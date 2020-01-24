Apple's Stock Price And 5G: The Hype And Substance Time Lag

The adoption of 5G might be much slower than analysts expect because of the marginal gains of 5G so far.

Apple's stock price has doubled over the last year. Part of this great performance is due to the expectations about the 5G roll-out.

Introduction

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) keeps leading this long bull market. The Cupertino giant has had a great return over the last year:

But I guess most of you already knew that and it's not the reason why you clicked on this article (thanks for that, by the way). You want to find out more about 5G and specifically 5G and Apple. There are many reasons why Apple has performed so well over the last year: probably the shares were undervalued before, the services keep growing at a healthy speed, the iPhone is doing better than some feared, Buffett has voted for Apple by making it a huge position in his portfolio and you can probably think of several other reasons why Apple's stock price has done so well. But I'm pretty sure that the enthusiasm of investors for Apple's stock also reflects the excitement around 5G. In this article, I will try to separate the substance from the hype in 5G.

What is 5G?

To start with, I want to go over what 5G exactly is. I think most of you know more or less but knowing the details is important to understand the opportunities and challenges for Apple's 5G exposure.

5G is the short name for the fifth generation of wireless connection for digital cellular networks. The standards were set as of the end of 2017 but in 2019 started to be rolled out by carriers.

That doesn't mean all 5G is created equally, though. There are three types of 5G, ranked according to their frequency spectrum: millimeter waves, mid-band and low-band.

What everybody thinks of when they hear 5G is speed. 5G mm-wave is the fastest of the three frequencies but it is sensitive to distortion. Walls, rain, not being within a certain range all make 5G millimeter wave less reliable and often slower in reality than 5G low-band frequency connection. But 5G wants to be faster and at least as reliable as 4G and therefore 5G uses adaptive beam switching to use all 5G frequency bands, although 5G low-band is not that much faster than 4G. 5G mid- and low-band is the easiest since it can be deployed by upgrading existing towers and low-band is the 5G that was launched by T-Mobile (TMUS) and AT&T (T) at the beginning of December. But that means that at this moment 5G is not that much faster than good 4G.

Theoretically, though, 5G should be able to reach speeds up to 10GB/s, which would mean it would be 100 times faster than 4G in optimal circumstances. A 5-minute download on 4G would only take 3 seconds on 5G. That's of course where a part of the excitement comes from. But again, at this moment, 5G only is as fast as 4G. So far for the theoretical background.

Apple and 5G

Analysts have been very, very excited about the upcoming 5G cycle and the positive effect it will have on Apple. This is just a short selection of headlines, all coming from Seeking Alpha:

I could have made this list a lot longer but you know what I mean by now. Analysts expect the 5G iPhone later this year (most think somewhere near the end of the year). Knowing Apple, I wouldn't be surprised if this is pushed to 2021, though. The quality requirements that Apple imposes on itself are high and management prefers delaying above releasing a mediocre product. Anyway, it doesn't matter when exactly the 5G iPhone will be released. Investors have already priced this into the stock and then some, in my opinion. It may become a prime buy-the-rumor-sell-the-news example. The reason is in 5G itself, not in Apple's execution. I'm not sure there will be a substantial 5G bonus at all for Apple.

It's so typical for analysts to just follow the crowd in price targets and then look for elements that could justify higher or lower prices. Last year, when Apple's fundamentals were not very different from those today, you could see price targets below $200 and analysts were citing 'iPhone weakness.' Now, when the stock has doubled over a year, price targets are raised just because the price has gone up a lot and 5G is cited just to have some sort of justification. But how much truth is there in these assumptions?

5G upgrades

The question is if Apple's sales will be tremendously impacted by the upcoming 5G telephone. The so-called 5G supercycle for Apple could come because a lot of users want to upgrade to take advantage of 5G.

In a UBS survey, 22% of smartphone users said 5G could be a reason to upgrade their telephone. That's better than the 16% that is suspected to have bought a new iPhone in 2019 but not nearly to historical levels for Apple. And saying that you could upgrade because of 5 G is not the same as actually doing it. I'm skeptical already by this number alone. Analysts put on their rosy glasses, though, by saying that the 22% shows clearly that 5G awareness is high. First, I don't think 22% awareness is high and secondly, awareness doesn't mean taking out your wallet.

