structure. They have significant store growth potential with more than 275 stores today, including nearly 50 stores opening in 2019, so you start adding all of these aspects, and by the way, we did a tremendous amount of due diligence. ... And just so you understand, as we move forward, Scott Goldenberg is actually going to be a Board observer and Doug Mizzi will have a seat on their board. Doug Mizzi again, who is our Senior Executive Vice President, who oversees Canada and Australia. So we will have a continued strong relationship in terms of our investment.

I'll confess that I know next to nothing about Russian off-price retail, but TJX has successfully operated in Poland already, and it looks like management is continuing to push investment into new markets, thus further increasing their international total addressable market.

One of the company's growth prospects that is a little more concerning to me is the continued push into online retail. I consider the competitive advantage for these stores to be the fact that the treasure hunt nature of their business is difficult to replicate online. So, I went and checked it out. The company hides the brand names for many items until you click on them, and I saw several items at much higher price points than I would expect to see in the store (although still at a discount). It remains to be seen how well the company is able to capitalize on its model online, but it will be much less defensible against upstarts if it does end up succeeding, likely driving down margins.

Competitive Advantage

It wouldn't be fitting to write about TJX without discussing why it has been so successful in doing what it does. There is definitely an argument to be made for the overall business it operates in, as Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) has been an excellent long-term investment, as well. Additionally, TJX has what I consider to be a pretty substantial moat in its merchandising operations. The company's buyer team, numbering some 1,100 worldwide, are the crown jewel. They are able to continually maintain fresh inventory at competitive prices on store shelves, regardless of the continued growth of the company. There have always been detractors with concerns that TJX and ROST will run out of vendors as the market gets more efficient, but so far, e-commerce has only caused more disruption, leading to ever more products available for TJX and ROST to scoop up. I don't see any catalysts currently that should change that. The ability to purchase quickly, in cash, in odd lots, and without guarantees of returns makes TJX just as valuable to the vendors as they are to TJX. Additionally, the fresh inventory makes it that much more fun for consumer to go and find 'treasure' on the shelves. Long term, I see this as a highly defensible business model.

Looking at the company's returns on invested capital, it's obvious that management is creating significant shareholder value with its initiatives. For a company growing at a pretty solid clip and opening new stores, this is an important metric to monitor.

Looking at the cash flows, I have no concerns. The company carries debt about equal to its free cash flow, and it has over 2X coverage of its dividend. The company will soon be a Dividend Aristocrat, with 23 consecutive years of dividend growth, and it has been very good to investors with an average 22% growth rate over the last 10 years.

SG&A expenses as compared to sales have risen slightly over the past few years. It's not unreasonable to see it rise some as a company gets larger, and where it stands now is not significantly higher than its low in 2015. Management talked a little about costs on the earnings call:

I mean, the supply chain cost, both for this year and going forward is still is the biggest one had mostly having to do with building out our infrastructure investments. But no real changes, wage, all the other ones are similar. Wild cards, obviously, are tariffs, FX, et cetera. And the only other one I would talk about would be probably a little better than what we thought is freight costs due to some of our own strategies that we put in place plus the renewal when we had some of our contract renewals that we said would happen at the end of the third quarter were a little better than we would have thought on some of the inbound freight and some of the outbound freight in terms of what we've been trending.

I'm not alarmed by the increase in SG&A, but I intend to watch it going forward. If management isn't able to keep costs in check, revenue growth becomes less meaningful.

TJX has returned 76% since the last time I wrote about it, so I'd like to look at how it compares to its long-term valuation.

TJX has pretty clearly left its average valuation line. The dividend is right around its average over the last few years, although at a 22% DGR, that's not too surprising. However, the P/E ratio ~24X is ~20% higher than its average over the last 10 years.

Looking at the long-term valuation, the price seems further disconnected from its long-term averages.

Based on analyst estimates for earnings growth and a return to the company's long-term average P/E ratio of ~18X, an investment today could yield as low as ~3% annualized. However, I only show this to represent that, if the company's valuation compresses to its 18-year average, there is likely not much to look forward to in terms of share price appreciation. There is no guarantee that the valuation will compress, or even that it won't expand much further from here.

Based on all that, I see TJX as one of my core holdings, so I won't be selling. However, I won't be adding to my holding here, either, and I rate TJX as a hold. It deserves a spot on the watchlist to add on any weakness.

