Intel Hits Another Home Run

After the bell on Thursday, chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) delivered another home run with its fourth quarter results. The company smashed all estimates for the final period of 2019 and issued very strong guidance for the beginning of 2020. With the company also announcing a dividend raise, shares have rallied to a new high on the news.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Intel reported Q4 revenues of more than $20.2 billion, handily beating street expectations by nearly a billion dollars. The big beat was driven by $7.2 billion in Data Center revenues, up almost 20% over the prior year period, and smashing segment estimates for $6.4 billion. For those expecting Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to steal market share, this was likely not the Intel result you were hoping for. Intel also came in with Client Computing Group revenue of $10 billion, beating estimates for $9.74 billion. Most other segment results were decent, helping to fuel an overall revenue increase of roughly 8.3%.

The strong top-line number helped fuel more beats down the income statement. The non-GAAP operating margin came in at more than 35.7% for Q4, well above management's guidance for 33.5%. The company also used $3.5 billion to repurchase shares, helping lead to a bottom-line result of $1.52 per share, non-GAAP, destroying the street's estimate for $1.25. For the full year period, Intel beat its own guidance from three months ago by 27 cents.

Guidance is where things got a little interesting. The company is expecting Q1 2020 revenues of $19 billion, substantially above the $17.2 billion that the street was expecting. However, the company's full year guidance was for just $73.5 billion, only $1.25 billion ahead of the street, implying a weaker than expected top-line after Q1. In the end, Intel is guiding for yearly revenue growth of just over $1.5 billion above 2019, which is a few hundred million ahead of the street. Bottom-line guidance was more impressive, with Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 and a full year figure of $5.00 beating respective estimates of $1.04 and $4.68.

It is this impressive profitability that keeps Intel as a cash flow monster. Despite the company guiding to $17 billion in capital expenditures in 2020, free cash flow is still expected to be $16.5 billion. That's a half a billion decline from the $17 billion in free cash flow generated in 2019, mostly due to capex guidance being for a rise of nearly $800 million. Last year, the company paid almost $5.6 billion in dividends and spent nearly $13.6 billion on the buyback.

Now, the one area where I think Intel disappointed a little is the dividend raise to $0.33 per share. With the buyback reducing the share count nicely and this year's guidance being mostly impressive, I thought Intel could have rewarded shareholders a bit more. Intel likely won't top $6 billion in dividend payments, which leaves the payout ratio under 37.5% of free cash flow. With the stock having rallied to $68 a share in the after-hours session, that puts the annual yield under 2.00% currently, well below where it has been in recent years. Still, this means Intel will have more than doubled its dividend over a decade.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Intel dividend page, seen here)

In the end, Intel delivered a very strong report, leading to the earnings breakout I had discussed recently. Q4 2019 results were extremely strong, led by Data Center and Client Computing Group strength, fueling a very large bottom-line beat. Q1 2020 guidance absolutely destroyed estimates, and while revenue guidance for the rest of the year wasn't as impressive, there's plenty of time for it to be raised. The 5% dividend raise was also nice, but could have been larger, likely meaning management is more focused on the buyback at the moment. Now, the pressure will be on AMD to deliver a strong report next week, given the smaller name's shares have soared even more recently.

