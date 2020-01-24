Assessing The Strength Of MetLife's Dividend

We recently went long MetLife (MET) through the use of call options. As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares now at well over $50 a share have broken through long-term resistance. It will be interesting to see how far shares rally from this point or will price come back down to test what now should become long-term support.

What we do see is the fact that we are beginning to see strong divergences on both the MACD and RSI indicators. As we can see from the RSI indicator trend, buying pressure has been decreasing. Suffice it to say, there is always the risk that the recent breakout may end up being a false breakout.

Long-term investors will not mind a pullback as the fundamentals remain intact. A good way to decipher whether the long-term trajectory remains bullish in a firm is by looking at how the dividend has been trending. The long-term chart of MetLife demonstrates that its stock is not immune from wild swings. MetLife has been growing its dividend since 2013 and actually managed to sustain its dividend during the great recession. This is meaningful, especially for long-term investors, considering 14% eliminated their dividend in the great recession whereas 40%+ reduced the pay-out. MetLife between 2007 and 2012 kept its annual pay-out locked at $0.74 per share. At present, the annual pay-out is $1.76 per share.

Therefore, considering the significant rally in the share price over the last 12 months or so, let's look at how stable MetLife's dividend is at present.

Although annual dividend growth had been slowing over the past 3 to 5 years on average, the recent increase of $0.44 per quarter increases the 12-month or near-term growth rate back up to 5%. Growth is important as it protects purchasing power in times of above-average inflation and it enables shareholders to participate in the growing earnings from the firm.

When we go to the free cash flow statement, we see that free cash flow of $9.9 billion over the past four quarters is easily covering the dividend ($1.83 billion) and share buybacks ($3.23 billion). Since cash pays dividend and not income, the pay-out ratio at present comes in at a very respectable 18%.

Everything we have discussed so far is impressive but only informs us of what happened in the past. With respect to whether 7 years of consecutive dividend increases can become 10, 15 years, etc., we look at how the debt-to-earnings ratio and the interest coverage-ratio have been trending. With respect to the balance sheet, MetLife debt-to-equity ratio presently comes in at 0.25 and is down significantly since 2017. The interest coverage ratio of 10.39 is the highest number we have seen from this metric in well over a decade. Both of these numbers are what we look for in our potential dividend stocks but more importantly, they are trending in the right direction.

With respect to projected earnings growth, analysts who follow this stock expect the firm to grow its bottom line by 10.4% this year or approximately $0.58 per share. The $6.09 bottom-line number for this year would give shares a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Although the average earnings multiple is a nice bit lower than the S&P, MetLife's multiple is still well behind the sector median of around 12.5. In fact, all of MetLife's valuation metrics are well behind the averages in this sector.

If we wanted to get long here, we would wait for the monthly RSI to drop down below the “50” line as this would allow those divergences, we are seeing an opportunity to play. From a dividend perspective, the company looks very strong. In fact, recent growth in retained earnings as well as treasury stock really demonstrates the firm's financial prowess, especially when one considers the generous buybacks and dividend. Let's see how the firm's annual numbers shape up early next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.