TBT: A Big Move Is Coming Due In Long-End Treasury Bond Yields

Net positioning in 30-year Treasury futures is polar opposite between large speculators and non-reportables which are heavily net short and long, respectively.

The reboot of 20-year Treasury bond issuance to fund ballooning deficit could be the catalyst of renewed volatility ahead in yields.

The bond market is currently enjoying a period of calm, with yields consolidating near record low and 30-year Treasury yields trading sideways in a tight wedge pattern, along with UltraShort 20+year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT), after briefly dipping under the historic 2% last year:

In fact, the 30-year Treasury yields have been trading in a 22bp range (based on weekly closing levels) in the past 12 weeks, the narrowest since early last year. As shown below, recent history suggests that such calm would not last for long, as a waterfall plunge in yields followed soon after last year, while a 50bp jolt higher in yields ensued in the preceding instance during 2018.

Statistically, when the past 12-week range is less than 22bps, while yields on average are more likely headed lower, the focal point ought to be the increase in volatility regardless of direction based on below analysis. If we segregate the occurrences between ups and downs, the average rise and drop over the ensuing 12 weeks is 12% and -9%, respectively. Furthermore, there is a 70% chance of a 5% move in either direction. In short, we expect a move of large magnitude in the next 3 months:

Date 30-yr Past 12-Week Range (%) 30-yr 4-wk Chg Forward TBT 4-wk Chg 30-yr 12-wk Chg Forward TBT 12-wk Chg 3/15/2010 0.21 0.09 1.73% -0.43 -16.98% 3/25/2013 0.22 -0.23 -9.71% 0.46 14.55% 6/30/2014 0.19 -0.18 -7.51% -0.25 -10.90% 10/12/2015 0.22 0.19 6.38% 0.04 -1.70% 12/28/2015 0.22 -0.26 -10.55% -0.34 -14.98% 4/18/2016 0.2 -0.07 -3.57% -0.40 -16.44% 2/6/2017 0.2 0.15 5.72% -0.02 -2.44% 3/13/2017 0.21 -0.22 -8.09% -0.25 -10.46% 8/7/2017 0.22 -0.12 -4.42% 0.03 -0.20% 12/4/2017 0.17 0.04 1.15% 0.37 13.04% 4/23/2018 0.19 -0.04 -1.66% -0.10 -4.26% 6/25/2018 0.22 0.11 3.34% 0.22 6.98% 8/13/2018 0.15 0.1 3.82% 0.37 12.83% 2/25/2019 0.17 -0.32 -11.65% -0.38 -13.70% 12/30/2019 0.22 Average -0.05 -2.50% -0.05 -3.19% Average When >0 0.11 3.69% 0.25 11.85% Average When <0 -0.18 -7.14% -0.27 -9.20% % of Time Positive 42.86% 42.86% 42.86% 28.57% % of Time > 5% or < -5% 50.00% 71.43%

Bonds' Fear Gauge Near All-Time Low

A similar picture emerges when looking at the 10-year U.S. Treasury Note Volatility Index, which is effectively the VIX of the 10-year Treasury as it measures the "30-day expected volatility of 10-year Treasury Note futures prices, and is calculated based on transparent pricing from CBOT's actively traded options on the T-Note futures." per CBOE. The index closed at 3.5% last week, about 40bps away from record-lows:

Historically, when TYVIX dropped below 3.5%, more often than not a sizable move in 30-year Treasury yields and TBT ensued in the next 12 weeks.

Date 10-Year Treasury Futures Vol Index 30-yr 4-wk Chg Forward TBT 4-wk Chg 30-yr 12-wk Chg Forward TBT 12-wk Chg 2017-11-20 3.40 0.07 2.28% 0.37 12.50% 2017-12-11 3.21 0.17 5.72% 0.48 16.87% 2018-01-01 3.44 0.27 9.87% 0.16 5.39% 2018-05-07 3.44 -0.02 -1.14% -0.01 -1.14% 2018-09-10 3.16 0.19 6.86% 0.01 -0.77% 2018-09-17 3.41 0.18 5.72% -0.06 -2.99% 2018-09-24 3.34 0.13 3.85% -0.16 -6.64% 2019-02-11 3.42 0.02 0.32% -0.11 -4.87% 2019-04-08 3.45 -0.08 -3.28% -0.43 -14.64% 2020-01-13 3.50 Average 0.10 3.36% 0.03 0.41% Average When >0 0.15 4.95% 0.26 11.59% Average When <0 -0.05 -2.21% -0.15 -5.17% % of Time Positive 77.78% 77.78% 44.44% 33.33% % of Time > 5% or < -5% 44.44% 55.56%

In other words, we expect a storm to loom on the horizon in long-end Treasury bonds with market sentiment getting complacent based on recent and implied volatility measures.

20-Year Treasury Bond Issuance - A Potential Catalyst

In light of a ballooning federal budget deficit, the U.S. Treasury announced last week to reboot the issuance of 20-year Treasury bond. In the immediate aftermath, long-end yields rose as traders bet on increased supply would lead to steepening of the yield curve. That said, Wall Street dealers are mixed in terms of whether the sell-off in the long bonds will be sustained. According to Bloomberg:

At UBS, strategist Chirag Mirani says the market pricing has already adjusted to the prospect of new supply, and he sees the recent cheapening in longer-dated Treasuries as a buying opportunity. But Jim Caron at Morgan Stanley Investment Management sees cuts closer to the front end of the curve, which should help widen the gap between short- and longer-end yields.

The ambiguous outlook is likewise shared by the two groups of futures traders: large speculators and non-reportables, as the former has been heavily short, while the net long positioning of the latter is at the highest level historically:

While it may be unclear which way Treasury yields and TBT is headed, we could utilize below option trading strategy to take advantage of a big move regardless of direction.

Option Strategy: Long March TBT Straddle

To bet on a pick-up in bond volatility, we could long both call and put options with the same strike in TBT. Looking at options expiring this March, calls and puts with 25 strike last traded at 90 and 85 cents, respectively, on 1/21. Assuming the same execution price, the total cost of a straddle would be 1.75 and below is the payout scenario analysis:

Expected Total Cost 1.75 TBT Last Price 25.05 Breakeven Price Chg From Current Price Downside 23.25 -7.19% Upside 26.75 6.79% TBT Scenario Price Chg From Current Price Payout 20 -20.16% 3.25 21 -16.17% 2.25 22 -12.18% 1.25 23 -8.18% 0.25 24 -4.19% -0.75 25 -0.20% -1.75 26 3.79% -0.75 27 7.78% 0.25 28 11.78% 1.25 29 15.77% 2.25 30 19.76% 3.25

As illustrated, the strategy is profitable if TBT trades under 23.25 or above 26.75 on March 20, which is roughly 7% in either direction. Based on the first statistical analysis on TBT's price outlook, which suggests an average up move of around 12% or down-move of -9% in the ensuing 12 weeks after a narrow range, there is a high likelihood the strategy will end up in the money.

Above is just one example via options in TBT on how to capitalize on the potential increase in bond volatility, which is to be expected, given the recent complacency as depicted by the tight trading range in 30-year yields and historically subdued 10-year Treasury VIX index.

