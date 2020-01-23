Sluggish Loan Growth, Spread Pressure, And Limited Op Leverage Making It Hard For Zions To Get Ahead

Guidance for 2020 doesn't change my view that it will be the low point of the cycle, and investors should be prepared for a full year of negative quarterly comps.

Zions had a lackluster fourth quarter, with a reserve release providing nearly all of the upside to sell-side expectations, as pre-provision profits came in a little light.

When I wrote about Zions Bancorpation (ZION) after third quarter earnings, I wrote that Zions was a quality bank that was mismatched the current phase of the cycle and not really cheap enough for a “pay you to wait” play. The shares are down a bit since then, underperforming broader banking indices, but that came mostly with the negative reaction to earnings (which included at least two downgrades).

Although Zions’ valuation is not demanding, I think investors are likely looking at at least three, and maybe four or five, quarters of negative year-over-year pre-provision comps and even management thinks that positive operating leverage might be out of reach in 2020. Valuation and a high-quality (if asset-sensitive) business keep this on the watch list, but I need a bigger discount to fair value or more confidence on near-term earnings momentum to step up.

A Mediocre Quarter

Zions’ earnings per share did come in well above sell-side estimates this quarter (about $0.10/share), but that was overwhelmingly driven by a reserve release (around $0.08) and core pre-provision profits were about a penny shy of expectations. Coupled with lackluster guidance for 2020, there wasn’t much to celebrate.

Revenue rose 1% yoy and came in flat with the prior quarter, beating expectations slightly. Net interest income declined 3% yoy and 1% qoq, beating slightly, as the bank saw less net interest margin compression than expected (down 21bp yoy and 2bp qoq, beating by 3bp). Fee income saw low single-digit yoy growth on a core basis, but 4% qoq contraction.

Expenses rose 1% yoy and 2% qoq on a core adjusted basis, leading to modest 3% yoy and 4% qoq declines in adjusted core pre-provision profits (which missed expectations by about 1%).

Balance Sheet Growth Remains A Struggle

Like so many banks this quarter, Zions missed loan growth expectations, with loan balances coming in about 1% below expectations. End-of-period loans rose 4% yoy and declined slightly qoq, while average loans rose 5% yoy and likewise declined slightly qoq. Although municipal lending saw robust growth (up 10% qoq), core C&I lending was weak (down 1% qoq), as was CRE lending (down 2.2%) and consumer lending (up 0.3%).

Yield compression wasn’t bad, with average loan yields declining 18bp yoy and 15bp qoq.

Deposits grew 5% yoy and 3% qoq (end-of-period results were roughly similar), with non-interest-bearing deposits down 2% yoy and up 2% qoq. Zions still sports very attractive deposit costs, with interest-bearing deposit costs up 12bp yoy and down 11bp to 0.75% and total deposit costs up 8bp yoy and down 7bp to 0.43%. To give some perspective, U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported 0.73% total deposit costs this quarter, Bank of America (BAC) reported 0.65%, Wells Fargo (WFC) reported 0.60%, and Comerica (CMA) reported 0.49%.

Zions also managed to make better use of its funding this quarter, with a better balance sheet mix contributing to the better NIM. Wholesale funding declined around $2.5 billion and management did an all-around better job of managing excess liquidity (an issue in a stagnant loan demand environment).

Credit quality looks okay on balance. The NPA ratio is higher than I’d like to see, but it’s relatively steady. Non-performing loans grew just 4% qoq and although the charge-off ratio jumped sequentially, that was off an extremely low base. Criticized loan growth also appeared to slow significantly.

Not Much To Get Excited About In 2020

Maybe the best thing I can say about 2020 for Zions is that once it’s over, they don’t have to do it again. Management called for a “moderate” increase in loans (which I think means around 4% growth), but I’m a little concerned that the election year could lead to even slower investment/capex decisions from business customers. Management also called for a slight decrease in net interest income and expenses to be stable to down slightly. That all said, management acknowledged that positive operating leverage would be hard to achieve, and I think it’s pretty likely that Zions will continue to see negative yoy comps in pre-provision profits.

The Outlook

This year (2020) should be the low for the cycle, and although I don’t expect a big rebound in 2021, I do see core earnings growth returning to the mid-single-digits over time, with upside in the best recovery years. As an asset-sensitive bank, it’s not unreasonable to think that Zions could see some very good years in a Fed tightening cycle.

Discounting the core earnings back and applying other valuation approaches like ROTCE-driven P/TBV, I believe fair value for Zions is in the low-to-mid-$50’s. Curiously, even many analysts with neutral/hold ratings agree, with price targets in the mid-$50’s.

The Bottom Line

Valuation alone doesn’t make stocks go up, and I think Zions will be hamstrung by worries about weak near-term net interest income prospects and limited (if any) operating leverage, as well as potentially higher credit costs if the economy slows further. As I wrote in reference to Comerica (CMA), though, I think there will be a point where these asset-sensitive banks wash out and investors believe that the end of the bad times is in sight sufficiently well to start investing on the basis of the eventual recovery. I don’t know when that will be, but this is a stock where the valuation and underlying quality merit a spot on a watch/follow list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.