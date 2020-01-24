McDermott International Enters Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

January 21st was not a particularly pleasant day for shareholders of McDermott International (MDR). After weeks of rumors and likely months of speculation by investors, the management team at the firm announced a planned restructuring of the company, organized under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code, in order to drastically improve the fundamental condition of the construction firm. Following its acquisition of Chicago Bridge & Iron, the company began spiraling down as continued (unexpected) cost overruns plagued the firm, as debt rose in order to stave off liquidity concerns, and as management inaction when it came to selling Lummus Technology ultimately created the perfect storm. The story is a painful one for those involved with McDermott, but now that pain has reached its final point. Common shareholders will be essentially wiped out, while holders of the Senior Notes of the firm won’t end up much better off. In all, this is a negative for the parties involved, but the best thing to do now, likely, is to move on to better opportunities.

A look at the news

According to a press release issued by McDermott, the company has decided to enter into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This move will allow the firm to wash away nearly all of its debt as it turns debtholders into common shareholders and leaves shareholders and less-senior holders of its debt holding the bag. Truth be told, anybody watching this closely for months now would probably have concluded that this is the path things were moving toward. Last year, in October, the company arranged for a special financing arrangement for up to $1.7 billion in debt in order to cover its liquidity issues, while holding a significant amount of cash on hand. Then, on November 1st, management elected to go without paying their interest payment on the 10.625% senior notes due in 2024. These were the first signs of a potential doomsday scenario for the company. Also, as of the third quarter last year, the company did state that it would have been in violation of some of its covenants (particularly its leverage ratio and fixed charge ratio) if not for concessions it received from its lenders.

After months of negotiating with creditors, McDermott finally struck a prepackaged deal that, it hopes, will preserve capital and streamline its process through bankruptcy. This is particularly important because the longer the firm takes to clear its financial issues up, the longer it struggles to attract new awards. In recent filings, it has been made clear that the firm was facing meaningful supplier and customer issues. An unspecified number of clients placed McDermott on disqualified-to-bid lists even as it received some support from other clients who advanced to it milestone payments. The end result was a material decline in awards. In the first half of 2019, the company saw new bookings worth around $14 billion. In the second half of the year, this figure plummeted to less than $3 billion.

*Taken from McDermott International

*Taken from McDermott International

*Taken from McDermott International

To improve its financial position, McDermott has decided that the best path forward is to wipe the slate clean and start over fresh. As the images above and below illustrate, the company is wiping out more than two-thirds of all its funded debt and equitizing the holders of it. Management has arranged for $2.81 billion in DIP (debtor-in-possession) financing. This is new financing that will allow the company to continue operations, including paying all suppliers in full and when they should be paid. The firm has also secured a $2.4 billion letter of credit facility, and when all is said and done, it will exit Chapter 11 with around $500 million in funded debt on its books. In all, $4.6 billion in debt will be wiped clean from the company’s books.

*Taken from McDermott International

One frustrating thing from the perspective of a watcher of the firm (and likely even more frustrating for shareholders) is that management delayed selling off Lummus Technology for far too long. Had action been taken up a year earlier, it’s very likely McDermott would not be in this tough position today, but only now that they decided to file for bankruptcy did they decide to sell their valuable technology segment off. According to the press release, the company agreed to sell this to a joint venture set up by The Chatterjee Group and Rhone Group at a price of $2.725 billion. This, combined with cash on hand ($1.01 billion as of the end of its third quarter last year), and combined with its other financing arrangements, will be used to pay down some of its debt and to finance current operations. It is worth mentioning that the sale of Lummus Technology could attract more value for the business. This is because the current agreement permits outsiders to come in and bid on the business, but because there were already multiple bidders on the segment before McDermott declared bankruptcy, there’s not a high chance of this occurring.

The sad truth from all of this is that a lot of investors in the company will be hurt. Senior Notes holders, for instance, are going to walk away with only 19% of their estimated value of $1.402 billion. This will come in the form of an estimated 6% of the common shares in the new company that will emerge from bankruptcy. They will also receive some additional shares (an unspecified amount, but likely nominal) plus some warrants. Everybody junior to them, like shareholders, will walk away with nothing.

Following its exit from bankruptcy, McDermott believes that it will be a far healthier enterprise than it is today. Back in December, it prepared a presentation for the parties involved in the bankruptcy negotiations (a presentation that was just made public as part of this announcement). It is long, detailed, and complex, but one key takeaway is that management believes the firm, following exits from bankruptcy, will be capable of generating significant cash flow over time. Last year, it was estimated that free cash flow for the business was -$1.191 billion. If bankruptcy only takes a short part of the 2020 fiscal year, the company believes it will see net outflows this year of an additional $550 million. Next year, though, it should see net inflows of $56 million, and for the full period of 2020 through 2024, it expects net inflows of $1.808 billion. If this does come to pass, the company should go on to be worth far more than the $2.25 billion mid-point a third-party firm evaluated it to be worth on an EV (enterprise value) basis. This could leave new shareholders holding an attractive business, even if the absence of Lummus Technology will cost the company $255 million in lost operating income on a run rate basis.

*Taken from McDermott International

Takeaway

At this moment, the picture facing McDermott looks awful. It’s a shame that things went this way. Had management buckled down and divested of Lummus Technology earlier, a more favorable outcome for shareholders would have been likely, but just like the management team at Chicago Bridge & Iron before them, they waited and ultimately spoiled their opportunity. This inaction will go on to haunt shareholders at McDermott, but it does serve to teach the valuable lesson that management quality, while hard to measure, is important.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.