Exxon Mobil Tiger Keeps Delivering Income

While the share price remains about where it was a year ago, I still see XOM as a good value.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is an integrated oil company that is one of the largest companies in the world. It has paid and grown its dividend for a long time, and so it is a favorite of dividend growth investors. At the current market price, it is a very good value for the income it provides. While the share price has been down, the dividend is still well supported.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Exxon Mobil not quite a year ago. I liked where it was on both in operations and share price. I thought the market price of about $75 was a very good deal and that the dividend was well supported. I did have some concerns that more capital spending might be needed and I wanted to see a growth in volumes produced, especially in gas.

What new information do we have now?

Figure 1: Earnings Report

This slide above from the Q3 earnings presentation shows developments since Q2. One thing I wanted to see from my last article was continued progress in Guyana, and Q3 had such progress. One point of concern though is that volumes seem to be declining. A while back, lots of maintenance downtime was a concern, so it is good to see yet another quarter where the amount of downtime was reduced.

Figure 2: Earnings Report

The slide above shows what caused the difference in earnings between Q2 and Q3. The big drop in upstream revenues is concerning and it is not a good sign that it was caused by lower realizations. The increase in downstream earnings shows why integrated majors often do better than more focused energy companies. Exxon was able to offset some of the lower earnings on the upstream side with higher earnings on the downstream side.

Figure 3: Earnings Report

Next, we see a slide on just upstream earnings compared to last quarter. And not surprisingly, much of the decline is due to lower prices. However, the dip in volumes is also of some concern and will bear watching.

Figure 4: Earnings Report

Looking at upstream volumes compared to a year ago, I very much like that there was a net growth. Yes, with prices being lower, more volume will likely hold down prices, but Exxon has been spending capital lately to increase volume, so I want to see positive results of that. In many ways, Exxon’s production alone won’t keep prices low. I think the reduction in capital spending by energy companies around the world will have a bigger impact on prices.

Figure 5: Earnings Report

This slide shows the improving cash profile for Exxon. In my last article, I liked that Exxon was paying down debt, but I see this quarter debt was increased. It does make sense, given the amount of money spent on development projects, but I want to see results fairly quickly from those projected.

Figure 6: Earnings Report

One thing that would be of concern, and it has in the past played a role, is when major projects fall behind schedule. So the slide above is a good one, showing all the bigger projects on schedule.

Figure 7: Earnings Report

The Antwerp coker is a big project that came online recently. What it allows Exxon to do is turn heavier oils into higher grade products. So, partly because of the change in allowable fuels used for ships, heavier blends of crude, so-called sour blends have been declining in price. With its lead in coking capacity, Exxon is able to get the lower-priced sour blends at a better price but turn them into high-grade (and price products).

One thing that management had been doing that I very much liked was paying down debt that had been built up after oil prices crashed. This year, and Q3 in particular, the company added to its long-term debt. From the latest 10-K I see the following statement on long-term debt:

The increase in the estimated fair value and book value of long-term debt reflects the Corporation’s issuance of $7.0 billion of long-term debt in the third quarter of 2019. The $7.0 billion of long-term debt is comprised of $750 million of floating-rate notes due in 2022, $750 million of 1.902% notes due in 2022, $1,000 million of 2.019% notes due in 2024, $1,000 million of 2.275% notes due in 2026, $1,250 million of 2.440% notes due in 2029, $750 million of 2.995% notes due in 2039, and $1,500 million of 3.095% notes due in 2049. Additionally, the Corporation replaced a $5.0 billion short-term committed line of credit with a $7.5 billion short-term committed line of credit in the third quarter of 2019.

I still see this as good debt management as more capital was needed to address the shortfall in capital spending of the last few years. Also, the rates look quite low, so interest expenses should be manageable. And as I said, I expect to see results from spending this cash fairly quickly.

How safe is the dividend?

Looking at Cash Flow from Operations we can see that this metric declined when oil prices crashed but until recently it has been increasing. This is in part due to Exxon cutting back on capital spending during the low oil and gas price period.

