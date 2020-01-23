U.S. Steel's Significant Rebound Potential Still Intact

The balance sheet of U.S. Steel is in much better shape than late 2015/early 2016, implying that a rebound this time could be more vigorous.

"I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..."

- Stanley Druckenmiller

"Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know how much more about a company if one buys earnings."

- Walter Schloss

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."

- Sir John Templeton

"Life and investing are long ballgames."

- Julian Robertson

Introduction

I have written about U.S. Steel (X) shares three times publicly since I published "U.S. Steel: Too Cheap To Ignore" on Seeking Alpha on December 17th, 2015.

At the time of my late December 2015 publication, U.S. Steel shares were down and out, losing 84.2% of their value since the start of 2011, closing at $8.48 on December 15th, 2015.

Shares went on to rally from below $7 in early 2016, to above $40 per share in early 2017, as global steel prices bottomed, a brief capital rotation from growth to value commenced, and downtrodden commodity equities embarked on what was ultimately, largely a false head-fake rally. As we know now, with the benefit of hindsight, market leadership reverted back to previous leaders, like the big cap tech behemoths of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB), from 2017-2019.

Thus, here we stand today, with U.S. Steel shares once again below $10 (they closed at $9.97 on January 22nd, 2020), down 77.9% from their early 2018 highs, painting a picture eerily reminiscent of late 2015/early 2016.

From a glass half-full perspective, the good news today is that steel prices are materially higher from their 2015/2016 lows, the broader U.S. stock market has levitated, creating a greater relative valuation gap, and U.S. Steel's balance sheet is in better shape than it was in late 2015/early 2016, so these downtrodden shares, once again, have all the potential characteristics for a significant rebound.

Historical Perspective

A long-term chart is a picture that says a thousand words, as the saying goes, so with that in mind, let's take a look at the long-term stock price chart of U.S. Steel.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the twenty years of price data above, the significant moves from the early 2016 lows to the early 2017 highs, and then the subsequent fall from the early 2018 highs to where we are today, which was all narrated in the introduction, are clearly illustrated.

Obviously, U.S. Steel shares have a lot of volatility, a high "beta" in industry parlance.

This volatility works both ways, of course, which makes the impending rebound in global steel prices something that needs to be monitored.

Global Steel Prices Are Rising

Somewhat quietly, global steel prices have risen from their recent, late 2018 lows, with U.S. HRB prices up more than 10%, as the following graphic illustrates.

(Source: SteelBenchmarker)

The most constructive part of the chart above to me, is the fact that the recent low in steel prices is materially higher than the late 2015/early 2016 lows.

This higher low is a positive divergence that indicates the secular turning points reached early in 2016 are still intact, setting the stage for a sharp turn higher in steel related equities, including Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), another one of my favorites, Nucor (NUE), the proverbial blue-chip, and Steel Dynamics (STLD), perhaps the best operator in the U.S over the past decade, if the recent upturn in prices gains momentum.

U.S. Steel's Balance Sheet Is In Better Shape Than Late 2015/Early 2016

For historical perspective, let's take a look at U.S. Steel's selected financial data from their 2015 annual report.

(Source: U.S. Steel's 2015 Annual Report 10-K)

If we look at the 10-Q for Q3 2019 for U.S. Steel, a portion of which is shown in a snapshot below, we can see that long-term debt is down from 2015's year-end levels (by over $600 million), assets are up (by almost $2 billion), and the corresponding stockholders' equity has increased.

(Source: U.S. Steel's 2019 Q3 10-Q)

On the surface, these comparative improvements in debt, assets, and overall profitability levels versus the late 2015/2016 lows, might seem minor, however, they collectively mean that the company is not on the brink as much as it was in late 2015/early 2016, yet the stock price is reflecting a similar degree of fear, which is another positive divergence to go alongside the higher steel prices above.

Earnings Look Bad, However, Do Not Let The Headlines Scare You

If you look at earnings estimates for U.S. Steel, this will scare away most investors as the trend is clearly down.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

However, consider what is already reflected in the stock price. Building on this narrative, for the reverse example, look where earnings estimates for U.S. Steel stood when I wrote my May 24th, 2018, public SA article.

(Source: Yahoo Finance with Author's annotations)

Now recall, that U.S. Steel's share price was above $40 in early 2018, despite these robust earnings estimates, and then the stock took a one way escalator down.

Why?

The answer is that global steel prices declined from their 2018 highs, particularly in the United States. Now consider that the opposite is potentially happening today, meaning global steel prices are rising, and the trend in place would be higher.

Closing Thoughts - U.S. Steel Remains A Prime Cyclical Stock

With their investment and eventual full acquisition of Big River Steel, U.S. Steel, the staid, largely traditional blast mill furnace operator, now owns indirectly, and is on an ownership path to acquire the remaining stake, in the most advanced steel production facility in the United States.

This acquisition is one barometer that shows U.S. Steel is a different, better company than the 2015/2016 version of the same moniker, who traded to similar valuation levels.

Does U.S. Steel still have warts?

Yes, there are considerable ones, which can all be wrapped up summarily by saying that the company still has extreme leverage, both ways, to higher, and lower steel prices.

Fortunately, for investors and traders looking on the long side of U.S. Steel shares, steel prices themselves have started to turn up after a nearly two-year decline.

This builds on the bigger picture narrative that shows that commodity prices are at 100-year lows versus the broader S&P Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Eventually, after such an extraordinary period of under-performance, the third major asset class, commodities (the other two are stocks and bonds), will have its day in the sun on an absolute and relative basis.

When this happens, many downtrodden, left for dead stocks, including U.S. Steel, will become the market leaders, and this leadership window should last substantially longer than the brief ray of sunshine that marked 2016.

Disclosure: I am/we are long X, CLF, AND STLD, AND SHORT SPY AND AMZN IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.