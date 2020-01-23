Cinemark: A Buy, But Not Yet

I am not ready to buy into the industry yet, but when I eventually do, it will probably be Cinemark.

Cinemark can probably outlast the competition in this battle, but the battle itself will likely depress everyone's earnings for a while.

They offer a chance to break out of a vicious cycle that has severely depressed theater earnings in the last few years.

I just got done reading an article from a fellow Contributor on Cinemark (CNK) and its business prospects. The whole time I was reading it, I had sort of a "two travelers passing" sort of sensation. From the beginning, I knew that Harrison Schwartz and I had come to very similar conclusions about Cinemark: the best of a bad lot in the movie theater space, which means it might be a good buy, but maybe not just yet.

However, we took very different paths to get there. I wanted to explain my own reasons why Cinemark seems to me a "not now but later" stock. While one certainly could look to industry peers like AMC (AMC) or Regal, as Mr. Schwartz had done, my own conclusion stems more from Cinemark's relations with its vertical counterparts, like Disney (DIS) and others. And those relations, in turn, hinge upon the new subscription services for moviegoing.

A Quiet Revolution

Ever since MoviePass (OTCPK:HMNY) burst onto the scene two years ago - it was actually around before that, but that's when $10 MoviePass as everyone knew it turned up - the theater business has been in a state of sort of understated upheaval. On the one hand, everyone insisted that MoviePass was no threat to their business - a claim borne out by the service's subsequent termination - but on the other hand, everyone raced to create copies.

AMC's A-List and Cinemark's Movie Club are the two leading services now. A-List hit 900,000 subscribers sometime in the third quarter, while Movie Club had 850,000 around the same time. However, Cinemark has barely half as many theater screens as AMC. To be achieving near-parity subscriber levels with half the footprint means that Movie Club is demonstrating almost twice the consumer appeal.

Not surprising, perhaps, since Movie Club costs only half as much. A-List prices somewhere between $20 and $24, depending on the state, while Cinemark keeps its prices at $9-$10. Of course, Movie Club offers only one ticket per month, although it does roll over any unused ticket credits. A-List offers three movie tickets per week.

Cinemark's Approach

Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi has readily admitted this is by design - Movie Club is designed for the vast majority of moviegoers who attend the theater once a month or so on average. The rollover of credits means that consumers usually don't have to worry if they skip one month and double up another month.

Meanwhile, fewer tickets means the offer can be priced much lower. That is how Cinemark is signing up almost twice as many people per theater as AMC.

Subscription services have the potential to revolutionize moviegoing, like they have many other industries (Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) being the best example), but the particular significance to focus on here is how they change interactions between theaters and their suppliers - studios.

Ever Narrower Windows Of Opportunity

Increasingly, in recent years, studios have narrowed their focus down to relatively few tentpole franchises, which are funded to the tunes of hundreds of millions of dollars in production budget and hundreds of millions more in advertising. These tentpoles have far greater chances of becoming hits, and drawing large numbers of fans to the theaters solely to see that film.

This means that movies are becoming increasingly non-fungible, i.e., moviegoers are increasingly disinterested in any kind of substitution or alternative recommendations. They don't go to the theaters to see "a movie," they go to see a specific title.

This has a major downside for exhibitors like Cinemark: it increasingly destroys their leverage in negotiations with studios, which are demanding ever larger shares of the box office revenue for themselves. They feel they are in a prime position to do so since customers want to see their specific film. If Cinemark doesn't yield, the thinking goes, they will simply pull the film and moviegoers will follow it to the other theater chain across town.

A Vicious Cycle

These higher costs are producing consistent increases in movie theater ticket pricing. In fact, US box office revenue is more than twice what it was in 1995, despite the fact that the number of tickets sold over that time has barely budged from 1.2 billion and change. Movie tickets have shown a CAGR of 3.2% over that time - most of which time the Fed has had difficulty getting the overall inflation rate to 2%.

Movie tickets are now sufficiently high-priced that moviegoers are extremely reluctant to risk one on a film they aren't familiar with or aren't absolutely sure they'll like. In other words, most non-tentpole films. This has the effect of further compounding tentpole franchises' dominance of the box office and further reducing movie theater leverage and profit potential, in a vicious cycle.

The Power Of Subscribers - And Subscriptions

This is why subscription services are so important to movie theaters. They offer the potential to fundamentally change these value-destroying dynamics.

First, subscription services offer an inherent "lock-in" for movie theaters. Threats from studios to simply take customers and send them to another chain are far less potent when customers know they will have to pay full price there, while they already have credits for free films at their favorite theater.

Secondly, however, subscription services also change how customers themselves see non-tentpole films. Such films are risky when customers are paying by the ticket, but far less so when they are already part of the subscription a moviegoer has already paid for. This should allow theaters to create more "hits" out of non-tentpoles as the good ones among the non-franchise films get good word of mouth and create a critical mass of consumer interest. This means more tickets sold on films which offer a higher share of their box office to the theater.

Subscription Comparison

Cinemark's subscription plan might almost be considered a little too sparse, in that it doesn't offer enough credits to entice substantial experimentation with non-tentpole films. But Cinemark, unlike AMC, has successfully matched MoviePass's $10 per month price, which proved so powerful as a marketing tool. AMC's 900,000 members in 15 months sounds very impressive, until you remember that MoviePass hit 2.7 million in less than 8 months and over 3 million in less than 10. Cinemark hitting almost the same number with half as many theaters at least gets it in the ballpark of the true, original moviegoing disruptor.

In truth, neither company has hit their stride yet, and the ideal subscription service will almost certainly require a movie credit total higher than Cinemark's and a price lower than AMC's. To achieve that, the industry will have to rationalize, reducing theater count and attendant fixed expenditures and increasing utilization per theater. One of the two very well might not survive.

Battening Down The Hatches

So, the question is not so much is Cinemark doing well as, can Cinemark outlast AMC? Is it doing less bad than its only real remaining subscription service competitor?

I would say, tentatively, yes. True, Cinemark's service is rather spartan and probably needs a bit of an overhaul. But Cinemark has done a real good job of holding down expenses - its average ticket price is just $7.96, below the industry average of almost $9 and well below AMC's average $9.55. Despite this, it posted profit margins ten times the size of AMC's last year.

That may be partly because Cinemark is also an industry leader in selling concessions to its customers, with concession revenue representing almost 40% of total revenues in the most recent quarter, revenues it doesn't have to share with studios. AMC's equivalent number was in the mid-30s.

All this means that, as subscription services continue to pressure revenue with lower prices on larger bundles of credits, Cinemark is relatively well positioned to outlast AMC and continue offering lower-priced subscription plans for far longer than AMC can probably hope to keep up. As Cinemark draws subscribers away from competitors and increases utilization at its theaters, its subscription service should be able to move deeper into the black even with lower per-member prices.

Investment Summary

I wouldn't call Cinemark a finished product in the new world of subscription movie-going yet, but I do think it is considerably better positioned than AMC, with the potential to win a price war or whatever other kinds of war that develop for subscribers. But the war itself could keep stock prices depressed for a while until the loser drops out and industry capacity rationalizes, so buying Cinemark stock is probably still something left to a later date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.