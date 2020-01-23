Gold's Primary Support Is Growing

Gold's best performances have historically occurred when investors are worried about the intermediate-term outlook for financial assets. Anything that is remotely threatening to the stock market's equipoise, or to the economy's stability, normally sparks increased safe-haven demand for gold. Based on this observation, safety demand for gold is likely to rise in the coming weeks thanks to growing worries over the corporate debt outlook. We'll discuss this scenario in the paragraphs that follow.

Given how strong the U.S. equity market has been in the last few months, it's rather surprising that gold prices have held their own despite declining risk aversion. Investors have embraced risk since October, when the global trade outlook suddenly looked brighter while the U.S. and China began mending fences. Since then, the benchmark S&P 500 Index has gained almost 15%. Gold, by comparison, has gained a paltry 3% in that same time.

The conspicuous lag in gold's performance versus equities conceals a more salient observation, however. While gold hasn't kept pace with the stock market, it has nonetheless held its value in spite of the near-collapse in safe-haven demand last fall. The stability in the gold price was partly because of the corresponding drop in the U.S. dollar index, which allowed gold to remain firm due to its strengthened currency component. Nonetheless, the fact that gold held up so well in the face of declining risk aversion is a real testament to the strength of its bull market which began in 2018.

The continuous contract gold futures chart (below) illustrates the steady, if unspectacular, climb of the metal's price since November. Even though the U.S. dollar index has rallied in January (thereby weakening gold's currency component), gold has still remained mostly above its 15-day moving average. As I've emphasized in recent reports, as long as the gold price remains above its 15-day MA, participants should assume that the metal's near-term trend remains up.

But just when it looked like gold's currency component may be getting weaker, a far more important supporting factor for the precious metal's price is coming to the rescue once again. I'm referring the metal's so-called "fear factor," which has been the main source of its strength since the latest gold bull market began in late 2018. For much of last year, there were plenty of things for investors to worry about, including the trade war between the U.S. and China, and economic weakness in the developing world. While those fears have since subsided, a new set of fears has now taken its place.

Among the biggest of these new fears is a growing belief among investors that there is a growing "bubble" in U.S. corporate debt. Indeed, the growth in corporate debt has alarmed many investors and has sparked concerns that the debt will ultimately implode and cause another repeat of the 2008 credit crisis.

One recent testament to this increasing fear is a Yahoo Finance article titled, "Beware the Corporate Debt Time Bomb." According to the article:

Corporate credit standards have been falling precipitously. This has worrying implications for the late market cycle since investors seeking higher yields find themselves with greater exposure to debt at the cusp of losing investment-grade status. A downturn could cause painful ripples across the space.

Not only are investors focused on the potential for trouble in the U.S. corporate debt market, they're also worried about corporate debt in the emerging markets. Given that past financial crises of the last 30 years have often been exacerbated by woes in the emerging markets, this fear can't be blithely dismissed. The headline of a recent Financial Times article paid homage to this concern: "Boom in emerging market corporate debt stirs fears."

Increasing fears over a potential debt "bomb" have clearly had an impact on investors' asset allocation decisions lately. There are signs, for instance, that demand for short-term U.S. Treasury bonds is once again on the upswing. Shown below is the latest performance of the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI), which suggests that safe-haven flows are moving back into the Treasury market.

Then there's the evidence provided by the recent rally in the Swiss franc currency. The franc is widely regarded as a safe haven, so whenever its value is consistently rising over a period of several weeks-to-months, the most likely reason is that investors are worried about something which might upset the intermediate-term equanimity of the financial market. Shown here is the Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF), my favorite tracking fund for the franc.

Another important factor which supports the intermediate-term gold price outlook is how well gold is performing compared with other safe haven assets. Among the safe-havens, there is none more attractive to most investors than U.S. 10-year Treasury bonds. When gold is pitted against the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), the metal is shown to enjoy a decisive relative strength advantage.

Based on the reappearance of global worries, investors can be sure that safe havens will once again be in demand - just as they were for much of 2019. Gold will likely have a strong underlying support in the months ahead based on these increasing fears. Anything which exacerbates investors' concern over rising levels of U.S. and emerging markets corporate debt will also boost gold demand. With gold's "fear factor" clearly strengthening, therefore, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term posture toward the yellow metal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.