Slow acceptance?

As with many new trends in technology, the uptake of 5G could also be much slower than pundits predict. Analysts and investors were really hyped about the internet starting in the mid-nineties, with a culmination in the dotcom-bubble crash as one consequence everybody remembers. It was only ten years after the launch of the internet for the general public that more and more customers actually got on the internet.

Mind you, I don't predict that it will take a decade for consumers to adopt 5G but what I mean is that the upgrades could be a lot slower than a lot of tech-enthusiasts think. A more recent example is autonomous driving. For years cars have been tested and there are already some real-life applications for short, fixed routes but there is no general roll-out yet and it will take another decade or more before autonomous vehicles will eventually become a common sight in everyday traffic. Technological change is fast but the mass application of the new technology often takes surprisingly long.

The reason 5G will have a slower acceptance than a lot of pundits think, will be the same as with internet adoption: a lot of people won't see the extra value the new technology could add to their life. You shouldn't forget that the first 5G phones won't be that much faster or maybe not faster at all than 4G. There might be a slightly faster download time for music and video but the gains will be marginal.

Before the average consumer will upgrade to a 5G phone, he or she will have to see a good reason to do so. Think of certain apps or services that are impossible now on 4G, the thing you don't want to miss. What those could be, remains to be seen. It will probably come from smart cities, IoT and autonomous cars. But all of those technologies are not mature yet.

That doesn't mean, of course, that 5G can't be a boost for Apple. There is substance to 5G. But unlike a lot of analysts seem to think, the uptake of 5G will be something for years, not for months and it will eat the other iPhone sales, as all new iPhone models have done with previous models. Because the uptick in 5G iPhones will probably be much slower than analysts seem to project, Apple's valuation may be influenced by the hype rather than the substance. Let's check the valuation of the stock.

Valuation

As I said in the introduction, a part of the reason that Apple has gone up was also the fact that it was undervalued before. I hear voices now that the stock is overvalued now. And if you look at Apple's P/E ratio over the last decade, this seems to confirm that thesis:

With a P/E of 26.72, Apple is more expensive than it has been at any other moment over the last ten years. But of course, just looking at a P/E has little value on its own. Price/sales ratio is at a 10-year high too, though:

Apple's price to free cash flow also suggests it is overvalued right now:

Some claim that Apple's exploding stock price over the last year is the result of Apple's margins, which are higher because of the high growth in its services. It is correct that services have a higher margin but Apple still heavily depends on hardware sales and the margins there bring down those of the services. These are Apple's margins over the last decade:

As you can see, the margins are slowly eroding, not expanding. So that is not a good explanation for Apple's valuation.

Apple's yield chart tells the same story as the other metrics: that it is very richly valued right now:

With a yield of less than 1% right now, Apple is in the red 'abnormally low yield' zone. That says enough.

Apple's valuation is stretched from a historical point of view, no matter which metric you use. We own Apple shares in our 5-year old daughter's Pink Portfolio and I am a buy-and-hold investor, both for dividend stocks like Apple and for the high-growth stocks that I pick for Potential Multibaggers.

That means that I won't sell Apple on valuation alone. After all, the market can be euphoric about a stock for a long time and I think that this is the case right now with Apple, probably fueled at least in part because of 5G, that buzzword that has been around for years but excites investors more now because it's getting closer and closer. Besides that, Apple is a high-quality stock and you also have to practice what you preach, so I won't sell any shares. But because of the rise in Apple's stock price and the stretched valuation, I think it is safe to say that Apple's stock price is inflated by the 5G hype. That is why I won't add any shares to the Pink Portfolio at these levels.

Conclusion

5G is real and it is coming soon. But the uptake of the new technology could be much slower than pundits predict. The reason is that there are not that many use cases that diversify 5G from 4G and it could take years before the general public is interested in 5G.

Despite the perspective that 5G adoption will be much slower than most experts seem to hope, Apple's stock price is stretched right now, probably inflated by the 5G hype. There is substance to 5G, of course, but there is also a significant time-lag between the hype and the substance. The hype is priced into Apple's stock, the substance will only be in full force in several years.

