Travelers: Setting Up For A Swing Higher At $130

Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) stock has been volatile over the last year, with much of the action driven by earnings-related catalysts. Here, we are pulling back again toward $130, a level which we believe is a buy in this quality name. It is not a get rich quick name, but it can deliver some decent returns in the short term if you time your entry even remotely correct. We believe that level is $130, a point in which the chart shows support, the valuation is attractive, and a level that we see the stock rallying from. We believe that the pullback in shares is an opportunity for the long-term dividend growth investor to get long a quality company at a fair price. This insurer makes money hand over fist, but occasionally, it takes lumps from higher than anticipated catastrophe losses. Natural disasters happen. Sometimes insurance companies are going to take some hits. This is the nature of the business, but Travelers is simply among the best in the sector. This has long been a stock that we have held and is a dividend growth machine. In the present column, we will discuss performance metrics that you need to be aware of, offer our 2020 projections for the name.

We must watch performance

Just because this blue chip of a stock offers dividend growth and relatively stable returns over time doesn't mean we just stop paying attention. You see, the company has just reported earnings, and we feel it is prudent to highlight some of the critical metrics that you should be keeping an eye on. The quarter saw a dichotomy on the top versus the bottom line. The top line was about in line with consensus estimates, while the bottom line saw a nice beat. Core income increased primarily due to significantly lower catastrophe losses, but this benefit was a touch offset by lower net favorable prior year reserve development and a lower underlying underwriting gain. Still, it was a good report. So, why are shares falling?

Nothing in the report is cause for concern, and the insurer continues to be incredibly profitable. Catastrophe losses come and go. In the present quarter, losses were lower than expected. It is the nature of being an insurer. For every quarter with these kinds of reduced losses, we will have quarters that see far more claims than expected. Please keep that in mind. In terms of what we need to look for, like to watch for net income, core income, the customer base (net written premiums), and the underlying combined ratios. The latter two measures specifically help us gauge the health of an insurer. The name continues to be one we recommend for the long term as the fundamentals remain intact.

Net and core income metrics

Travelers reported net income of $873 million or $3.35 per share in Q4. This is up from last year's $621 million or $2.32 per share. This was a nice boost year-over-year. When we look at the last few years, the pattern income pattern shows that there is variability in earnings, and it stems from the unpredictable nature of claims. The company has just been hit by claims, hard, at times, but has quarters like this one which sees fewer claims. In addition, core income grew significantly, up 56%. Recall that core income is an operating income metric. This measure came in at $867 million or $3.32 per share, which was also down from the $571 million or $2.13 last year on this key measure. Here is the trend in core income in the last few Q4s:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Assuming catastrophe losses that were on pace with historical norms, we were looking for earnings of $3.05-3.15, which factored in a 5-6% growth in net written premiums as well. While the results were certainly well above our expectations, it points directly at the volatility and unpredictable nature of insurance. So, why are shares down? Good question. It could be the ongoing issue in the tort environment. It could be that the quarter was perceived as a one-off and a reason to sell. It could also be issues with lower rates. In an environment of elevated loss activity and persistently low interest rates, Travelers was once again successful in achieving meaningful improvement in renewal premium change while maintaining high levels of retention.

Other key metrics

It was a record quarter in many respects, not just on the income figures. The quarter benefited from a strong underlying combined ratio, despite it ticking higher from last year. The combined ratio was down nicely from last year thanks to the lower catastrophe losses and came in at 92.4%. This is well below our usual target of seeing at most 95%.

The underlying combined ratio remains strong at 92.1%, though it did rise by a point from 91.1% last year. Still, this is among industry leaders. Great strength exists in the commercial business and the personal auto insurance business line seems to improve meaningfully every quarter. In both the commercial and personal insurance sides of the business, net written premiums grew once again. These premiums overall were up 5% and 6% respectively. As a whole, net written premiums grew 6% in the quarter. This continues a long history of growth in total net written premiums. Take a look at the growth over the last few Q4s in total revenues:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is an exemplary pattern and one which we feel comfortable holding on to the name. Look, we realize investing is about buying companies and sharing in their future earnings growth, and what we see in the earnings patterns is just within the normal variation of operating an insurance business. In short, the great results experienced this quarter could just as easily be a quarter with a $0.25 miss versus expectations. Thus, we urge you to continue to watch net premium growth, while monitoring the underlying and combined ratios each quarter. The pattern of premium growth is a testament to management's successful execution of pricing and underwriting initiatives that it has implemented in recent years.

2020 projections

While the company continues to invest in its competitive advantages, focusing on efficiency, they cannot control the weather. So, estimates are subject to catastrophic losses. However, we are encouraged by the pricing environment but understand the challenges of low rates and, of course, the high claims environment insurance currently operates in. What we expect to continue is the demonstrated success of premium growth.

We believe the company is well positioned to enhance shareholder value and drive the stock higher through its continued dividend payments and share repurchases. We are bullish on the stock for 2020 and think an entry price at $130 is highly attractive.

On the top line, we are anticipating net written premium revenues of $30.1 billion to $30.9 billion. This is a nice growth in the high single digits. This accounts for our assumption that written premiums will be continuing to grow at its recent rates of around 6%. Assuming the growth in premiums and comparable well-managed expenses, we are anticipating earnings per share of $10.65-11.10 in 2020. At $130 per share, this would be a highly attractive 11.7 FWD EPS valuation.

Our take

The swings in the stock price have been great for traders. We see another potential trade for a swing higher setting up. We like the name for the very long-term thanks to dividend growth, share repurchases, consistent premium growth, and well-managed expenses. This stock is a long-term winner. It is a long-term wealth builder in a competitive but profitable sector. We own this name for the dividend and slow capital appreciation. Earnings should rebound in 2020, barring exorbitant catastrophe losses. We rate the stock a strong buy at $130 and are adding to holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.