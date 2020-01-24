Finding Value At Market Highs: 2 Undervalued High Yielders, 7% To 9% Plus

One company, which just IPOd in 2019, already has committed to four special dividends in 2020.

Both companies are trading below or very close to book value, and with lower valuations vs. their industries.

"Is everything overvalued? Where are the bargains?" If you've been reading or viewing any financial media coverage lately, this seems to be a common lament - with market prices at record highs, it has become more difficult to find undervalued income vehicles.

So, we screen, screen some more, and screen again, until we find something worth pursuing. In this case, we found two disparate vehicles - one is a REIT, and the other is a new BDC.

Profiles:

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and has a market cap of $17.55B. BPY owns, operates and invests in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. BPY is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Owl Rock Capital Corp. (ORCC) is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Although it has been around since 2015, ORCC just IPOd in July 2019. However, it's one of the largest BDCs in the market.

ORCC also is a backdoor to gaining exposure to some small and mid-size, non-publicly-traded tech firms, which actually make money, unlike many of the new tech companies funded by venture capital firms:

"The companies we finance in particular are software businesses that are being acquired by financial sponsors that are companies with significant revenue. They’re growing at a very attractive rate and have attractive repeatability and defensibility to their business models. The software space has been maybe the most active for financial sponsors and the returns for the sponsors has been terrific. But these are established businesses in niche sectors that have really attractive market shares." (Q3 '19 call)

Valuations:

What initially caught our eye about both companies was their relatively low price/book valuations - BPY is selling for just 67% of book value, vs. its sector median of 208%. ORCC is selling for 105% of book value, vs. its sector median of 123%.

Digging deeper, it appears that BPY is selling at much lower trailing and forward price/FFO, (Funds From Operations) factors - its P/FFO is 12.74X, vs. the 16.94X median, and its forward P/FFO is 14.05, vs. the median of 16.73. It's also cheaper on a P/sales and EV/EBITDA basis, in addition to having a much higher yield of 6.82%.

ORCC's 1.05X price/book also is cheaper than its sector median of 1.23, while its trailing P/E of 11.22 and its even lower forward P/E of 10.11 are both much lower than the median P/E valuations.

ORCC has a net asset value/share of $15.22 as of 9/30/19, so its price/NAV is ~1.06X.

Additionally, ORCC's 9.66% dividend yield dwarfs the sector median of 2.50%:

Holdings/Sub-Sectors:

BPY's Core Retail segment contributed ~46% to segment NOI in Q1-3 '19, followed by its Core Office segment, at ~35%, and its LP Investments segment, at ~19.5%.

BPY earned ~44% of its pre-corporate expenses FFO from its Core Retail segment, followed by ~37% of its Q103 '19 FFO from its Core Office segment, and ~19% from its LP Investments segment for Q1 -3 '19.

(Source: BPY site)

BPY owns interests in three real estate funds which are sponsored by BAM - the BSREP series 1,2, and 3.

BPY has a 31% interest in the oldest fund, BSREP 1, which is in its eighth year, with an impressive 29.3% gross IRR. That fund's biggest segment is Office properties, followed by Mixed Use, 18% and Alternative, 16%.

It has a 26% interest in BSREP 2, which has a more varied mix, and no realizations as of yet.

Interestingly, the BSREP 3 fund has 50% in uncommitted capital, $7.5B, which, given BPY's 7% interest, represents ~$525M in capital for future growth projects. This is in addition to BPY's internal capex program.

BPY's Core Office segment's largest geographical concentrations are NYC, 27%, and London, ~17%, followed by Toronto, 9.4%, and DC, 8.3%:

ORCC's investments are spread out through many industries, with Healthcare services, Internet software, and Professional services holding the top three spots:

ORCC's holdings are ~96% US-based, with the South, which grew to 42% vs. 36% in 2019, being its biggest concentration:

(Source: ORCC 10Q)

Two of ORCC's other attractions is that it has a low-cost structure and its management has started on the right foot for investors:

"We have an industry-low cost structure. Since our inception, we have only charged a 75 basis point management fee and zero incentive fee. Although our management fee post-IPO is 1.5%, we chose to waive this best-in-class public BDC fee structure and keep, for five quarters after our IPO, our industry-low 75 basis point management fee and 0 incentive fee. For the third quarter, we waived $31.7 million of fees. We are passing this fee waiver on to our shareholders effectively in the form of special dividend payments." (Q3 '19 10Q)

Dividends:

BPY pays $.33/quarter and goes ex-dividend in a Feb/May/Aug./Dec. schedule, while paying in the following months. As a REIT, management uses Funds From Operations as a distribution sustainability metric - BPY has a trailing FFO payout ratio of 50.50% and a five-year dividend growth rate of 5.71%.

