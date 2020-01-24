Pinnacle Financial Is Seeing Some Challenges, But Entering Atlanta Is A Major Opportunity

Pinnacle's recent and near-term growth rates don't look so exceptional, but the long-term growth opportunity still looks attractive and I believe the shares are undervalued.

Management is hiring to support its latest organic growth initiative - targeting the lucrative Atlanta market and challenging established players like Truist and Bank of America head on.

This has been a challenging quarter for many banks, and Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP). While the fourth quarter financial results were less than I was hoping for, there were still a lot of positives in the quarter and I remain bullish on the company’s long-term prospects. Management’s recent announcement that it is launching a de novo growth strategy in Atlanta is just one step on that long-term road, and one that I believe will ultimately go well for the company.

The shares have been lackluster performers since my last update (up slightly and down a bit versus broader bank indices), but I continue to see value below the mid-to-high $60’s.

A Very Mixed Quarter With A Lot Of Moving Parts

On balance, this wasn’t a particularly strong quarter for Pinnacle Financial, but I don’t think it speaks to any long-term underlying issues in the business. With a strong outlook for loan growth in 2020 and beyond, I believe Pinnacle can essentially outgrow spread pressures, but operating costs will be an item to watch as the company invests in growth, largely by hiring bank officers away from larger rivals.

Revenue rose less than 3% yoy and fell about 9% qoq, missing expectations by around 5%. Net interest income rose 2% yoy and declined 1%, missing by a little more than 2%. Both reported and underlying net interest margin were solid versus expectations (down 28bp yoy and 8bp qoq), but balance sheet growth wasn’t as strong as expected.

Fee income caused some turbulence this quarter, but that was also expected. Fee income declined slightly on a yoy basis and 28% qoq, with contributions from the BHG healthcare lending business down 31% yoy and 28% qoq. This decline is a product of BHG electing to shift its business model toward keeping more of the loans it originates, reducing the gains on sale that boosted non-interest income for Pinnacle in past quarters. Excluding BHG, fee income would have been up 20% and down 6% qoq.

Operating income rose 11% yoy and fell 2% qoq on an adjusted basis. Negative operating leverage is being driven in part by weaker spread and non-interest income, but also the company’s decision to hire aggressively in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Atlanta to drive loan market share growth in those markets. Pre-provision profits declined 11% yoy and 15% qoq (flat yoy and down 2% qoq excluding BHG), and appeared to miss expectations by a surprisingly large 8% or so. That lackluster core growth is an issue for the stock, I believe, particularly in the context of what should be an aggressive share-taker in its core markets.

Balance Sheet Growth Continues As Pinnacle Aims To Build Share In Growth Markets

Loans rose about 12% yoy and more than 2% qoq on an end-of-period basis, with stronger growth in C&I (up 19% yoy and 5% qoq) offsetting a weaker performance in CRE (up 8% yoy and flat). Mortgages were also a relative drag, though still up 8% yoy and more than 1% qoq.

Pinnacle did about average for banks this quarter as far as loan yields, and better than average among the smaller, more C&I-oriented banks that make up its real comp group. Loan yields declined 22bp yoy and 21bp qoq.

Deposits rose 7% yoy and almost 1% qoq on a period-end basis, with non-interest-bearing deposits up 12% in both end of period and average balance calculations. Total deposit costs rose 2bp yoy and fell 15bp qoq, helped by a decline in interest-bearing deposit costs (and growth in non-interest-bearing deposits).

Although First Horizon (FHN) is holding its own, Pinnacle is definitely outgrowing regional peers like Regions (RF) and Wells Fargo (WFC), and that is by design – Pinnacle isn’t looking to take lending share from small community banks (which don’t do all that much C&I lending, typically), but is instead going straight after the big players in the market.

Credit remains fine, with Pinnacle reporting a significantly lower than expected provision expense and low charge-offs. Non-performing loan balances declined 16% qoq and the NPA ratio is stable.

Next Up, Atlanta

Management has been talking for some time about Atlanta being a high-priority target for growth, and now they’re going after it in earnest. Pinnacle hired Rob Garcia, the former head of Synovus’s (SNV) Atlanta/NW Georgia business to lead the effort, and since the initial announcement in mid-December, the bank has already hired four loan officers for the market.

Truist (TFC) has a pro forma deposit share of almost one-third in Atlanta, with Bank of America (BAC) second at 19%, Wells Fargo third at 18% and then nobody much above 3%. Management described these three companies as looking exceptionally vulnerable and the Atlanta market as a once-in-a-generation opportunity. I can understand why management would see Truist as vulnerable (large mergers are disruptive and there will be fallout as BB&T and SunTrust integrate), and Wells Fargo’s problems are obvious, but characterizing Bank of America as vulnerable is interesting.

In any case, we’ll see how this plays out. BB&T had its issues holding off new entrants in North Carolina in recent years, and Pinnacle’s model has worked well before in markets like Nashville and Memphis, and seems to be working in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. While not relevant to the Atlanta opportunity, I’d also note that the merger-of-equals between First Horizon and IBERIABANK (IBKC) could also create some incremental opportunities for Pinnacle in Tennessee and the Carolinas, the latter of which is another area where Pinnacle is hiring aggressively to drive loan share growth.

The Outlook

The fourth quarter wasn’t the cleanest set of results you could hope for, but I think the bank is still in good shape, and the guidance for high single-digit to low double-digit loan growth in 2020 looks fine relative to expectations (maybe a touch light). I’d also note that management announced an adjustment to its employee cash incentive program to encourage more growth in low-cost core deposits – an important funding consideration if Pinnacle is going to get the growth it is targeting in markets like North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Atlanta.

I’ve trimmed my 2020 and 2021 expectations a little, but that has more to do with macro/sector conditions than specific issues with Pinnacle. I don’t expect 2020 to be a great year for core earnings growth at Pinnacle, but I do believe growth will reaccelerate relatively quickly (2021/2022) and I’m expecting long-term core growth in the high single-digits.

Between my preferred valuation approaches (discounted core earnings, P/E, and ROTCE-driven P/TBV), I get a fair value range centered around the mid- to mid-high $60’s; P/TBV is the exception, but that methodology doesn’t reward future growth.

The Bottom Line

I have a few lingering questions about Pinnacle that I hope to answer when the 10-K comes out, but for now I’m still bullish on this aggressive, fast-growing Southeastern commercial bank. Taking banks like Bank of America and Truist head on takes some guts, but Pinnacle has a strong differentiated service model and satisfied, motivated employees, and I definitely don’t take their growth expectations lightly. With the shares not reflecting the value I see, I think this is a good name to consider, but Pinnacle is likely going to have to rebuild investor confidence that it can break out of this less impressive near-term growth pattern before getting more valuation support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.