Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares: More Upside To Come

The Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares has had a great run, but the S&P 500 has more upside than you think from these levels.

Successful investing is about managing risk, not avoiding it.



- Benjamin Graham

The Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares Inst (VFIAX) isn’t done yet and is a great way to get a low-cost, efficient ETF for your passive portfolio. The expense ratio is 0.04% - you can’t get much lower than that! The S&P 500 had a remarkable 2019, gaining 29%. Even better if you take the 13-month return of 37% and total return of 40% (to January 17). Common sense would dictate that after a gain like that, you should take your money off the table and run to the hills. It is important to rebalance your portfolio based on your risk tolerance and return objectives, and it might be an excellent time to re-analyze your portfolio to do so. Your risky investments have grown much faster over the last 13 months and might have pushed your portfolio into another risk level; I don’t think this party is done just yet.

As I mentioned in the Lead-Lag Report last week, the prospect of better economics and earnings are fueling the most recent leg higher. The data suggests this trend will continue for some time, especially when you look at the historical revenue growth and the consensus estimates going forward. 2020 revenue and EPS are expected to rebound from the depressed levels seen in 2019, according to Credit Suisse, when you add in the likely beat rates from consensus. The most recent ISM manufacturing 47 reading implies that we are starting down the road of a recession, but it certainly doesn’t feel like that is going to happen anytime soon. The recent improvement in global industrial production and Markit PMIs should start to show up domestically, and we should see a rebound in the ISM manufacturing by the second half of 2020. That should push bond yields and equities higher, especially if the U.S. consumer continues to flourish.

(Source: Credit Suisse)

Looking at 2019’s muted EPS growth, the slowing was likely due to the headwinds in energy and tech earnings that are being resolved and expected to reverse in the year ahead. That should be good for financials, and tech should benefit from a pause in trade tensions. Also, I expect the U.S. dollar to depreciate in 2020, which should be a boost for commodities. If global growth can synchronize, energy will get a lift and turn into a tailwind for overall S&P 500 EPS.

Better global economics will drive stronger EPS in more cyclical and globally oriented multi-nationals. So how high can the market go? Currently, multiples of the S&P 500 are around 18.7x earnings. That is high compared to the 50-year average of 14.4x, but we must take into consideration the amount of capital being returned to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. Right now, the dividend plus buyback yield is sitting at 4.1%! That’s plenty higher than what you can get from a 30-year treasury bond right now. If we get better earnings and some multiple expansion, you could envision an S&P 500 that eclipses 3600 this year.

If it has not been made evident yet, I think the recession odds in the U.S. are markedly low right now. While the yield curve flashed a recession signal last year by inverting, I think it was a false signal given the amount of global asset purchasing that has happened in the previous decade. Quantitative Easing changes the equation, plus the yield curve is no longer inverted. Manufacturing is flashing a recessionary signal right now, but I think that will reverse in 2020. Plus, manufacturing isn’t a large part of the economy like it used to be, so it needs to be at a lower level for it to be more concerning. Inflation is muted, unemployment and jobs are on fire, the housing activity is expanding, including a big beat on housing starts in December, and credit quality performance is looking great. It would take a lot for me to get on the sidelines right now, given the data we have available.

