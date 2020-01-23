Axon: Making Its Way To A Higher Share Price

In my last article on Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN) entitled "Axon: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain", I argued that the short-term picture for Axon was cloudy, but the long-term was blue skies. I am giving myself a pat on the back for this call. There certainly was short-term pain. The only issue is that the fast bounce-back caught me by surprise.

Now, Axon stock is breaking out to new all-time highs, largely due to Q3 2020 results announced back in November that beat both on revenue and earnings, with management raising guidance for full-year revenue.

Problems that were inhibiting performance, including battery component quality and TASER 7 cartridge disruption, have pretty much been put to rest. The only major issue for Q4 is that company management has indicated that TASER gross margin will be impacted by manufacturing challenges. But the lower gross margin is built in to the current EBITDA guidance.

Apart from the lower earnings, revenue is expected to be strong in Q4. Given the high YoY growth in ARR of 39%, positive free cash flow and stock demonstrating strong bullishness, I am changing my rating for Axon from neutral to bullish.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Axon's annual sales growth rate is 18.5%, down from the 3-year growth rate of 28.5%.

The total revenue growth is misleading because Axon is shifting towards a SaaS recurring revenue model, giving the appearance of a revenue slowdown. YoY growth of ARR was 39%, and that is what will be used in the calculation of the Rule of 40.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Axon's free cash flow margin TTM is a decent 7.3%.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Axon's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 39% + 7.3% = 46.3%

The calculation comes out higher than 40%, indicating that Axon has a healthy balance between growth and profits.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Axon is almost sitting on the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is fairly valued relative to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes, and President Trump's impeachment, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

Despite Axon's apparent domination of the law enforcement Controlled Energy Weapons (CEW) market, there are competitors that could eat into Axon's market share. The competition includes a restraint device called BolaWrap produced by Wrap Technologies Inc. (OTC:WRTC). It is too early to tell how this new entry will affect TASER sales, but police departments are showing a lot of interest in this new device.

Summary and Conclusions

Axon appears to be an excellent company with the promise of significant long-term growth. Total revenue growth of 18.5% is misleading due to the company's transformation into a SaaS business. YoY growth of ARR is a more exciting 39%. The company is free cash flow positive and therefore, meets, the Rule of 40 when ARR growth is used.

Issues that were inhibiting company performance, including battery quality and TASER cartridge redesign, are in the rear-view mirror. I expect to see a strong performance going forward. The stock is setting new all-time highs, yet is fairly valued according to my relative valuation method. Therefore, I am revising my rating for Axon from neutral to bullish.

