Netflix Showing A Slowdown Coming

With competition coming on and lapping pricing, this is not a layup story.

Our key metric is going the wrong way in core Netflix drivers.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) just reported earnings amidst a competitive launch barrage. What the company reports is so key right now to see if it can withstand these huge new entrants, Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). On the face of it, the numbers looked good, but now that we look at them in detail, there's a slowdown coming.

Let's get to it.

What I want to do is to compare how the Street looks at Netflix's key metrics versus how we look at it.

What The Heck Are Multi-Year Comps?

I don't know why, but the Street does not seem to focus on multi-year comparisons (multi-year comps). It's such a gold mine, but people don't use it for modeling or catching trends.

We caught some great calls to watch out ahead of big misses by calling out a slowdown in the multi-year rate. Of course, it works on the upside too.

My subscribers have learned that the multi-year comp is a hint of things waiting to happen, both up and down.

In each of the cases mentioned just above - Arista, Nvidia, and Apple - the 2-year revenue growth was slowing, which jumped out at us. That told us that when the year-ago growth numbers (the comparisons) would start to get stronger (tougher), then "this year's" numbers would be at risk.

We look at the 2-year run rates of key line items. That multi-year comparison smooths out one-timers so you can catch an underlying trend. That's not the only piece of our puzzle. We model the stocks, speak to the companies, and more.

But that 2-year is a core driver. If that's going the right way, it's worth it to dig in and see where this stock can go. If that 2-year is going the wrong way, then it's worth it to watch out.

Netflix is going the wrong way in two critical metrics: revenues and membership. It doesn't get more important than that for the company.

The 2-year revenue growth comp is so important, we notice many times that a company's guidance can exactly match the 2-year run rates. They look at it too and nobody talks about it. No problem.

I don't have a problem sharing this. I speak about it freely in each of my articles. The market is huge enough, and these trends are so powerful that I don't think we lose by sharing. If anything, if more pay attention, we'll probably get paid more when spotting such opportunities.

Let's talk about Netflix.

Here's The Way The Street Looked At The Member Numbers Just Reported

2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3A Q4 Q1E Total Members 135.14 139.26 148.86 151.56 158.33 167.09 176.15 Adds 5.00 4.12 9.60 2.70 6.77 8.76 9.06 YOY 23.7% 18.4% 19.1% 16.5% 17.2% 20.0% 18.3%

(Source: Elazar Advisors; Models pulled from Netflix earnings reports)

Above is the most important metric for the company. Long-term investors want to see that Netflix (over-)spending will drive subscriber growth. Netflix pitches the long-term value of a customer and is willing to spend a ton today to win that customer for multiple years.

So, the proof-point of the model is if the company is actually gaining customers. If all that spending will drive user growth and those users stick around, the model pays off in the long term. That's the company's pitch to investors.

But if all that spending doesn't drive user growth, you have a problem.

The above revenue growth trends look fine, consistently roughly around the high teens. It looks like the company is weathering the new competitive entrants.

But Here's The Way We See Netflix's Membership Metric - Slowing

2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3A Q4 Q1E Total Members 135.14 139.26 148.86 151.56 158.33 167.09 176.15 Adds 5.00 4.12 9.60 2.70 6.77 8.76 9.06 YOY 23.7% 18.4% 19.1% 16.5% 17.2% 20.0% 18.3% 2yr% 49.7% 43.8% 45.7% 41.7% 40.9% 38.4% 37.4%

(Source: Elazar Advisors; Models pulled from Netflix earnings reports)

If you notice, the 2-year membership growth trend is slowing each quarter. 50% in Q3'18 to 46% in Q1'19 to 41% in Q3'19 to 38% in Q4'19 to an implied guide of 37% in Q1.

That's a slowdown in Netflix's core metric. It tells you that each quarter, the numbers are slowing. When does that matter? When the company faces a tougher year-ago comparison, then this year's numbers have the chance to slow further. Or if competition comes on a little stronger, you see they are already weakening.

Q1 gets a little tougher as Disney and Apple increase competition and Netflix has to lap its pricing benefits.

What about revenues? Same thing.

How Did The Street Look At Revenues?

2019 2019 2019 2020 Q2 Q3A Q4 Q1E Year Revenues 20156447 Total Revenues 4923116 5244905 5467434 5734609 Rev Gr YOY 26.0% 31.1% 30.5% 26.8%

(Source: Elazar Advisors; Models pulled from Netflix earnings reports)

For us, revenues are as critical as you get. I'm a momentum-oriented analyst. I care about top line revenue drivers. I'm not a value guy that would like a company to squeeze out costs like an orange. That's not my thing.

I've seen, and my subscribers have seen, that when you find an inflection up or down in revenue growth, it matters. Big money institutions have no problem bidding up revenue inflection stories (a la our recent calls in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ahead of this big run).

For Netflix, the above one-year revenue growth numbers look normal. Bouncing back and forth from 26% to 30%. No biggie. Looks good. Right?

Not really...

How Do We Look At Netflix's Critical Revenue Growth Number?

2019 2019 2019 2020 Q2 Q3A Q4 Q1E Year Revenues 20156447 Total Revenues 4923116 5244905 5467434 5734609 Rev Gr YOY 26.0% 31.1% 30.5% 26.8% 2yr growth 66.3% 65.1% 58.0% 49.0%

(Source: Elazar Advisors; Models pulled from Netflix earnings reports)

Please tell me what you see now.

When you add this year's revenue growth plus last year's revenue growth, you get the 2-year growth rate. That shows you the underlying trend.

I see in just 3 quarters 66% go to 65-58%. And I see their guide assumes a much lower Q1 at 49%. That's a big drop-off.

With competition coming on and Netflix already showing a slowing growth rate, that calls out risk to me.

The slowdown forces our model (see full model - paywall) to expect at best the stock is fully valued; at worst, earnings risk building.

Conclusion

For my process, it doesn't get more important than catching the trends in a company's key metrics. For Netflix, that's membership growth and revenue growth. If those are good, you'll get believers that the overspend in cash flow will pay off one day. But if those core metrics slow, look out, investors will likely get spooked and question the big spend. Sidelines for me.

