Another Challenging Year Ahead For The Fed

As equity prices soar to ever greater heights, bonds are attracting interest once again from safety-conscious investors. Led by recent gains in high-yield corporate debt, U.S. government bond prices are inching higher and threatening to break out to considerably higher levels in the coming weeks, in turn, pushing Treasury yields lower. Here, I'll argue that in response to lower bond yields, the Fed may be forced to cut its benchmark interest rate again later this year. I'll further argue that the central bank won't repeat last year's mistakes, and that recession will be averted yet again while the long-term equity bull market continues.

Just when investors thought they could finally sit back and breathe a sigh of relief, things are starting to get interesting again in the bond world. Last year's brief inversion of the widely-watched Treasury yield curve caused a near-panic on Wall Street, with many fearing a recession was imminent. Thankfully, though, the Federal Reserve listened to the bond market's message and lowered its benchmark interest rate before things got too far out of hand.

For the last few months, the fed funds interest rate has been well under the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. This is an important consideration, for historically whenever the fed funds rate has gotten above the 10-year yield (as it did last year), it means the Fed is too restrictive with its monetary policy and that the economy is, therefore, in danger of slowing down.

Indeed, according to several measures of performance, the U.S. economy did slow down in 2019. Downside pressures were especially felt in the manufacturing sector, which was also related to the escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. But with long-term rates plummeting and the bond market vigilantes - and President Trump himself - imploring the Fed to lower rates, the Fed finally listened and began ratcheting the fed funds rate lower last August. By the end of 2019, rates had been cut a total of three times.

Source: St. Louis Fed

In recent months, the fed funds rate has been safely under the 10-year Treasury rate, which has averaged around 1.8% since August. At its most recent quote of 1.77% (on Jan. 21), it's still nowhere near the fed funds rate. Thus, investors are justified in maintaining a sense of relief knowing that the Fed's monetary policy is technically still "loose" right now.

This doesn't mean that either investors or the Fed can sleep on the coming year, however. Both must remain vigilant, and if recent indications are any guide, the Fed may even be forced to cut rates even lower by later this year. Let's take a look at some of the signs which point to another challenging year ahead for the Fed.

Many equity investors were hoping that the bottom in the 10-year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) last summer would be followed by higher Treasury yields in the months to follow. Not that investors particularly enjoy to see rates rise, but a higher TNX would have suggested that the U.S. economy is significantly strengthening. But that anticipated outcome hasn't happened yet. Instead, after a brief rally from September through November, TNX has drifted sideways in the last two months (below). Moreover, it's threatening to drop again based on recent bond market action.

Source: BigCharts

Downward-trending Treasury yields would be initially welcome by equity investors due to the historically positive correlation between lower bond yields and higher stock prices. Yet, a continued decline in Treasury yields would also mean that the Fed's monetary policy is becoming less accommodative. And while it's way too early to talk about a potential drop in the 10-year yield to below the current Fed funds rate of 1.55%, such a move isn't completely out of the realm of possibility later this year.

My reading of the bond market's tea leaves suggests that there will be upward pressure on Treasury bond prices in the coming months. That, of course, would mean that Treasury yields would decline, thereby resulting in a flatter 10-year vs. fed funds yield curve. Below is a graph that shows this particular yield spread.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The last thing investors want is to see is this spread invert, i.e. go into negative territory like it did last year. It's not too far above the "zero" line now. The zero level indicates a perfectly flat yield curve. Needless to say, there's definitely room for the Fed to cut rates further if the curve starts to flatten from here. However, as long as this yield spread remains positive, investors should consider that neither the equity market nor the U.S. economy is being threatened by tightening credit conditions.

Another indicator that strongly suggests that credit market conditions are actually conducive to a good (though not overly strong) economy and rising stock prices is shown below. This is a graph of the ICE BofAML U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread. It shows that fear among credit market participants is presently near a multi-year low. Historically, this indicator has risen just prior to the outbreak of serious stock market declines - especially if interest rates are considered to be too high. Yet, the informed participants that operate in the credit market clearly aren't worried about a lack of liquidity in the financial system. Nor are they concerned that another "credit event" will occur anytime soon. Liquidity is, in fact, quite abundant right now as this spread indicates.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Speaking of high-yield debt, the U.S. "junk" bond market has performed quite admirably since bottoming last August. Below is a chart of my favorite junk bond market proxy, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK). As you can see, junk bond prices have been on an impressive climb lately which suggests that bond investors are starting to feel their oats. Junk bond prices were quite subdued by comparison in 2019. For the market to show this much enthusiasm means that investors are willing to take on a lot more risk now that the trade war threat has died down along with the threat of a recession.

Source: BigCharts

Higher-quality corporate debt is also on the rise, as can be seen in the next chart exhibit. This shows the recent rally to new multi-month highs in the Vanguard Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH). Typically, rising corporate bond prices pave the way for higher equity prices due to investors' expectations for higher corporate profits as reflected in the bond market.

Source: BigCharts

My own personal indicator of bond market internal strength is shown below. It's the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows of several actively traded bond ETFs, including all aspects of the market (Treasury, quality and high-yield corporate, and municipal bonds). When this indicator is strongly rising, as it is now, it normally means that investors can expect to see even higher bond prices in the coming weeks.

Source: NYSE

This is a potentially meaningful observation given that Treasury bond prices have been subdued lately. The bullish nature of this indicator, moreover, increases the likelihood that the corporate bond rally will soon spill over into the T-bond market. Further, the upward-trending stock market will also likely inspire investors to hedge their equity holdings by purchasing some Treasury debt, which would also likely result in higher T-bond prices.

Rising Treasury bond prices would also, of course, put downward pressure on bond yields, thereby flattening the 10-year vs. fed funds yield curve. This is still a distant consideration and nothing at all for investors to worry about yet. But if my bond market evaluation is correct, the Fed will be forced into making yet another interest rate cut down the line - possibly this summer.

In summary, investors should find assurance from the corporate bond market's strength that the U.S. economy, and the equity market, are on track to make further gains in the coming months. Eventually, Treasury bond prices will also likely begin to rise in response to increased enthusiasm toward equities. Investors tend to buy T-bonds to hedge against a potential equity market correction, so when they see stock prices continuing to rise, they'll likely move some of their money back into U.S. Treasuries. Rising bond prices and falling yields will further mean the Fed won't be able to sit on its haunches and ignore the bond market like it did for much of 2019. Another fed funds rate cut is the most likely outcome before 2020 is over. In view of the factors discussed here, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) stance toward both stocks and bonds is warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.