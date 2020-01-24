Get Ready, The January Effect Is Here

These special situations are becoming more prevalent lately likely due to the higher valuations. We will keep a sharp eye on them given the decent dislocation they can cause.

It is my contention that CEFs will garner more and more attention over the next several years. The thesis behind that is financial advisors and investors need to adapt.

There was a perfect storm in the CEF space and a very weak stock market in November and December 2018 occurred just as discounts were at the tightest levels.

2019 was markedly different than 2018 with nearly all assets performing strongly and closed-end funds ("CEFs') closing their discounts. In January 2019, we saw a significant 'January Effect' occur. The theory behind this, as far as CEFs are concerned, is that tax-loss selling pressure in December is reversed causing higher prices and tighter discounts.

Last year, discounts blew out creating the best buying opportunity in CEFs since late 2015 when the fear of the first rate hike in nearly a decade was scaring CEF investors. There was a perfect storm in the CEF space. A very weak stock market in November and December 2018 occurred just as discounts were at the tightest levels in a number of years. Investors ran for the exits.

At the same time, we had tax-loss selling pummel many of these positions. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) was a good example of this. PCI was trading at a 1-2% premium at the end of September. When the market rolled over, that small premium became a small discount. But by mid-December, most investors clearly had the same idea: sell my shares after I received the special distribution and capture the tax loss as well. I can buy back my shares in 30 days or rotate to another PIMCO CEF to maintain my exposure.

The price essentially collapsed in just a few trading days going from $22.52 on December 12th to $20.00 on December 21st. The discount widened from -1.3% to -10.3%. That was just 7 trading days. The chart below shows that sharp drop in the price.

By January 9th, the price was back to $22.31 and by the 16th, back to that same level of $22.52, completing the round trip. Since that time, the price has moved higher nearly unabated. Shares now sit at a 10%+ premium.

The January Effect and the cessation of tax-loss selling eliminated a lot of the sellers and increased the number of buyers significantly. In the CEF world, liquidity is always a factor even for the larger funds like PCI. You do not need many marginal investors either buying or selling to cause a significant move in the price.

In December 2018, investors were selling and in January 2019, they were buying. The chart below is from CEFAdvisors' Taxable Bond and BDC Index.

Should we expect the same sort of performance this year?

Today, discounts are far tighter and we saw very few tax-loss selling candidates this year. Not many funds in 2018 had a negative year and most ended the year not far from their highs.

We still may see a January Effect that may push valuations even higher than they are today - barring exogenous influences like geopolitics - or perhaps even with them. It is my contention that CEFs will garner more and more attention over the next several years. The thesis behind that is financial advisors and investors need to adapt and shift their thinking. The days of simply investing in a 60% stock/ 40% bond portfolio and expecting 6%-8% annual returns are likely over.

We have highlighted this a few times in the past few years. Bond returns are likely to be much lower than in years past as interest rates have hit the 30-year secular lows. Stocks are also expected to generate less return simply due to the starting point - 390%+ up from the March 2009 bottoms.

That said, investors and financial advisors are increasingly turning to superior "wrappers" like CEFs. Mutual funds have had their day and the future will likely be a lot different than open-end products, even exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). The cash flow problem is a real one.

Investors should keep an eye on the CEF market as it increasingly becomes a source for investor yield in what is clearly a yieldless world. We saw a strong December, which is atypical for the space. I do think this is likely to continue into January, the seasonally best time of year despite the geopolitical issues foaming up. That could cause discounts to widen a bit over the next several weeks but in our minds, that would just be a solid buying opportunity.

The January Effect could push fund valuations higher as that has been the trend for the last four months, generally speaking. New money continues to rush into the space as new investors 'discover' these funds.

Why have most people never heard of a closed-end fund, including financial advisors? The answer is that the fund sponsors spend almost zero dollars marketing them. Conversely, they spend immense sums marketing their open-end mutual funds. I used to work at a large mutual fund organization in another life. They had more people in their marketing department than they did researching and picking stocks.

This is because they understand that they get a larger return on investment from those marketing dollars. Growing mutual funds to huge behemoths can create a massive profit machine. Look at PIMCO Income (PONAX) which was taking in $1-2 billion per month in net new dollars for much of the last five years, thanks to strong performance. During that time, the fund went from *just* $10B to over $120B.

Did the expense ratio for the fund go down? Nope. In fact, they increased it despite the large amount of revenue being generated. The incremental profit margins on an open-end mutual fund beyond approximately the $10B level is astronomical. Some pin it at 90%+! So these companies have a massive incentive to sell you a mutual fund. But that's not the case with a closed-end fund. Consider them the anti-Wall Street.

CEFs are sold once and then the fund becomes a "fixed pool of assets." There's nothing additional to sell unless they do a rights offering. So no marketing needed. This reduces the amount of visibility they receive in the market. Only a few publications even cover them.

Getting back to PCI, PIMCO pays their employees bonuses in December. Much of these dollars get put back into several PIMCO products and saved for retirement. Many put them into their closed-end funds including a fund like PCI. They tout their open-end funds but place their own dollars into the CEFs. Jeffrey Gundlach and Bill Gross (while at PIMCO) also have substantial amounts of their net worth in CEFs. In fact, when Gross left PIMCO, there was a great buying opportunity in their CEFs because of the selling pressure he caused.

But I digress. All of this is to say that platforms like Seeking Alpha and others are raising the visibility of CEFs. Financial Advisors are also using them more and more in client accounts for retirement income distribution planning. We could be seeing a secular shift due to the lower rates towards more demand into CEFs. That demand could translate into tighter discounts on average over time.

This isn't to say that wider discounts are gone forever. We will always have panic selling presenting opportunities. My thought though is that over time (years not days) the stagnant supply of CEFs and the increasing demand could mean we see tighter discounts more the norm.

Concluding Thoughts

Today 141 funds trade at a discount below their 52-week average out of 503 funds. Any fund trading below their average discount is likely a recent distribution cutter or has some other issue surrounding it. If not, it may be an opportunity. We have found a few of these opportunities lately, mostly in regard to some corporate action or special situation ending like a rights offering or tender offer.

These special situations are becoming more prevalent lately, likely due to the higher valuations. We will keep a sharp eye on them given the decent dislocation they can cause.

January started off strong but was quickly de-railed by the Iranian situation in Iraq. Still, on both large down days, the market clawed its way back to either a much smaller loss, or in the case of the last two, even modest gains. We think this is clear evidence of the January Effect. The volatility index remains contained under 20 and barely moved despite the geopolitical issues boiling up. To us, this means the light is "green" for further upside.

