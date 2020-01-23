iAnthus: Stuck In Limbo After A Disappointing 2019

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

It seems like, for some reason, iAnthus Capital (OTCQX:ITHUF) never had the love from public investors. The stock lost almost three-quarters of its value from the 2019 highs and has been range-bound. Despite the recent financing from Gotham Green, we think iAnthus will remain under pressure because of its slower progress relative to other leading MSOs. The company needs to differentiate itself from other MSOs which will be hard to do in 2020. We remain Neutral on the stock due to a lack of visible catalysts.

(All amounts in USD)

2019 Q3 Review

iAnthus reported 2019 Q3 results that saw revenue growing 16% to $22 million, while gross margin remained firm at 48%. This quarter included full contributions from the MPX acquisition. The increase in revenue was driven by 2 new stores opened in Florida and 1 new store in Arizona. The company is also investing in its production capacity in Maryland and Florida in order to expand its wholesale offering.

(Source: Public Filings)

Wholesale seems to be a focus for iAnthus with its large penetration in select states. The company is focused on Arizona and Maryland where it already had large market shares. With its pending acquisition of Sierra Well, the company will significantly enhance its presence and complement its wholesale operation in Nevada by adding two open dispensaries to its portfolio.

(Source: IR Deck)

Since announcing its new brand, Be., the company has been slowly working on its Brooklyn store. The company expects to convert its existing store base to the new brand over time, but we expect a slow rollout, given the limited amount of capital available. More importantly, the company has other priorities such as pursuing high-growth opportunities in new markets and investing in infrastructure and capacities. We expect the new brand to be less of a concern for management and investors in 2020.

Capital Constraints

Historically, iAnthus suffered from a lack of access to capital and had to rely on expensive financings to fund its growth. Given its relatively smaller footprint initially, the company has struggled to catch up and saw slower growth and lower valuation in the public markets. In fact, the stock dropped 65% in the last 12 months, which is the worst performer among a basket of leading MSOs.

The stock currently trades at 3.7x EV/Sales, which is rich compared to peers such as MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) at 2.6x and Ayr Strategies (OTCQX:AYRSF) at 2.0x. We think part of the reason why iAnthus has performed poorly in the stock market is that its capital structure is perceived to be inferior. The company recently took steps to address its funding deficiencies by announcing a $100 million debt package with Gotham Green. iAnthus will pay 13% on these senior secured notes, which are convertible at $1.70 per share. So far, $56 million has been drawn to help iAnthus pay for its expansion in Florida, New Jersey, and New York.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Despite the latest financing deal with Gotham Green, we think iAnthus still faces a tough question on its ability to scale and drive profitability. With a highly fragmented portfolio, it would be hard and costly for iAnthus to build scale. For example, the company has 22 stores open in 9 states, which equals to only a little over 2 stores per market. It would be very hard to be highly profitable and efficient when you don't have density and concentration. Florida is the one market where people are investing heavily in, including iAnthus, but we expect lower marginal returns for new players as everyone rushes in at the same time. We think the biggest challenge for iAnthus is that it has thus far failed to demonstrate a strong return on investments.

(Source: Public Filings)

The scale issue is evident when you compare iAnthus with the other large U.S. cannabis companies. As an MSO, iAnthus has fallen behind most of its peers in terms of revenue generation, which means that it will require a lot more capital to develop its assets. More importantly, the company is absent in several high-growth markets such as Illinois and Pennsylvania. Florida and Nevada seem to be the two primary growth markets for iAnthus, but it is questionable whether they could deliver strong returns, given the capital required to build out its footprint.

Looking Ahead

During the current downturn in the cannabis sector, investors are likely more inclined to invest in companies that demonstrated strong growth backed by secure funding. We think that iAnthus could be viewed as an inferior investment compared to other MSOs on multiple fronts, including scale, earnings, balance sheet, and growth potential. We believe its valuation is rich compared to other small-cap MSOs, and funding will remain a major concern for 2020. The Gotham Green financing provided much-needed capital for expansion, but its fragmented footprint will likely require more capital to achieve greater scale in most of these markets. All in all, we think iAnthus lacks a compelling growth story for investors to dive in, especially considering the other available options to invest in the U.S. cannabis sector. We remain Neutral as we believe its growth will trail other MSOs in 2020 and funding security could once again emerge as an impediment to growth.

