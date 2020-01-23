Beyond Meat: An Investment Strategy

BYND has also attracted an army of shorts that makes the share price very susceptible to a short squeeze higher.

A key positive catalyst for BYND's share price includes the rise in ESG investing, combined with the lack of plant-based pure play competitors in the market.

After the post, the stock skyrocketed to as high as $134. In this follow-up article, I once again review the technical charts of BYND and lay out my investment strategy.

This article serves as a follow-up on my Buy recommendation on Beyond Meat (BYND) issued on 4 November 2019 "Beyond Meat: Time To Buy". I wrote that the selling in BYND was way overdone and suggested buying at $70-75.

Well, the low for BYND after the article was around $72, and the stock popped to as high as $134 (86% higher) since then. BYND is now taking a breather at $109. The rationale for buying at $70-75 was purely based on the technical charts, and I will do another review of the charts in this article.

It is my belief that BYND will spend time trying to break the $135-137 resistance, but it eventually will, due to a combination of factors such as the burgeoning plant-based meat industry, the rise in ESG/sustainable investing, and an army of shorts in the stock that are vulnerable to any spikes in BYND's share price. A break of this $135-137 will mean a resumption of the stock's uptrend.

First off, I have to go back earlier to October 2019, where I alerted subscribers of my Marketplace Service The Naked Charts that BYND was on the brink of crashing hard.

This was the chart I posted on 5 October 2019:

BYND Chart posted on 5 October 2019

The ominous pattern that told me BYND was about to crash was a bearish head and shoulders pattern. Once BYND broke below the neckline of $135-137, I was fairly confident the stock was going to move to $100-102 at the very least.

The timing of this bearish pattern coincided with the end of the IPO lock-up period of the company in October, which insiders could have taken advantage of to unload their shares. Perhaps the resulting sell-off snowballed into full-blown panic. Regardless, the price action already told me BYND was going to crash. The why did not matter as much.

The next chart below was posted on 1 November, barely a month after the previous article:

BYND Chart posted on 1 November 2019

The crash in BYND was sharp and swift, and the rapid manner in which the stock collapsed exceeded my expectations. Instead of my initial bearish target of $100-$102, BYND continued falling to $82. This was when I issued the Buy recommendation at $70-75 levels. When the article was posted, many investors commented they planned to stay far away from the stock. The best buying opportunities usually appear when investor sentiment is at rock bottom.

Here is the chart of BYND today:

BYND Chart posted on 21 January 2020

BYND hit a low of around $72 and started consolidating in a tight range. This gave me further confidence that the stock was finding buyers at those levels. A couple of days back, BYND then skyrocketed to as high as $134.

The reason the rally stalled there was that $135-137 was the neckline of the bearish head and shoulders pattern that cratered the stock in the first place. It is thus, extremely probable that $135-137 will serve as formidable resistance going forward.

I expect BYND to go through a period of consolidation, before making an attempt at $135-137 again. $75-85 is clearly the support for BYND now, as that was the range BYND was consolidating for a good two months between November and January.

The current price of $109 is in no man's land, taking into account the two key levels: 1) $135-137 as resistance and 2) $75-85 as support. Hence, I would advise staying out of BYND at current levels. Look to buy the stock closer to $85 where the risk-reward makes more sense, with a stop loss at $70 and a take profit target of $130.

Now, BYND is a pure play on the plant-based meat industry, that is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2025, and double in size by 2025. The growth of this industry is likely going to be spearheaded by Millennials, a generation that is about to hit its peak spending power within the next 10 years. This is a powerful long-term trend that is expected to last for at least the next decade.

I am a fan of compounding. An industry CAGR of 15% means plant-based companies have a good chance of doubling their profits in about 5 years. As BYND is one of the first-movers in the industry, its revenue growth rate is more astounding. The company doubled its revenue from 2016 to 2017, and almost tripled its revenue from 2017 to 2018 (Source: Seeking Alpha). On a compounded basis, the company is growing rapidly, which will further cement its leadership position in the industry.

At the end of the day, facts give psychological comfort, but timing is key. No one wants to wait 10 years for a trend to translate into profits for his or her investment. Hence, my investment strategy would be to either 1) buy BYND at $75-$85 levels, or 2) buy BYND if the stock price breaks above the $135-$137 resistance. For strategy 1), I have a stop loss at $70 to protect my capital. For strategy 2), I would place a stop loss at $120 (about 11% below the $135-$137 level).

At the moment, BYND has few competitors from an investment angle. Big players like Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Tyson Foods (TSN) have a diversified portfolio that includes both meat-based and plant-based consumer products. This is important due to the rise in ESG investing, where institutional investors increasingly prefer to allocate capital to socially conscious or "green" companies. BYND comes to mind as a potential "green" investment. Its other close pure-play rival Impossible Foods is not listed for now.

Another key catalyst that could help BYND break the crucial $135-$137 resistance is the army of shorts that have piled into the stock. As of 31 December 2019, the short interest in BYND common stock is so high that it would take three days of daily volume for all these short positions to be closed.

Being bearish in a stock that is so heavily shorted is dangerous, as the stock is susceptible to short squeezes. The army of shorts camped in BYND probably raced for the exits when the share price shot up earlier in January, helping to push the stock price up even higher. When the market is so bearish on BYND, I would suggest being a contrarian and look for opportunities to buy the stock.

