RMM: The Only Muni CEF With A 5% Yield, Achieved Through A Unique Strategy

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (RMM) as an investment option at its current market price. As my readers are aware, I have been pushing muni bond exposure for some time. However, my outlook turned a bit more cautious towards the end of last year, as rising issuance and refinancing activity began to pressure yields in the sector. However, that did not mean I was avoiding the sector, but rather that I am looking very critically for relative value.

With this in mind, RMM has been on my radar screen. It is likely a CEF that many investors are not familiar with, as it is less than one year old and is thinly followed on Seeking Alpha. However, I believe investors could do well with the fund right now. Specifically, the fund sports a tax-advantaged yield above 5%, which is unique for muni CEFs right now. Further, it trades at a discount to NAV on the open market. Finally, RMM has a very active management style, which I believe makes sense in most market environments, and especially in our current one.

First, a little about RMM. The fund's stated objective is "to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes with a secondary objective of total return". It is currently trading at $20.17/share and yields 5.44% annually. This is my first review of RMM, and has come about as I continue to search for muni CEF offerings that have relative value compared to their peers. As an active CEF investor, this is an exercise I indulge in on at least a weekly basis, and it has also been requested by some of my readers.

With that in mind, I wanted to bring attention to RMM. It caught my eye because it was the highest-yielding muni CEF (as of 1/21) on CEF Analyzer. With a yield over 5%, it stood out, as well as due to the fact that it trades at a discount to NAV. Upon review of the fund, I found that it is relatively new, with an inception date in July of last year. Despite not having much of a trading history and being thinly traded and followed, I believe the fund offers a unique proposition for retail investors, and I will explain why in detail below.

Very Active Strategy, Focus on Generating Alpha

To begin, I want to highlight one of the attributes that makes RMM especially unique and why I believe it is a great option for retail investors. While many CEFs employ active management techniques and use leverage to increase total return, RMM embraces a third strategy to generate alpha. This involves a two-pronged strategy within the fund itself. Specifically, management is utilizing what they call a "tactical" CEF strategy. This involves buying shares of other CEFs and ETFs when a discount or premium emerges that looks attractive. Concurrently, RMM also works in a way similar to traditional CEFs in that management will also select individual muni bond issues for inclusion in the fund. The two strategies act as a complement to each other and are laid out in more detail below:

(Source: RiverNorth)

So, how does this work in practice? Well, it means management can be very opportunistic and can buy individual offerings as well as other funds when the time is right. And when looking at the top holdings within RMM, it does appear both strategies are being utilized, as shown below:

(Source: RiverNorth)

As you can see, two of the top five holdings are actually CEFs from Nuveen, which are the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) and the Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD), which account for 10% of total fund assets. NEA is actually a fund I own and have heavily recommended on multiple occasions, and NAD has similar characteristics.

While these are not the only two CEFs within RMM's portfolio, it gives us a sense of the actual strategy management is using. Both of these CEFs have yields in the mid-4% range, hold predominately investment grade bonds, and offer discounts on the open market to their NAV that exceed 8%. This tells me the fund is indeed following through on one of its primary objectives: looking for quality funds that trade at attractive valuations.

Of course, investors could decide to simply purchase funds like NEA or NAD, among others, on their own. There is nothing proprietary about RMM's strategy. But I like this idea for retail investors for a few reasons. One, it shifts the time spent researching and selecting a CEF from the investor to RiverNorth management, which is worth it if they do their job well. Two, if an investor is actively buying and selling CEFs due to their premiums and discounts, this could trigger tax obligations. If one is employing a short-term strategy, they may be buying funds at a heavy discount, and then in turn selling them when (and if) the discount goes away. The act of selling the fund could make perfect sense, especially if an investor wanted to protect gains and/or found an alternative CEF trading at a bigger discount. While there is merit to that strategy, the triggering of a tax obligation would eat into total return. By comparison, if RMM divests and then reinvests the proceeds into a different fund, the individual investor could be shielded from the tax obligations of this transaction. Therefore, investors in the fund are not simply buying management's expertise of selecting funds. They are also paying for the ability to profit from an active CEF strategy, without all the corresponding tax implications if one was to pursue a similar strategy in their own account.

I Prefer Investment Grade Munis For My Equity Hedge

My next point on RMM has to do with the credit rating of the underlying portfolio. Specifically, this relates to my outlook for the investment grade muni bond sector, as RMM holds only a small percentage of high yield or non-rated securities, as shown in the chart below:

(Source: RiverNorth)

Clearly, this is a play on investment grade munis, so it may not be right for investors who want "high yield" exposure.

However, there are a few reasons why I like investment grade munis over high yield, and RMM by extension. Before I get into my macro view, I do want to emphasize that RMM offers a current yield similar to below-investment grade offerings. This is due to the fund's discounted market price (which keeps the market yield at a higher rate than it would be if the fund traded at par or higher) and the use of leverage, which comes in at 39%. Therefore, investors are obtaining a similar yield to below-investment grade offerings, but are not taking on the same amount of credit risk. Of course, using leverage and other active management techniques have risks of their own, so this does not make the fund better or worse, simply different.

While I do like RMM's individual make-up, I am also biased towards investment grade credit right now. This is true for both corporate debt and municipal bonds, as I am using fixed-income as a way to limit my downside risk. With equity prices at record highs, I have concerns of a sell-off and want to protect my portfolio as best as I can.

