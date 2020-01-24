Charter: Even Balance Of Risk And Reward Has Me Moving To The Sidelines

After a few years' delay, there may be new life to my (admittedly premature) theory that cable-box revenues will decline drastically.

Mobile revenue growth may be temporary. It appears to be based on features which would be easy to replicate.

Right after I finished the article on Altice (ATUS) that I just wrote, one of my regulars pointed out to me that I sounded less bearish on Altice than I had on Charter (CHTR) last year, despite the fact that Altice is generally seen as the weaker of the two and that I’d applied a very similar “mobile prism” analysis to both.

To be honest, I hadn’t thought much about Charter when I was writing last week, because Altice’s strategy in mobile is so fundamentally different to its. But it was suggested to me that Charter’s mobile strategy, which I had criticized, seems to be working better than I had predicted.

I hadn’t looked in on Charter in a while, so I decided to take a look through. It seems that Charter is indeed performing much better in mobile than I had anticipated - but I’m still not bullish. However, I am changing my rating to Neutral, as apparent mobile strength and definite capital efficiency improvements are more or less balanced, I feel, by equipment revenue pressure, potential mobile revenue pressure, and a high P/E ratio.

Taking My Medicine

Just to get my crow-eating out of the way upfront:

Yes, indeed, Charter has addressed the specific concern I had about its results a year ago: that its mobile Internet offerings were insufficient to prevent customer defections to competing providers, including new competitors such as Verizon (VZ) or AT&T (T) with fixed-wireless home broadband.

At the time, my conclusion was based on the fact that Charter’s wireless service revenues - the Mobile segment with device revenues stripped out - was averaging only $17 per line per month. With Charter charging $14 per gigabyte and $45 for (an extremely throttled) Unlimited plan, it was clear that Charter was attracting only “data sippers,” who are well below the average mobile Internet usage.

Because my thesis has been and remains that mobile and fixed internet are converging into a single product space - soon we won’t have a mobile Internet plan (cellular) and a fixed (HOME) internet plan, we’ll just have an Internet plan - a failure to design a product that appealed to a majority of mobile Internet users struck me as a serious failure, and one that could come back to haunt the company.

Charter is no longer looking so limited. In its most recent quarterly report, it reported $69 million in wireless service revenues and a growth in Mobile accounts from 518,000 to 794,000 Q/Q. Assuming a linear progression in revenue and subscribers, that means that it was generating an average of $35 per month per line. This is not only double what Charter was generating a year ago, it is more than half way from its year-ago figure to its theoretical ceiling on wireless revenue - $45, if everyone got an Unlimited plan.

But How?

To be honest, from a consumer perspective I still don’t fully understand why Charter’s plan has suddenly proven so much more attractive. Other carriers in the space have been cutting prices over the last few months, and Charter’s per-gigabyte plan seems like it ought to be becoming less attractive as the data-intensity of popular apps on smartphones consistently rises. Indeed, even Verizon, the industry’s premium provider, will offer three lines per month with Unlimited data for the same $45 per line that Charter is currently charging, and with more features.

But this conceptual thinking simply isn’t being borne out by the real-world data. Charter is adding customers with relative dispatch. It’s not quite at T-Mobile’s (TMUS) growth level, but it is more than holding its own with the other three. But I’m still a little worried because without understanding Charter’s appeal to consumers, we can’t predict what might threaten that appeal and send mobile numbers in the wrong direction again.

Consumer Appeal

So what is our best guess? If Charter is doing almost uniquely well, it makes sense to ask what is unique about its offerings from the perspective of consumers.

Charter’s - and Comcast’s (CMCSA) - wireless plans are currently relatively unique among the major wireless players in that they allow for mixing and matching of unlimited data plans with per-gigabyte plans with no first-line premiums. This means that you can get the same per-line price for one line as for five, and that you can optimize each line’s data access charges without increasing costs unnecessarily on the other lines.

So my best guess is, Charter is getting where it is by appealing to one- and two- phone households, where per line charges on conventional carriers are much higher since family plan discounts haven’t really kicked in yet, and larger households with varying data needs. Like I said, Verizon will match Charter’s Unlimited price for three lines, but on one line it charges $70 compared to Charter’s identical $45. And once you’re on an Unlimited plan, everyone has to be Unlimited. Charter will let the other two people in the household stay at $12 for 1 GB if they want.

Matching The Matching

This in turn leads me to my first concern, notwithstanding Charter’s impressive performance lately: how durable is this competitive advantage in wireless?

