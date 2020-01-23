Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of January 2020

Cobalt miners news - Tesla in talks to buy Glencore cobalt for Shanghai car plant. Jervois Mining increases resource by 22%, and First Cobalt delivers a 49% resource upgrade.

Cobalt market news - ‘Rising tide’ to float all battery-metal boats. Rising electric vehicle [EV] adoption is driving a massive transformation in lithium-ion battery production.

Cobalt spot prices moved sideways in the month of January.

Welcome to the January 2020 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt prices move sideways and a very quiet month for news.

Cobalt price news

As of January 20, the cobalt spot price was US$14.52/lb, about the same as US14.74/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$31,500/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory was 662 tonnes, similar to last month (685 tonnes). More details on cobalt pricing (in particular, the more relevant cobalt sulphate) can be found here at Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 14.52

Source: InfoMine.com

Cobalt demand and supply

On January 15, Mining.com reported:

Congo opens Chinese-owned Deziwa copper and cobalt mine. The Democratic Republic of Congo's state mining company Gécamines on Wednesday opened the Deziwa copper and cobalt mine and processing plant, part of a joint venture majority-owned by China Nonferrous Metal Mining Company (CNMC). Somidez, the joint venture controlling it, is held 51% by CNMC and 49% by Gécamines. An $880 million project which started construction in May 2018, the Deziwa mine aims to produce 80,000 tonnes of copper and 8,000 tonnes of cobalt per year.

On December 25, Investing News released:

Cobalt outlook 2020: A crucial year for EV production..... Fastmarkets expects cobalt demand to pick up in 2020 after being weaker than expected in the second half of 2019......."(The Mutanda shutdown) will help to start rebalancing the market, but we do not expect a deficit in 2020......we do in 2021," Fastmarkets' Adams said. CRU's Heppel, demand growth will continue to be strong, though lower than expected, with the transition to NCM 811 cathodes in China happening much faster than the industry expected at first.... CRU's Heppel there will be more than enough new supply ramping up from 2020 to 2021 to prevent any major cobalt shortages that could arise from shutting Mutanda......Bedder also expects the intermediates market to return to balance over the next two years. "But, then again, if the price shoots up and there is a huge artisanal response (as was the case recently), things could change."

The BNEF cobalt supply and demand forecast - Deficits widening after 2022

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Cobalt market news

On January 5, The Guardian reported:

Cutting battery industry's reliance on cobalt will be an uphill task.....Caspar Rawles, a senior analyst at Benchmark Minerals, cautions that it will be years before battery manufacturers manage to eliminate cobalt completely. Recent price volatility has limited investment in new capacity, and the two-year shutdown of Glencore's Mutanda mine near Kolwezi could mean that artisanal miners become a key source of the metal as demand increases.

On January 8, Mining Technology reported:

BMW joins the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA)...... IRMA a certification programme which ensures ecologically and socially responsible mining products, has partnered with BMW, its first member in the auto sector.

Note: Back in April 2019, Reuters reported:

"BMW to buy cobalt direct from Australia, Morocco for EV batteries......to ensure they are not produced by child labor."

On January 10, Mining.com reported:

'Rising tide' to float all battery-metal boats. Rising electric vehicle [EV] adoption is driving a massive transformation in lithium-ion battery production. Miller estimates total lithium-ion cell production will come in below 200 gigawatt hours (GWh) for 2019. As of January 2019, total production capacity in the pipeline over the coming decade (including projects producing, under construction and planned) totalled 1,550 GWh. By 2028, Miller estimates there will be 2,030 GWh in the production pipeline. Looking upstream at the mining picture, four critical minerals (cobalt, graphite, lithium and nickel) will see demand growth from the battery sector if the 99 planned megafactories come online, he says. Counting supply from existing operations and their expected growth, Miller forecasts the lithium market will move into deficit in 2022. Under a scenario where all projects under development today become producers, that deficit will arrive in 2027. Using the same assumptions, he says the cobalt market will be in deficit in 2020 or 2026, and a flake graphite deficit will emerge in 2022 or 2028.

On January 15, The Daily Mail reported:

Mining the sea floor for precious metals needed for electric car batteries could lead to 'irreversible damage' to marine eco-systems, scientists warn.

On January 21, Bloomberg reported:

India's electric car ambitions could stumble on lack of lithium. "China has a thriving lithium chemical, battery cathode, battery cell and EV supply chain. India has none." Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration unveiled a slew of measures in 2019 to promote the clean-energy vehicles, including a A$2.05 billion plan to make India a manufacturing hub for EVs and cutting taxes to spur purchases. A joint venture called Khanij Bidesh India Ltd. has been formed between three state-run companies -- National Aluminium Co., Hindustan Copper Ltd. and Mineral Exploration Corp. -- to acquire lithium and cobalt mines overseas.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On January 15, Bloomberg reported:

Tesla in talks to buy Glencore cobalt for Shanghai car plant. Executives from both companies hammered out terms of the deal before an official ceremony to mark the first sales from the Shanghai plant earlier this month. A Glencore spokesman declined to comment, while a representative for Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)

No news for the month.

