Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Price Of PCQ Continues To Fall After The Dividend Cut

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

The sector reported another positive week, and the closed-end funds from the area continue to be traded at relatively high Z-scores. Therefore, we are not aggressive in our long positions and are very cautious when we try to find opportunities. Some of the interesting candidates for our portfolio you will find discussed in the article.

The Benchmark

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) was left in green territory by $0.16 and finished Friday's session at $114.92 per share.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Several closed-end funds announced their regular dividends:

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) - $0.0624 per share

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) - $0.0393 per share

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) - $0.0448 per share

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect

No doubt, a positive week for the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds. All of the closed-end funds from the sector increased their net asset values. As we can expect, most of them reported a price increase. Stunning weekly performance by the Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN). This CEF increased its price by 6.73%. The worst performer of the week was the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), whose price continues to fall after the dividend decrease. On a weekly basis, the price of the PIMCO fund lost 3.29% of its value.

To figure out which of the funds from the sector are statistically undervalued, we use the Z-score indicator. We use it on a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period. For those of you who follow the performance of the sector, it should not be a surprise that most of the funds do not provide us with a statistical edge. At the leading positions, we find several PIMCO funds with decreased dividends. The decrease of the monthly distribution often leads to a price decrease, and this is the main reason why PIMCO has one of the lowest Z-scores in the area.

The BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (BBF) is one of the CEFs that are traded at a negative Z-score and offers a very competitive current yield of 4.37%. The main parts of the investments are with ratings of "AA" and "A". Definitely great quality here. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in California are 10.87%, and those from Illinois are 12.35%.

The number of holdings in the portfolio is 196, and "Transportation" and "Health" are the sectors with the biggest weights. Another important characteristic of the portfolio is that its effective duration is 13.07 years and its yield to worst is 3.81%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect

A fund is expected to trade between a Z-score of -2.00 points and 2.00 points for 95.5% of the time. So, when we see outliers, maybe there is a temporary mispricing. In our case, we have plenty of closed-end funds traded above 2.00 points. Of course, the statistics are a powerful tool, but we should take into consideration other factors as well. For example, the changes in the fundamental environment and, more specifically, the changes in the interest rates and treasury yields. Over the past year, we saw several decreases in the rates from the central bank of the United States, so it seems somehow justified to see high Z-scores from most of the CEFs. However, I do not recommend to include in your portfolio these funds which have a relatively high Z-score.

Be careful with DTF Tax-Free Income (DTF), because from our perspective, this closed-end fund is statistically overpriced. Its Z-score is the highest one in the area, and the fact that its earnings/coverage ratio is below 100% is very concerning. If the ratio is below 100%, the dividend is threatened by a decrease.

Source: CEFData

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.83 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.88 points.

Source: CEFConnect

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect

From the closed-end funds which have the biggest discounts in the area, I consider the Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) as one of the interesting options. Of course, it will catch the eye of those of you who want to increase their investments in Ohio. The CEF has a discount of 10.68%, which is accompanied by a Z-score of 0.10 points.

This closed-end fund seems undervalued compared to its peers. On top of that, it has a positive earnings/coverage ratio and positive UNII balance per share. The current yield which is offered by NUO is 3.41%, and the yield on net asset value is 3.05%.

Source: CEFData

The assets in the portfolio which have a rating of AA are 54.50%, and the ones are with AAA are 21.00%. The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 171, and "Tax Obligation/Limited" and "Transportation" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect

The price of PCQ continues to fall after the decreased dividend. This was a very good example of how the earnings/coverage ratio works and how important it is for this ratio to be above 100%. Otherwise, the management team should decrease the monthly distribution. Nevertheless, the PIMCO closed-end funds continue to be ones that are traded at the highest premiums in the municipal sector. As the main reason, I could point out their very solid historical performance and the fact that they outperformed most of their peers.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.20%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -4.22%.

Source: CEFConnect

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.70%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect

The average yield on the price is 3.99%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.83%. Of course, each of us wants to achieve a higher return, but you need to pay attention to the fundamental analysis and to avoid these ones which are threatened by dividend cuts.

The Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and the Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) are the funds that caught my attention in a positive way. Both of them offer one of the highest yields in the sector and have stable values of their earning/coverage ratios. On top of that, their management teams have proved their quality in the past by beating the sector average return on net asset value for the last five years.

Data by YCharts

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect

The average effective leverage of the sector is 33.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Three funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on January 20, 2020, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NMZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.