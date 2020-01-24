CHF/JPY: Downside Likely For February

As the pair has recently breached the 114 level, a level more attune to the market's previous assessments of fair value (as judged by price and volume), we should probably see a return to the 110 to 111 region for CHF/JPY in the near term (levels more reflective of nearer price action, and thus more recent fair value).

These current account values naturally fluctuate, as do the prices of the CHF/JPY pair over time (albeit within certain bounds). In fact, the latter can affect the former directly.

The CHF/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the Swiss franc in terms of the Japanese yen, is an interesting pair to watch as both its constituent currencies are viewed as safe havens. The Swiss franc (or CHF) is the currency of Switzerland, which is traditionally viewed as a safe-haven country by virtue of its current account surplus and political stability. The Japanese yen (or JPY) bears similar characteristics.

Therefore, the CHF/JPY pair is "risk-neutral" in a sense, as rises and falls in global risk sentiment should not (in theory) drive the moves in this pair. Changes in CHF/JPY are more likely to be based on trends; trends in both markets and economics.

To set the stage, at present we can see (as per the chart below, which uses daily candlesticks) that the CHF/JPY pair has fallen most recently. However, this evidently follows a relatively ambitious ascent, which began from the start of October 2019.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

Currencies usually trade in ranges over time, which establish bounds, and the differing volumes of trade at different price levels within these bounds indicate the market's emergent assessment of fair value. The chart below (which uses weekly candlesticks) illustrates a simple, fixed-range volume profile analysis which begins from the beginning of the 2016 trading year (to present); the level most traded is right in line with the recent peak in the price (as indicated by the horizontal red line).

The 2016 year was selected as this followed the turbulent year of 2015, in which the Swiss franc's peg against the euro was eliminated. However, while the relationship between CHF and JPY has been mostly stable over time (mostly operating between 102.50 and 117.60, with the majority of trading volumes generated between 108 to 115), the market's assessment of the 'fair value' of CHF/JPY has evidently fallen.

The chart below shows an updated chart, which shows a second fixed-range volume profile analysis, for the period from the start of the 2019 trading year to present.

The market traded the 110 level (roughly speaking) with far more depth than the more recent levels of around 114, the latter price better reflecting the market's past (and perhaps longer-term) assessment of fair value. Now that the market has found resistance at around 114, we now see a further drop towards the 110 level for CHF/JPY (in line with 2019 volumes).

As noted previously, the current account surpluses of these nations are important for their safe-haven statuses (political stability is another, although this component is more qualitative, and generally we expect Japan and Switzerland to remain stable politically going forward). The chart below shows that the Swiss current account (blue line; left y-axis) and the Japan current account (black dotted line; right y-axis) do not necessarily correlate.

We can, however, notice if we compare the above chart with our previous candlestick charts for CHF/JPY, that as the difference grows between these two relative figures, the changes can support changes in CHF/JPY prices. For example, notice that the Swiss current account "plunged" into 2016, as Japan's current account rose; then look to the CHF/JPY candlestick charts previously present, and you can see that this coincided with CHF/JPY downside (i.e., in line with the weaker current account of Switzerland and the stronger current account of Japan).

This divergence into 2016 is not the only example; you can find other patterns in the charts above, but the point is not to attempt to guess what will happen next. Rather, the point is that these current account values naturally fluctuate over time. When the CHF appreciates, this naturally makes Swiss exports more expensive, and the same applies to JPY (and also vice versa). If we see the CHF rising against not only JPY but also USD, there is a good chance that this will negatively affect the country's surplus. The chart below shows how both CHF/USD (red line) and CHF/JPY (green line) have risen in recent times.

The further the rise that the Swiss franc demonstrates, the stronger the pull will be to bring the currency back down. That is not to mention that the Swiss National Bank (or SNB, the country of Switzerland's central bank) is also open to intervention (such as through out-right selling of CHF, to accumulate foreign exchange reserves) to devalue the CHF actively (if the market does not do the job for them).

The chart below shows the inverse, as JPY against USD (red line) and CHF (green line) continue to fall in recent times.

The further the Japanese yen falls, the more likely the country's current account will improve, which should (over the short-to-medium term) bring about a natural order to things, with a stronger currency (once again). At this juncture, we should probably expect to see further weakness in CHF/JPY. While the pair is revisiting the market's past assessment of fair value (at just under 114), this author believes that the CHF/JPY pair is now too far removed from the more recent fair value region of 110.

Over the next few days and weeks, therefore, we should see the JPY find more demand than the CHF (as reflected through stronger and weaker prices, respectively).

Finally, the chart below shows the CHF/JPY pair versus its 100-day moving average. This is another sign that the pair is possibly better positioned to fall than rise further; the bottom panel shows the distance between the current price at the 100-day simple moving average.

If the pair is able to follow through with revisiting this moving average, we could see CHF/JPY prices in the region of 110 and 111 in the near term (possibly between one and four trading weeks, before the end of February).

While not all traders are likely to be comfortable with trading CHF/JPY directly, due to the volatility, this will have implications for trades in other crosses. If you are long risk, you would perhaps rather be short CHF than short JPY, and vice versa: to short risk, you may wish to have long exposure to JPY rather than CHF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.