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

No news for the month.

Huayou Cobalt

No cobalt related news for the month.

Jinchuan International

No news for the month.

Chemaf

No news for the month.

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG owns the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

On January 20, Diggers News reported:

(ERG's) Chambishi Metals shuts down, 229 lose jobs......has been placed under care and maintenance, with the cobalt smelter unable to secure feedstock.....the plant would only be re-opened after three years.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

No cobalt related news for the month.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

No news for the month.

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

No news for the month.

Investors can also read my article: "Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Perhaps Starts In 2018, or my article "An update on Norilsk Nickel."

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

No news for the month.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)(formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

On January 8, RNC Minerals announced:

RNC exceeds 2H19 guidance with production of 51,090 oz [gold] after record December monthly production since HGO acquisition; pays down $3m in debt early to reduce interest costs.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Gold & Nickel production results for Beta Hunt.

2020 - Any partner/funding decisions on the Dumont Ni-Co Project.

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [TSX-V: JRV] (OTCQB:JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (merger with eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF))

On January 21, Market Watch reported: "Jervois Mining increases contained Idaho measured cobalt resource by 22%." Highlights include:

"Updated Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO") Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), to improve geological certainty ahead of project financing and mine development, has increased the contained Measured cobalt resource by 22%. Total tonnage of Measured and Indicated resources (available for conversion under JORC into Reserves) also rose by 22%.

Jervois bankable feasible study ("BFS") team has revisited and substantially modified stope design and mine plan execution versus the approach taken by prior ICO owners. This will increase mined cobalt grade and reduce dilution versus published historical studies.....

BFS mine design is underway with an updated ICO Reserve estimate to be released in conjunction with BFS.

ICO BFS remains on track for completion by the end of March 2020, with first concentrate production scheduled in Q4 2021."

Upcoming catalysts include:

End Q1 2020 - BFS due.

2020 - Off-take agreements, project funding.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQB:FTMDF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

No news for the month.

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Further off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Further drill results, off-take partners or financing.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

On January 14, Ardea Resources announced: "Quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 31 December 2019." Highlights include:

Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project [GNCP]

"Strategic Partner discussions active with battery metal end-users that require long-term supplies of nickel and cobalt.

Approvals significantly advanced with grant of the key GNCP plant site Mining Lease (also containing BTZ gold drill targets).

Project Enhancements planned for 2020 including targeting >1% nickel feed grade and plant optimisation predicated on mineralised neutraliser.

Gravity survey completed over Papertalk West palaeo-channel bore-field targets with drilling planned for Q1, 2020. Multiple process water sources identified with focus to determine highest quality raw water sources."

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, my update Ardea article here, and CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding for the KNP Project.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total, Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5kt of contained cobalt at their Thackaringa Cobalt Project in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On January 17, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Execution of final agreements to acquire Broken Hill Prospecting Limited's [BPL] interests in the Broken Hill (Thackaringa) Cobalt Project." Highlights include:

The consideration payable under the final agreements remains unchanged from that announced on 4 December 2019. Namely, the COB group will pay/issue to BPL:

"$500,000 cash, of which $200,000 was paid today, with the balance expected to be paid on or about 28 February 2020.

9,000,000 COB fully paid ordinary shares. These shares are expected to be issued on settlement, on or about 5 February 2020.

A $1,000,000 three-year Convertible Note [CN], with interest of 6% per annum payable annually in arrears. BPL is able to convert the CN to COB fully paid ordinary shares at maturity or on 18 January 2021 or 17 January 2022. The CN is convertible with a $0.20 conversion price. The issuer of the note, BHCP, has the ability to redeem the CN early, without penalty.

A $3,000,000 five-year Promissory Note [PN] from BHCP, interest free for years 1, 2 and 3, and interest of 6% per annum payable in arears. The PN is secured over the title to the tenements. The PN can be repaid at any time in whole or in part, without penalty. Once the PN is repaid in full, the security over the tenements is extinguished."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2020 - Pilot plant commissioning. Ore reserve estimate update.

Q1 2021 - Demonstration plant.

Q1 2022 - Feasibility Study & project approvals. Final investment decision.

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On January 15, First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt reports 49% upgrade in cobalt resource from inferred to indicated at Idaho Project." Highlights include:

"Indicated Resource of 2.2 million tonnes at 0.32% cobalt equivalent (0.26% cobalt and 0.61% copper) for 12.3 million pounds of contained cobalt and Inferred Resource of 2.7 million tonnes at 0.28% cobalt equivalent (0.22% cobalt and 0.68% copper) for an additional 12.7 million pounds of contained cobalt.

