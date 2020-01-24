New 10-Year TIPS Gets Real Yield Of 0.036%, Lowest Since 2013

Real yields could continue falling, but an investment at real yields this low is not attractive.

The inflation breakeven rate came in at 1.68%, slightly lower than looked likely last week. Still, inflation fears seem to be rising.

Investors had to pay a big premium for this TIPS, about $100.86 for $99.97 of value, after the January inflation adjustment.

The U.S. Treasury's auction Thursday of $14 billion in a new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security generated a real yield to maturity of just 0.036%, the lowest yield on an auction of this term since May 2013.

The Treasury set the coupon rate for this TIPS - CUSIP 912828Z37 - at 0.125%, the lowest it can go. Because the real yield came in lower than the coupon rate, investors at Thursday's auction had to pay a rather steep premium price, about $100.86 for $99.97 of value, after the January inflation adjustment.

This TIPS will carry an inflation index of 0.99972 on the settlement date of Jan. 31. It is less than 1.0 because it is based on the non-seasonally adjusted inflation rate in November, which was -0.05%.

A TIPS is an investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

Real yields have fallen dramatically over the last year. Just a year ago - on Jan. 17, 2019 - a new 10-year TIPS auction generated a real yield of 0.919%, about 88 basis points higher than Thursday's result. Here is the one-year trend, based on U.S. Treasury estimates:

This decline in real yields is primarily due to the Federal Reserve's actions to cut its federal funds rate three times in 2019, a total of 75 basis points. But it also reflects rising fears of future inflation. TIPS are becoming a trendy investment in 2020, as noted in a Jan. 6 article in the Financial Times:

Investors are piling in to US inflation-linked bonds, as the Federal Reserve embraces the idea of letting consumer price-rises run above target to avoid the sluggishness that has dogged much of Europe and Japan. ... Big investment firms including Pimco, BlackRock and Franklin Templeton are among those that have been snapping up the inflation-linked bonds.

So with nominal yields declining, and inflation fears rising, TIPS are getting a lot of attention from investors. Thursday's real yield of 0.036% came perilously close to negative to inflation, the lowest yield over 39 consecutive auctions of the 9- to 10-year term. That dates back to May 2013, when a 9-year, 10-month reopening auction got a real yield of -0.225%.

Inflation breakeven rate

I'm not a fan of TIPS with real yields this low, but big-money investors see the advantage of owning TIPS over nominal Treasurys of the same term. A 10-year nominal Treasury has a yield of 1.72% today, creating an inflation breakeven rate of 1.68% for this new TIPS. That means it will outperform a nominal 10-year Treasury if inflation averages more than 1.68% over the next 10 years. It seems like a reasonable bet, and this low inflation breakeven rate is drawing investor interest.

Here is the trend in the 10-year inflation breakeven rate over the last year, showing the trend upward since October 2019, as U.S.-China trade disputes began approaching a short-term solution:

Last week, as of Friday's market close, the inflation breakeven rate was estimated at about 1.75%, so it has dipped in this last week. And that would imply that the overall Treasury market has been outperforming TIPS over recent days. Here is how that looks:

Reaction to the auction

I noted in my preview article that I'm not a fan of investing in TIPS with a real yield below 0.50%, and Thursday's result was well below that. I don't consider TIPS an attractive investment at Thursday's yields.

The TIP ETF was trading slightly higher all Thursday morning (indicating lower yields) and after the 1 p.m. auction close its price barely budged. That indicates this auction went off pretty much as expected. For big-money investors looking to preserve capital, a TIPS yielding close to inflation remains an attractive investment, especially as inflation concerns are rising around the world.

Where is the TIPS market headed? Real yields will follow trends in nominal rates fairly closely, but the low inflation breakeven rate gives TIPS a "margin of safety" versus nominal Treasurys. If longer-term nominal yields rise, it's possible that TIPS yields will rise at a slower rate, giving TIPS an advantage.

Either way, though, if nominal and real yields rise, these investments are going to lose some of their market value.

Here's a history of all 9- to 10-year TIPS auctions dating back to May 2013, the milestone for the lowest yield up to Thursday's auction:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.