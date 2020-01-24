In this situation, with valuations so high, it would not take much of a scare to make the market drop sharply, which would make volatility jump.

I am telling you today to avoid short volatility products again. This seems to be a case where people don't learn.

Remember when I wrote Where Money Goes to Die? Well, short volatility products cratered, but cryptocurrencies trod water, with a lot of volatility.

Here is an additional reason to avoid short volatility products: the stock market is priced to produce a return of 2.5%/year over the next 10 years. The only time that has been lower than that is during the dot-com bubble.

So, if you own short- volatility products, sell them now. I am not saying "buy long volatility products" because that is a gambler's game. It is a time to protect principal, not a time to seek speculative gains.