Infill drilling and limited step-out drilling has upgraded 49% of the tonnes from the 2018 maiden Inferred resource estimate to Indicated resources while tonnage has increased by 10%.

Drilling has outlined the strike extent of mineralization to over 900 metres and down-dip to over 650 metres and mineralization remains open along strike and down-dip, suggesting strong potential for significant future resource growth.

Upgrading the resource to a higher confidence level did not result in a decrease in the resource grade, highlighting the strong continuity of mineralization.

Thick mineralized zones of up to 30 metres of true thickness reflect broad stratabound lithological controls; distinction between the No Name and Waite zones is no longer used."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - PFS due.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% owns the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants.

On January 7, Havilah Resources announced:

Rare earth potential highlighted for Kalkaroo & other prospects. Havilah Resources Limited re-assaying of selected retained drill samples from the Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit and the Croziers copper prospect has confirmed elevated levels of REE as highlighted in the 2019 AGM Technical Review presentation (refer to ASX announcement of 18 December 2019, slide 15).

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or my update article. You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - Kalkaroo - Updated PFS due.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

No news for the month.

For more information, you can read my article "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - PFS due.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore's Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

No news for the month.

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

No cobalt related news for the month.

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave in Western Australia. The company also has several other promising projects.

On January 14, Cassini Resources announced: "New mineralised prospect discovered at Yarawindah." Highlights include:

"Maiden drill testing intersects Ni and Cu-bearing sulphides, hosted by mafic rocks, over 50m wide intervals.

New discovery named "Brassica Prospect"; located 4km from closest previously known mineralisation in the project area.

Results confirm multiple, separate mineralised intrusions within the Project.

Diamond drilling has re-commenced after the Christmas break."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2020 - PFS due.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri 85% owns the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]

Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd, which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR]/Conico Ltd. [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets. Barra has two promising gold projects in Western Australia.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR]

On January 1, Alloy Resources announced: "Paterson-Rio Tinto JV exploration update." Highlights include:

"Heritage surveys completed in preparation for drill testing of eight initial target areas.

Access to seven drill sites completed with one remaining to be done.

RC drilling program currently planned to be completed in April-May2020."

Conic Metals [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals has been formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through an 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments, and an equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation.

No news for the month.

Investors can view my recent CEO interview here.

Canada Nickel (soon to list)

Proactive Investors released a video: "Canada Nickel company highlights strong project as they prepare to go public."

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Canada Cobalt Works Inc. (OTCPK:CCWOF) [TSXV:CCW], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt [CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF), Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCPK:MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTC:NMREF), Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE] (OTCQB:PCRCF), PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Hylea Metals (ASX:HCO), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

January saw cobalt prices move sideways and LME inventory much the same as last month.

Highlights for the month were:

Cobalt outlook 2020. Experts generally see demand picking up, but there is adequate reserves and supply.

Cutting battery industry's reliance on cobalt will be an uphill task.

BMW joins the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA).

Congo opens Chinese-owned Deziwa copper and cobalt mine.

'Rising tide' to float all battery-metal boats. Rising electric vehicle [EV] adoption is driving a massive transformation in lithium-ion battery production.

Benchmark's Miller forecasts the cobalt market will be in deficit in by 2020 or 2026 (assumes all new planned supply makes it online). Bloomberg's chart is forecasting cobalt deficits to widen post 2022.

Mining the sea floor for precious metals needed for electric car batteries could lead to 'irreversible damage' to marine eco-systems, scientists warn.

Tesla in talks to buy Glencore cobalt for Shanghai car plant.

(ERG's) Chambishi Metals placed under care and maintenance, the plant would only be re-opened after three years.

Jervois Mining increases contained Idaho measured cobalt resource by 22%.

First Cobalt reports 49% upgrade in cobalt resource from inferred to indicated at Idaho Project.

Havilah Resources - Rare earth potential highlighted for Kalkaroo & other prospects.

Cassini Resources - New mineralised prospect discovered at Yarawindah.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE (LSX:GLEN), KATANGA MINING [TSX:KAT], NORSILK NICKEL (LME:MNOD), AUSTRALIA MINES [ASX:AUZ], FORTUNE MINERALS [TSX:FT], RNC MINERALS [TSX:RNX] , ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], COBALT BLUE [ASX:COB], AEON METALS [ASX:AML], HAVILLAH RESOURCES [ASX:HAV], CASSINI RESOURCES [ASX:CZI], CONICO LTD [ASX:CNJ], FIRST COBALT [TSXV:FCC], POSEIDON NICKEL [ASX:POS]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.