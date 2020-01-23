International Business Machines: Doing Better Than You Think

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) released earnings today. The maligned company unsurprisingly beat both revenue and earnings estimates. But the bar was low since the company has faced a declining top line for years due to an extended restructuring process that has taken years. These efforts were topped off by the 2019 purchase of Red Hat to accelerate the company’s transition to the cloud. Red Hat is now a part of IBM’s Cloud & Cognitive Services. Today, IBM has remade itself from a provider of information technology services and equipment to one focused on enterprise hybrid cloud.

Source: IBM

The stock price reflects this lack of growth and low expectations. At a time when most tech companies are trading at elevated valuation multiples, IBM trades at a depressed one of ~10.8 prior to the earnings release. The stock is below its all-time high set in 2013 and is also trading below its 52-week high. Most investors are taking a wait and see attitude with IBM. Some like me have bought the stock due to the combination of low multiple, high yield, and growing dividend. But with that said, the jury was still out whether IBM’s transition to hybrid cloud will drive top line and bottom line growth.

Today’s earnings release was a positive one and provides patient investors with a glimmer of hope. Consensus estimates were for both revenue and earnings to decline. The surprise was that companywide revenue growth was positive albeit at only 0.1% year-over-year. This was due the strength of Red Hat and shipments of z15. Furthermore, IBM beat both adjusted and GAAP earnings per share by $0.02 and $0.03, respectively. The market reacted positively to the earnings release with a ~4% gain. Seemingly IBM’s Red Hat acquisition and the ongoing transition to a hybrid cloud model is providing IBM some momentum.

Cloud & Cognitive Services continues to generate positive sales growth on a year-over-year basis albeit at a single-digit rate. This is good and the underlying cloud growth rate is double-digit for the past two quarters on the strength of the Red hat acquisition. Granted, the cloud growth rate does not match that of Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), or Google (GOOG). But still, in Q4 2019, revenue for this segment grew 8.7% to $7.2B on the strength of Red Hat’s contributions and cloud. Red Hat revenue grew 24% and total cloud revenue grew 21%. In addition, Systems revenue shot up 16% due to 63% growth resulting from z15 shipments and 3% growth from storage systems. These are all good numbers. Importantly, Global Business Services was flat at (0.6%) decline and Global Technology Services was down (4.8%) and did not provide a significant drag on growth in other segments.

Source: IBM Q4 2019 Results

The company also became more profitable as gross margin rose 230 bps to 51.8%. Gross margins have ranged from 45% to 50% over the past decade but were at the lower end of that range since late-2017. This uptick in gross margins is a reversal of this decline and provides optimism that the company is focusing operational efficiencies. In fact, operating expenses were down (15%). I look for this to continue into 2020 as IBM seeks to maintain margins.

Importantly, the balance sheet also showed improvement on a sequential basis. The company has reduced debt by approximately $10B since completion of the Red Hat acquisition. At and of Q2 2019 total debt was $73B and at end of Q4 2019 total debt was $63B. Global financing debt is still constant at ~$25B. But this debt is largely offset by notes and account receivable and short-term financing receivables. It is core debt that has declined by $10B. Short-term debt is now $8,797M and long-term debt is now $54,102M. The company has almost $9B in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities on hand. IBM is clearly making headway on reducing debt, but it still has a way to go before it restores its previously conservative balance sheet. However, the fact that IBM has been able to deleverage by $10B in two quarters is an excellent sign that it may reduce debt faster than expected.

Source: IBM Q4 2019 Results

While 2019 was in general a down year for IBM, the Red Hat acquisition combined with the z15 release seems to be providing momentum for IBM going into 2020. The company is forecasting adjusted diluted earnings of $13.35 per share. This would represent growth of roughly 4.2% from 2019 after a decline of (~7%) in 2018. Although this is not great compared to other tech companies, it is movement in the right direction. This momentum combined with, the high yield, growing dividend, solid dividend coverage, and low valuation are all positives. I still view IBM as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.