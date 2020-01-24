The Quality Of Schlumberger's Earnings Is Questionable

SLB trades at over 9x EBITDA, yet the quality of its earnings is questionable. Sell SLB.

Source: Forbes

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported quarterly revenue of $8.23 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39, and GAAP EPS of $0.24. The company beat on revenue, but missed on GAAP EPS. The stock is off over 4% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Stagnation In North America

I have been bearish on the U.S. economy for quite some time. Cyclical names like Schlumberger could eventually become a barometer for the strength (or weakness) of the economy. Sans more OPEC supply cuts, oil markets could fall further. Schlumberger's Q4 revenue of $8.2 billion was down 4% sequentially and flat Y/Y. Of the company's four major regions, two experienced revenue declines.

North America fell by double digits, while Europe/CIS/Africa fell in the low-single-digit percentage range. The rig count in U.S. land contracted 11% sequentially, implying dismal activity in the oil patch. Management indicated pricing power weakened as well:

In North America, our team managed proactively the sharp decline in land activity and pricing headwinds during the quarter while concurrently launching and starting to execute our North America land strategy. I will elaborate on this in a moment. Fourth quarter free cash flow was also very strong, building on resilient cash flow from operations and further progress in the company's working capital efficiency. This, combined with the proceeds from 2 business transactions, enabled us to reduce net debt by $1.3 billion during the quarter. Overall, the fourth quarter was very solid internationally with expanded margins and resilience in North America despite the severe drop in activity and weaker pricing. Taken together, these resulted into year-over-year growth in both EPS and cash flow generation.

This is important. North America is Schlumberger's second-largest region and represents 30% of total revenue. Schlumberger built up a sizable presence in North America land drilling, partly via acquisition. Headwinds in the region could stymie total revenue growth for much of 2020. A decline in pricing could hurt smaller players like Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) or Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) that do not have Schlumberger's big balance sheet.

International perked up with 1% sequential growth. Latin America rose 1% on higher WesternGeco seismic license sales in Mexico. Revenue in the Middle East & Asia rose 5% Q/Q on higher completions and artificial lift solutions. This year could be defined by whether the rise in international operations can offset the diminution in North America.

Revenue from Cameron was $1.4 billion, up about 2% sequentially. Cameron was 17% of total revenue during the quarter. Brent oil prices are below $62. Oil drillers could be hard-pressed to find deepwater projects economical at oil prices below $70. Deepwater E&P could become stagnant, stymieing Cameron's revenue growth.

Margins Were Flat

Several companies have engaged in layoffs and cost containment efforts amid a turndown in the oil patch. During the quarter, Schlumberger reported restructuring charges of $456 million, primarily related to write-offs for facility closures, severance, and exiting certain activities. They were largely concentrated in North America. Gross margin was 13%, down from 14% in Q3. Combined costs for research and development and general and administrative expenses were $319 million, up 8% Q/Q. The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.7 billion fell 4% Q/Q. EBITDA margin was 21%, flat versus that of Q3.

Schlumberger was able to maintain margins despite the decline in total revenue and the sharp decline in its largest region. It still has the highest margins in comparison to Halliburton (HAL) (17% margins) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) (13% margins). If revenue continues to fall (which I believe it could), then Schlumberger's margins could slide, regardless of cost take-outs. Management is excellent at cost containment efforts amid a downturn in the oil patch. It may have to be. I believe we are at peak economy, and cyclical industries like oil could continue to falter.

SLB Appears Overvalued

The melt-up in financial markets has helped stocks like SLB. The company has an enterprise value of $62 billion and trades at 9.3x last twelve months' ("LTM") EBITDA. In the past, SLB has traded at a much higher multiple. I now question the quality of the company's earnings. Earnings growth is now driven by cost cuts rather than organic revenue growth. Thus, the stock appears overvalued, even though it trades below 10x EBITDA.

Conclusion

SLB is down 20% Y/Y. For a cyclical name, its valuation is too robust. I expect the company to face more headwinds in the future. Sell SLB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.