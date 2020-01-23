JJN: Time To Reassert Upside Exposure

Our Q1-20 target for JJN is at $80 per share.

We are now willing to reassert upside exposure to JJN, holding the view that the LME nickel price should rebound strongly in Q1.

In line with our expectations, the excessively bullish speculative positioning normalized into year-end after the LME nickel price reached an unsustainable level.

JJN has sold off by nearly 9% since we released our cautious note on nickel last November, corroborating our view.

Investment thesis

In our last publication (JJN: Wait Before Jumping In, November 15, 2019), we warned that JJN was likely to come under further downward pressure into the end of 2019. At the time of the publication, JJN was trading at $62.20 per share. JJN closed the year at $56.87 per share, a nearly 9% decline.

Given the positive macro backdrop, the favorable seasonal patterns, and a structurally tight fundamental picture, we believe that nickel prices are due to move strongly higher in Q1. Against this backdrop, we are inclined to reassert upside exposure to the iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (JJN), which tracks the performance of nickel prices.

Our Q1-20 target for JJN is at $80 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About JJN

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN seeks to track the Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return (the "Tin Sub-Index") is an index composed of one futures contract on nickel, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

Its expense fee is small at 0.45% per annum, which is reasonable considering that JJN is the only ETN available to get exposure to nickel.

There is very thin liquidity, with an average daily volume of $86,000, resulting in an elevated spread of 0.59%.

In this respect, investors should not trade JJN over a very short-term horizon; the ideal time horizon would be beyond 3 months to play the big move of a trend.

Nickel came under noticeable pressure at the end of 2019

Last November, we warned that the buying frenzy in nickel was over. To wit:

Unless real-time fundamental indicators markedly improve at this juncture, nickel is vulnerable to further selling pressure into year-end. In this regard, we would wait a little longer before buying the dips in JJN.

In line with our expectations, the LME nickel price came under sharp downward pressure into the year-end, underperforming notably its complex, as our chart below illustrates.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The sell-off in the LME nickel price was predominantly driven by fresh selling, judging by the substantial rise in open interest. Interestingly, the recovery in LME tin prices since the start of 2020 has been accompanied by a slump in the open interest, which means that short-covering is behind the recent stabilization in prices.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Nickel's spec positioning is normalized

Back in November, we warned that LME nickel's spec positioning was excessively bullish and, therefore, a spec unwinding was likely into year-end. This is exactly what happened, as can be seen in the chart below.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The net spec length in LME nickel moved from 3% of annual physical consumption in November 2019 to 0% at the start of 2020, pointing to neutral positioning.

As nickel's spec positioning is now less frothy and thus healthier, we think that nickel prices are ripe for a solid rebound in the months ahead, considering 1) the positive macro backdrop for industrial metals underpinned by a cyclical recovery in the global manufacturing sector, 2) its friendly seasonality in Q1, and 3) its structurally tight fundamental backdrop.

As we discussed the positive macro backdrop for the industrial metals in a recent article (DBB: So Far So Good, January 20, 2020), we will focus here on nickel's seasonal patterns and nickel's micro-dynamics.

Seasonality

Like most industrial metals, the seasonality tends to be the friendliest in the first quarter. According to our study, we find that the LME nickel price averaged a gain of 5.6% over 2001-2009, compared with a gain of 1.8% in Q2, a loss of 0.2% in Q3, and a gain of 2.8% in Q4.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Positive seasonal patterns for nickel in Q1 are supportive of JJN in the near term, in our view.

Micro-dynamics

Despite the recent surge in exchange inventories since the start of the year, global exchange inventories are at an extremely low level, judging by historical standards.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Exchange inventories represent just 10% of annual consumption, significantly below their level at the start of 2016.

Further, the rise in exchange inventories seen so far this year is not abnormal from a seasonal viewpoint, because downstream buyers tend to destock ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays, which start on January 24.

Interestingly, downstream buyers tend to re-stock after the New Year holidays, which could, therefore, exert renewed downward pressure on exchange inventories, which could, in turn, push nickel prices higher.

Closing thoughts

Back in November 2019, we warned that JJN rallied excessively earlier in the year and, therefore, a sell-off was likely into year-end considering its excessively bullish speculative positioning. Our cautious thesis was validated by the market.

We now believe that the sell-off is complete and that a new rebound in JJN is likely in the first quarter of the year, as spec positioning is now normalized. We argue that the positive macro backdrop, the favorable seasonal patterns, and the structurally tight fundamental picture proxied by the extremely low level of exchange inventories are likely to lend support to the LME nickel price in the months ahead, which, in turn, will move JJN higher.

Our statistical model estimates a quarterly average of $17,250 per tonne for the LME nickel price in Q1, up 23% from its QTD average of $14,000 per tonne. The Mean Absolute Percentage Error (MAPE) of our model in 2019 was 7%.

Our Q1-20 target for JJN is at $80 per share, with a Q1-20 average of $70 per share.

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.