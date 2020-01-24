Benefitfocus Continues To Unimpress

There is lots of talk about in terms of exciting new developments, but it isn't translating into company performance.

The stock price has been steadily losing ground for the last year.

Annual revenue growth of 12% is uninspiring, considering that free cash flow margin is negative and gross margin is low compared to other software companies.

Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) is the leader in the Benefits Administration segment of the HCM industry with more than 22% market share.

(Source: Apps Run The World)

Unfortunately, market leadership doesn't always translate into good investments. I have recently written articles on companies within the HCM market segment that I believe are superb investments, including the article "Paycom Is Breaking Out, Part Of A General HCM Trend". The HCM industry is very bullish, but unfortunately, Benefitfocus is going in the opposite direction.

My last article on Benefitfocus, found here, was right on the money. The share price has dropped 24% since the article was published back in July.

Not much has changed since that article. Revenue growth plus free cash flow margin is still far, far away from meeting the Rule of 40.

While Benefitfocus has been making changes in order to boost revenues, I have doubts about how far and how fast the changes will take the company in meeting its objectives.

With the company's modest revenue growth, negative free cash flow, and poor performance on the Rule of 40, I don't find this to be an interesting investment. Therefore, I am maintaining a neutral rating for Benefitfocus.

Note that I use a modified version of the Rule of 40 and may come to a different conclusion than other analysts.

BenefitsPlace

In the past, Benefitfocus has collected revenues from monthly subscription fees paid by employers and insurance carrier customers. In 2018, the company introduced a transaction-oriented marketplace called BenefitsPlace. This new service is designed to service the needs of consumers by aligning them with partners that include carriers, brokers, and employers in the form of a marketplace. In return, Benefitfocus receives payments from the partners as a percentage of each transaction on the marketplace.

(Source: Benefitfocus)

The growth in the number of brokers on BenefitsPlace has been remarkable, growing from 100 to 300 in one quarter alone. While this growth appears to be promising, I have to wonder if it is benefiting revenues. More competition for consumer dollars means lower rates, driving down revenues for Benefitfocus. In theory, this new service will attract more consumers, and that is something to watch for in the future.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares the forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Benefitfocus's annual sales growth rate is 12.5%, down from the 5-year growth rate of ~20%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Benefitfocus's free cash flow margin TTM is negative (-)8.3%. The company's free cash flow has been negative since 2014.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Benefitfocus's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 12.5% - 8.3% = 4.2%

The calculation comes out significantly lower than 40%, indicating that the company has a great deal of work to do to balance growth and profits.

Gross Margin

Another bone of contention is Benefitfocus's gross profit margin, which has leveled out at approximately 57% after climbing from the low 40s back in 2015. In comparison, most SaaS companies have gross margin greater than 70%, and the best have gross margin of around 90%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Benefitfocus is well below the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is extremely undervalued relative to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate.

The Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is undervalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that Benefitfocus is overvalued based on next year's earnings estimates. Therefore, I have to conclude that the company's valuation depends on which multiple you want to choose to analyze.

Summary and Conclusions

Benefitfocus is the leader in the Benefits Administration segment of the HCM industry. However, the company's annual revenue growth has declined in recent years and sits at approximately 12.5%. Given its negative free cash flow, Benefitfocus scores poorly on the Rule of 40.

The company has introduced a new service called BenefitsPlace, which is essentially a marketplace for consumers to select benefits from many different brokers and insurance carriers. It remains to be seen whether this new service will improve growth.

I don't find the current revenue growth, negative free cash flow and low gross margin appealing for a market leader. Apparently, neither do other investors, if the stock market is an indicator. For now, I would not be an investor in Benefitfocus, and I give this company a Neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.