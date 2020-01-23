The Tenor Is Turning Ever-So Slightly Bearish (Technically Speaking For 1/23)

China has banned travel from several cities due to the Coronavirus (emphasis added):

The authorities expanded travel restrictions to two central Chinese cities near Wuhan, the epicenter of a mysterious outbreak of coronavirus, hours after announcing that 17 people had died and more than 570 had contracted the disease. ... The Chinese authorities on Thursday morning closed off Wuhan — a major port city of more than 11 million people and the center of a pneumonia-like virus that has spread halfway around the world — by canceling flights and trains leaving the city, and suspending buses, subways and ferries within it.

As I noted in this week's international economic review, Chinese growth stabilized at the end of last year. While don't think this will have an impact on growth just yet, the longer it goes on, the higher the probability.

The Bank of Canada maintained rates at 1.75%. Here is how they described the current state of Canada's economy (emphasis added):

Data for Canada indicate that growth in the near term will be weaker, and the output gap wider, than the Bank projected in October. The Bank now estimates growth of 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 1.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Exports fell in late 2019, and business investment appears to have weakened after a strong third quarter. Job creation has slowed and indicators of consumer confidence and spending have been unexpectedly soft. In contrast, residential investment was robust through most of 2019, moderating to a still-solid pace in the fourth quarter.

Over the last four quarters, the annualized growth rate of GDP has been 1%, 0.8%, 3.5%, and 1.3%, respectively. Unemployment has fluctuated between 5.4%-5.9% over the last 12 months. The manufacturing PMI has been greater than 50 the last four months while retail sales on an inflation-adjusted basis have been flat for the last few years (data not cited is from tradingeconomics.com).

The ECB voted to maintain its current rate structure, and asset purchase program. Here is how they described the EU economy (emphasis added):

Euro area real GDP increased by 0.3%, quarter on quarter, in the third quarter of 2019, following growth of 0.2% in the second quarter. This pattern of moderate growth reflects the ongoing weakness of international trade in an environment of continued global uncertainties, which has particularly affected the euro area manufacturing sector and has also dampened investment growth. At the same time, the services and construction sectors remain more resilient, despite some moderation in the latter half of 2019. Incoming economic data and survey information point to some stabilisation in euro area growth dynamics, with near-term growth expected to be similar to rates observed in previous quarters.

The main problem is Germany, which has been hit hard by the US-China trade war and Brexit.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: Yet another "meh" table. Transports reversed yesterday's terrible performance by posting a 1.27% gain. After that, the long end of the Treasury market once again is a top performer. The IEF occupies the fifth spot. The SPY was up marginally while small-caps were down marginally. But, when the biggest equity market gain is 0.29%, you know it was a boring session. The sector table is also uninspiring. Five sectors rose; two were defensive. Industrials -- which have been underperforming during the last week -- rallied strongly, probably due to traders doing some bargain hunting. Then come utilities and real estate, followed by tech and consumer discretionary. At the other end of the table, healthcare sold off today.

Let's take a look at some charts, starting with today's SPY chart. Despite the small gain, this is actually a good chart. The market opened lower and traded sideways until early afternoon when the index caught a bid. The market went positive after 2 and then consolidated sideways for the rest of the session. This tells us that traders still see a reason to bid up shares. Pulling back to the 5-day time frame, note that, in general, prices are fluctuating around the 331 level. Over the same time frame, the IJH is moving modestly lower, as is ... ... the IWM.

Finally, note that the IEF has a modest uptrend on its 5-day chart.

The overall tenor of the markets this week is just mildly bearish. The number of sectors advancing has been smaller, defensive sectors are starting to gain some traction, and the larger indexes are consolidating gains. Let's see if tomorrow will break the trend.

Author's Note: This is my regular post for Tuesday-Friday which covers economic and technical developments in the US equity markets. Please see my weekly bond market and international post for developments in those areas. This column will periodically reference those columns for context. My Friday Technically Speaking column includes an overview of the US economy to provide an investing backdrop. Finally, the Passive-Aggressive Investor, which is published on Mondays, explains my basic portfolio strategy.