ORCC's distribution story has two levels - they pay a regular $.31/quarter distribution, but management already has agreed to pay an $.08 special distribution for every quarter of 2020.

The regular payout yield is 7.68%, but when you add the special distributions, the yield becomes even more attractive, at 9.66%:

"In 2020 alone, total special dividends add up to $0.32 per share. This is effectively an additional full quarter’s dividend that we are paying throughout 2020." (Q3 '19 call)

(Source: ORCC 10Q)

There's also a buyback program in place, which kicks in if ORCC's shares go below NAV/share, which was $15.22 as of 9/30/19.

"In connection with our IPO, we instituted a 10b5-1 buyback program. As a refresher, this program went into effect shortly after our IPO and is a programmatic plan. It’s not discretionary, and it’s not subject to blackout windows. The plan is administered by Goldman Sachs and starts buying a share of the average daily trading volume below NAV. The size of the plan is $150 million, and it is for an initial 18-month term. We take this buyback plan into consideration when we review our target leverage and liquidity profile. Since the program went into effect, we have not bought back any shares as our trading level has been above our net asset value and IPO price." (Q3 '19 call)

Taxes:

BPY issues a K-1 at tax time, but before you bail, there happens to be an easy backdoor way to avoid this K-1. It just so happens that BPY has a sister company, Brookfield Property REIT (BPR), which is identical with BPY. As a REIT investor, you'd receive a 1099, instead of a K-1.

"Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ: BPR) (“BPR”) is a subsidiary of BPY, intended to offer investors economic equivalence to BPY units but in the form of a U.S. REIT security. Dividends on BPR shares are identical in amount and timing to distributions paid out for BPY units, and BPR shares are exchangeable on a 1:1 basis for BPY units or their cash equivalence." (Source: BPY/BPR site)

ORCC issues a 1099 at tax time.

Performance:

BPY has outperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLRE) so far in 2020, and over the past month and quarter, but it has lagged over the past year.

It also has outperformed the S&P 500 year to date and over the past month, but has lagged it over the past quarter and the past year.

ORCC has had a rougher time of it, lagging the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) so far in 2020, and over the past month and quarter.

Analysts' Price Targets:

BPY has a bigger spread, of 11.05%, between its current price and analysts' average price target of $21.50. ORCC has a ~6% spread between its $16.15 price, and analysts' average $17.11 price target. Both companies should report Q4 '19 earnings in the next two weeks.

Earnings:

ORCC's NII/Share dropped from $.42 to $.36, driven by quarterly unrealized mark-to-market markdowns on its investments due to changes in spreads, and one-time IPO costs.

Moving forward, management intends to be fully invested by the end of Q1 or Q2 2020, so we should see its NII pick up in coming quarters. (See Financials section for more details.)

(Q3 '19 10Q)

So far in 2019, ORRC has earned $353.5M in NII, while paying out $336.5M in distributions, for a ~95% NII payout ratio:

(Source: Q3 '19 10Q)

Financials:

BPY's ROE and EBITDA are higher than its sector median averages, while its ROA is lower. Although the debt figures look high for BPY, much of that debt is non-recourse. BPY has very good access to capital - it refinanced more than $2B in its Office and Retail segments, and also issued $250M of Perpetual Preferred Green Units, the first of their kind in its industry.

ORCC's ROA and EBIT margin look much better than its sector medians, while its net debt/equity is much lower. However, as investors, we'd want that debt figure to rise, so that ORCC can increase its earnings.

ORCC's management is targeting a debt/equity ratio of .75. They issued an underwritten public offering of $500M last week of 3.750% notes due 2025. The notes will mature on July 22, 2025 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at ORCC’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable.

As of 9/30/19, ORCC had $198M in cash and restricted cash, $2.5B in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.6B of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities. Its weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 5.1%.

Options:

There are options available for BPY, but the bid prices aren't that compelling at present.

Summary:

We rate both BPY and ORCC as BUYS. For K-1-adverse investors, the BPR units are also attractive.