With that in mind, investors may wonder how much more protection investment grade munis offer over high yield munis. In fairness, both have a very low correlation to the equity market, which makes either sector a reasonable hedge. But there is a marked difference between the two, as investment grade munis actually have a slight negative correlation to the S&P 500, while high yield munis have a correlation similar to investment grade corporate bonds, as shown in the chart below:

(Source: Charles Schwab)

My point here is not to say that investment grade munis are necessarily "better" investments, as it depends on each investor's individual goals. For me, I am looking for an equity hedge, so investment grade munis seem to fit the bill perfectly for me. And again, while high yield munis may offer a higher yield, I have discussed how RMM has one of the best yields out there in the muni market today, so I am not sacrificing any income for this relative safety.

To further that point, we can look beyond RMM's individual yield to see why investment grade munis could make sense from an income perspective. While the high yield market does offer a higher absolute yield (compared to the benchmark investment grade index, not RMM), the spread between that yield and what the broader investment grade muni market is offering is at a historically low level. While this reality has been true over the past couple of years, the spread has declined markedly in the short term, as shown below:

(Source: Charles Schwab)

My takeaway here is this does not seem to be the opportune time to take on more risk. Investors will be getting much less of an income advantage with high yield munis than they would have at most times over the past decade. While spreads could certainly tighten further, I see little incentive to go down the credit ladder to find a higher level of income when an investment grade fund like RMM is currently yielding over 5%.

Valuation - I Like The Discount

My final point on RMM is a simple one, but very relevant. As I noted in my opening paragraph, finding relative value now, whether in equity or fixed-income assets, is of critical importance to me at the moment. While I like RMM's yield, I am generally unwilling to pay large or uncharacteristic premiums right now to obtain income streams. I simply don't want to take on what I see as excessive risk this late in the economic cycle.

Fortunately, RMM offers investors a discounted market price compared to the fund's underlying value, as shown in the graph below:

NAV as of 1/21/20 Market Price as of 1/21/20 Current Discount to NAV $20.65/share $20.10/share (2.7%)

(Source: RiverNorth)

Clearly, this discount is not "large", but it does represent a value proposition that I find attractive right now. With many muni CEFs trading at premiums, and sometimes very large premiums, finding a quality fund at a discount can be a challenge. Considering RMM has the highest yield available, while also sporting a discounted price, I see this as a win-win for potential investors.

What Are Some Drawbacks?

While I laid out a fairly bullish case for owning this fund, I do want to point out there are some potential drawbacks to buying RMM at this time. While muni bonds, especially of the investment grade variety, are relatively safe investments, that does not mean they are risk-free. While defaults are still at a low level historically, they did tick up slightly in 2019 on a year-over-year basis, so that is something to be aware of, as seen below:

(Source: Charles Schwab)

Aside from the general credit risk of the muni bond sector, there are some drawbacks to buying RMM specifically. For one, the fund is very new, with an inception date of July 26, 2019. This does not give us much of a trading history to use when tracking performance. Therefore, while I believe the investment strategy should pay off in the long term, there isn't any concrete, historical evidence to support this claim. So, investors right now will be betting on the muni bond sector as a whole, but also on RiverNorth's management expertise, and we will not know for a while whether this bet will truly pay off.

In fairness to RMM, the fund does appear to be performing well initially, but again, this trading history cannot give us too much comfort because it is so short. Furthermore, the newness of this fund also means it will not be on the radar screen of many investors yet. As readers can see, the fund is not widely followed on Seeking Alpha, and volume right now is very thin. While this presents an opportunity for investors to get in at a discount because it is relatively unknown, it also presents a risk that the fund will not generate much buying activity for the same reason. As it happens, this is probably why the fund is indeed trading at a discount right now. To illustrate, consider that since inception RMM has led the broader muni bond index, but its market price performance lags the index, as shown below:

(Source: RiverNorth)

As you can see, while investors would have obtained a positive return, it has lagged the broader index, which is a frustrating sign. However, this is part of the reason why the discount exists, so that is where an opportunity lies.

Expanding on that point, relatively low volume can also work against investors. Overall, it hurts liquidity, which can cut into total return. Of course, RMM is a very liquid product, as it is an ETF that can traded on the open market at pretty much any time. But the lack of volume means the spread between the buy and ask price can be quite large compared to a product that is traded more often (such as a muni fund that simply tracks the broader index). In fairness, the spread right now for RMM is not excessive, but it does represent a cost of owning the fund right now, on a relative comparison. To illustrate, consider the spread for RMM on the open market today (1/23) against the spread of the Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM), as shown below, respectively:

(Source: Merrill Edge)

As you can see, RMM has lower volume, and its $.05/spread is much less attractive than VGM's $.01/share spread.

My takeaway from this is investors need to understand the unique risks to buying into a fund that is not widely followed, is relatively new, and has a short-term trading history. For investors with a long-term horizon, a spread differential of $.05/share will not add up to much over time and would only be really significant if one was to actively trade. Nonetheless, it is a clear example of how buying brand new funds can pose challenges, so these are aspects to keep in mind when considering a position.

Bottom Line

Finding value right now is challenging, but I believe there still are pockets out there if we look critically enough. With the demand for muni bonds rising for years, many quality funds are trading at premiums that make me reluctant to recommend them. Furthermore, many funds with discounts trade at below-market prices because they are filled with riskier holdings and/or have faced distribution cuts recently.

However, RMM does not fit into either of those categories. The fund is made up almost exclusively of investment grade muni bonds, and its market price is actually discounted by almost 3% to its underlying value. Further, the distribution stream exceeds 5%, which is extremely attractive if we consider the tax advantages as well. As I search for ways to hedge my equity exposure, I believe RMM has many positive attributes, and would encourage investors to give this fund some consideration at this time.