Verizon is already offering the ability to mix and match plan tiers in family plans, and Sprint appears to be as well, though I’ve had trouble confirming that in store with reps. Granted, currently they only allow mixing of different tiers of Unlimited, which start at considerably higher prices than Charter’s per-gigabyte price. But it seems unlikely that integrating a tiered option into the plans would prove any great obstacle if they decided to do so.

All of T-Mobile’s grandfathered Simple Choice plan customers also retain the ability to mix and match, and they actually can mix Unlimited with tiered data. Those plans are no longer available, but given that T-Mobile obviously still has them in its computer systems, how hard would it be for the Un-Carrier to reintroduce them as well, if the market demanded it?

Charter will probably retain its appeal to single-line households regardless, but those households obviously have… well, fewer lines in them. It seems likely that the mix and match for bigger households is the key to its consumer appeal right now, and I’m not sure how durable that is.

Set-Top Boxes Declining?

There is also another potential risk to a cable company, which I had written about, then discarded and forgotten about, and now am starting to worry about again. This is the outsized margins cable companies earn on their cable set-top boxes. How important is that quiet corner of the business? Well, a few years ago cable companies were generating $20 billion a year in fees, on boxes that cost them about $6 billion a year to make. This at a time when total margins on Video come to less than another $6 billion.

Charter became the first cable provider to allow Apple TV to completely replace its cable boxes. After some delays to the initial 2018 target date, this was finally officially rolled out shortly after New Year 2019. Charter is also offering zero-interest equipment installment plans for Apple TV, much like cell carriers do for iPhones. Most importantly, these are true purchases - unlike cable box rentals that dominated the industry for years, the fee ends when the Apple TV is paid off.

Third-party hardware support is something cable consumers have been angling for since long before Apple TV even existed. The fact that Charter is now also offering to help cushion the impact of the one-time cost to buy the box is just the icing on the cake.

But it also probably means that my “lose the cable box revenue” theory is going to be borne out after all. In fact, the “Customer Premises Equipment” line of Cable capex was responsible for 40% of the total decline in capex in the most recent quarter. But that capex decline will be met by a far larger decline in revenue over the next few years, given the outsized margins cable companies generate on those boxes. We probably haven’t really started to see that yet since the introduction of the boxes is still relatively new and people are still paying off their first Apple TVs. But I expect this trend to spread, and perhaps quite rapidly.

Charter does not benefit from cable box revenue quite as much as Comcast, but this will still be a rather considerable headwind over the next few years, and could begin to show up in the results - and therefore, the stock price - soon.

Ratios Only Getting More Aggressive

But that’s all speculation, and my speculation track record hasn’t been the greatest lately, admittedly, when it comes to cable companies. So let me just wrap up with something that’s not speculative: Charter’s already highly-aggressive stock price.

Charter’s most recent financials showed, in addition to improving mobile numbers, a significant decline in capital intensity for the business. In fact, capex declined almost $500 million Y/Y, and Charter is no longer even certain that it will be using the full $7 billion it had budgeted in its already lowered capex. Clearly, the business is becoming more efficient.

The problem is, it may already be too late to get in on that. When I wrote my last article, Charter was showing a trailing P/E of 66 and a forward P/E of 44. Now, its stock has risen such that even with the increase in profit, its forward P/E is up to 74, and its trailing P/E is all the way at 90.

Put another way, Charter must quadruple its TTM net income merely to justify its current price, never mind any further appreciation.

On a TTM basis, Charter has reported $9.999 billion in depreciation and amortization (anybody mind if I round?) which I will use as a stand-in for capex since the full effect of the recent reduction hasn’t yet filtered through to the income statement. With a net income of $1.250 billion (ah, an already rounded number) it needs $3.75 billion in depreciation reduction just to get to a net income supporting its current price. With Charter's current capex target only $3 billion lower, that might not be entirely feasible. And then there are the risks to mobile and cable-box revenue, which I still can’t fully bring myself to set aside.

Even assuming this can be done, how much extra room does it leave for further upside, compared to the risks?

Investment Summary

Altogether, I see real operational improvements for Charter over the past year - balanced by ongoing risks to its legacy and new businesses and an already aggressive stock price. Clearly, I missed out last year, but even now I don’t really regret not buying in - it was a risky bet that paid off for those who made it, but the stock price has only gotten more aggressive with the rise over the past year.

Altogether, I’m just not comfortable going long or short, considering the conflicting forces pressuring Charter at the moment. I’m going to stay on the sidelines and watch for a while.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TMUS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.