Huntington Bancshares: It Wasn't 'That Bad'

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has just reported earnings, and the Street is sending shares down some 5% at the time of this writing. The stock has been volatile, and the earnings results this year have been volatile as well. That said, this powerful regional bank did have a record 2019. However, Q4 saw declines from a year ago, in large part due to lower interest rates. The bank, along with many investors, entered the year expecting multiple interest rate increases, but instead was impacted by multiple interest rate reductions. There also were elevated levels of macroeconomic uncertainty and significant market volatility in 2019 which impacted results. While the company missed estimates, the results were not "that bad." Let the stock fall, and then consider doing some buying. Let us discuss.

Revenue strength

Just a cursory glance at share prices shows stock has followed a path similar to that of other regional and major banks. They rallied hard from the doldrums in the fall of 2019. The bank is dealing with a tougher operating environment than it was just a year ago, and some of this was reflected in the results. Thanks to continued loan growth and improving asset quality, some key acquisitions, and of course, rising interest rates over the years, the bank had seen revenues continue to reach all-time highs. In Q4, the company reported a top line that missed consensus estimates slightly, but also fell from last year, breaking a nice running trend in Q4 revenues:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

With the present quarter's revenues of $1.15 billion, the company registered a 0.9% decline in this metric year over year. This was not all that surprising as we had seen many other regional banks having flat to down revenues versus last year. In some cases, so did the large multinationals. With the pain on the revenue side and somewhat well-managed expenses, in conjunction with more debt and interest bearing liabilities, the company saw a decline in earnings as well.

Earnings pressure

The decline in revenues year-over-year helped contribute to an earnings miss versus expectations. Huntington reported net income of $317 million, a 5% decrease from last year. Earnings per share came in at $0.28, a 3% decline from last year and breaking the line of Q4 growth:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

What investors need to decide is if this is a one-off event and the bank has better days ahead in 2020 or not. Frankly, we do see EPS expansion in 2020, but in the low-single digits. That may keep investors away when they consider the valuation of the name, but we do note book value has increased.

Book value growth

The company has been growing book value, and this increases the bank's value proposition as the equity price to book figure has narrowed in recent years. Look at the rise in book value over the last few Q4s:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, despite a somewhat bumpy year, book value expanded nicely year over year. Much of this came from improvements in loan and deposits, as well as asset quality.

Loans and deposits growth

A few years ago, the FirstMerit acquisition drove strong growth in loans and deposits, and now, we are back to organic growth, aside from a few smaller acquisitions. We are pleased with the progress. The bank saw a $700 million, or 1%, increase in average deposits year over year. In addition, this was up almost $400 million from the sequential quarter. Further, loans were up $1.3 billion versus Q4 2018, or up 2%.

Growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large. This traditional banking is the bread and butter of the business. Take in deposits at a low interest rate, and lend at a higher one. It has been working for centuries. Now, when we cover large banks, which have complicated balance sheets and are in all areas of banking, we always point out that traditional banking is what grows the business. These results for Huntington should be considered a strength. While the lower rates have impacted returns, it is worth noting that not only are the assets growing but the quality of the assets is also improving.

Asset quality hit by oil and gas loans

A serious aspect to consider for all banks is the quality of the assets. Loan growth is a strength, but only if the loans are quality. Risky loans may offer a higher return but not if the debt cannot be repaid and turns to toxic debts. The one reason we like Huntington is that it had has been a relatively conservative lender, and its asset quality continued to improve over time, but this quarter saw an increase from a year ago:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets had been improving. Non-performing assets this time increased to $498 million, or 0.66% of total loans and leases from $387 million, or 0.52%, a year ago. The increase was mostly in the oil and gas portfolio as those assets have been hammered. The improvement in the efficiency ratio continues to impress us as well.

Improving efficiency

It should also be obvious to anyone reading our work on banks that we must always look for improvement in the efficiency ratio. The strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%, with the ideal being around 50%. Well, this is also a strength of the quarter. The efficiency ratio improved to 58.4% from 58.7% last year. We will continue to be watching this metric closely in the future. We are pleased with what we see and anticipate this metric will remain under 60% in 2020.

Bottom line

It was a bit of a mixed bag quarter, but we do not think shares falling into the $13 range was going to happen. We see shares as a buy under $14. The bank still pays a solid dividend, with room for continued expansion. The quarter was not "that bad", and when considering the valuation and single-digit EPS increase expectations this year, shares are becoming attractive as they fall.