Looking at how much CFFO remains after the dividends are paid, we see that the same trend is also present here. While it isn’t good that the difference is shrinking of late, it is still around twice what it was during the period of lowest oil and gas prices. Exxon has been increasing its capital spending for late to increase production, so I expect that this decline will be short-lived.

Figure 8: Company 10-K and 10-Q data combined with Author's calculations

While there are other sources of cash for a company to use to pay dividends, I think the safest source is CFFO. So one way I judge how safe the dividends are is by looking at how badly the wheels will need to come off so that in 5 years’ time the dividend will no longer be covered by CFFO. With XOM, I started with the reported CFFO for 2018 (in the last article I assumed that 2019 would see the same CFFO as 2017). But unlike 2018 (where CFFO increased some for 2018 over 2017 levels), in 2019 CFFO was down around $3 billion during the first 9 months of 2019. So I took the approximate $36 billion in CFFO from 2018 and assumed that for 2020, CFFO would work out to be $32 billion.

I used the share count I used in my last article (as of January 1, 2019, the actual share count was lower) and assumed that Exxon management would increase it 2% a year to generate extra cash. I also assumed that between debt reduction and CAPEX, a net $6 billion would be spent. I further assumed that dividends over the next 12 months would total $3.60 and would go up 5% each of the next 5 years (this is a bigger increase than I assume for determining a good price).

Given those parameters, Exxon should still have enough CFFO in 60 months to cover the projected dividend of $4.21 a share.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see XOM has a very long history of annual dividend increases. I not only see no reason for that to stop, I fully expect that after the next dividend payment, management will raise the dividend yet again and extend that streak.

Last time I concluded that a good price for the dividend stream from XOM was about $95. Since that time, the price has gone from around $75 to around $68. So even though I was fairly conservative in estimating dividends from XOM and their present value, I will be even more so this time.

So first, I will estimate that over the next 12 months’ dividends will be $4.48. That is just annualizing the latest payment, even though I expect over the next 12 months that 3 of the 4 dividend payments will be higher than the currently declared number. Next, I assume that dividends for the next 5 years will increase by 4% (even though I already calculated that Exxon could afford to raise them 5%). Unlike previous times I will assume that the terminal dividend growth rate is only 2%.

Source: Company data and author's calculations

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the projected dividends is $88.23. Because Exxon has declining cushion between the amount of CFFO it generates and the dividends it pays, I will increase the discount I apply to create a margin of safety to 15% (from the prior 10%). That gives me a buy under price of $75. As I noted above, the market price is around $68, so that makes XOM a good value at current market prices.

What to watch for going forward?

Exxon reports its Q4 and fiscal year 2019 results at the beginning of February so we will not have long to wait to see how it performed. Looking forward, management has told us what it expects to do.

Figure 9: Earnings Report

One thing I want to see, and the slide above promises, is that gas demand, and thus deliveries, will increase in Q4. Downtime for maintenance continues to be an issue, and it looks like more maintenance is scheduled for Q4. I will want to see that these activities finish on schedule and that unplanned maintenance is kept at a minimum.

Figure 10: Earnings Report

In this slide, we see the historical increase in gas demand for Europe. My concern here is that demand might be lower than was expected, given that temperatures were a bit higher than average.

Figure 11: Earnings Report

In the slide above, we have downtimes for the scheduled maintenance. I want to see actual downtimes at less than the top of the predicted range and even better in the bottom half of that range.

Conclusion

Despite the claims of green activists, oil and gas are going to be around for a long time yet. In many applications there just isn’t a substitute for them, and plenty of other alternative energy sources still require significant subsidies. Wind and solar power are just not suitable for base power production, so even as their share of power generated increases, there is still a need for natural gas production. For many reasons, nuclear power doesn’t look like it will be used in any significant way either.

Exxon Mobil’s main business will be with us for many years to come. And it is profitably performing that business. At current share prices, XOM is a very good deal. I see any price under $75 as a good value given the current dividend and my projections for the dividend in the future.

