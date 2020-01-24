Akerna And Peck: A Tale Of 2 SPACs On A Recent Upswing

Both stocks offer small floats and high volatility to traders, though one must consider the possibility of near-term dilution. Both claim to have sufficient cash resources for now.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) and The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) seem like two completely unrelated companies. The former is seeking to take advantage of the young and growing cannabis industry by providing regulatory compliance and inventory management systems and software for government and businesses in the space. The latter is a second-generation family business that pivoted into the solar power industry, seeking to take advantage of favorable trends towards solar in the Northeastern United States. KERN has good gross margins but still is performing at an operating loss while PECK is pulling in profits on strong revenue growth but has thin margins. KERN raised a lot of cash and has a strong working capital position. PECK has a low cash balance despite being profitable now and must collect on its accounts receivables to remain liquid and avoid financing.

I have written articles on both KERN and PECK and understand that while their businesses are quite different, they share the same origin story for becoming publicly listed. This has greatly impacted how they have been traded and how the market perceives them since they both went public last June. Understanding how these two stocks are related becomes much more apparent when comparing their charts:

Data by YCharts

A pair of volatile, small float stocks that are rebounding off lows

Both KERN and PECK became listed through go public transactions with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. Soon after their listings, they skyrocketed out of the gate. KERN shot up to over $70 from $10 in a few days after it became public. But by mid-August it was below $10 and continued to sell off until it hit a low of $3.16 by mid-November. It recently saw a spike back over $12 before settling where it is today in the $8's after 5.7 million of its shares were registered for sale in early January. PECK's spike was more tepid and fleeting. It shot up to $26 on the same glorious day that KERN hit over $70 but had a steep sell-off to as low as $2.20. Recent positive news releases and an appreciation for its value as a profitable renewable energy stock caused it to more than double from its lows.

KERN and PECK have the benefit and the burden of being former SPAC companies. Both have extremely small floats which led to the periods of high volatility. KERN has a 4.5 million float on 11 million total shares outstanding. That float may increase given the recent register of insider shares. PECK has an even smaller 2.7 million float on 5.7 million total shares outstanding. It registered 0.7 million shares for sale in October. Since they were born out of capital pools, the original shareholders of those pools may have been disinterested in the businesses and sold their shares indiscriminately, accounting for the long-term declines.

These shareholders also received warrants to purchase more shares which may contribute to their willingness to sell at a loss below $10.00 since value can be extracted from the warrants instead. These warrants will be dilutive once they are exercised but both stocks currently sit below their strike prices of $11.50. There are 5.8 million public warrants outstanding on KERN, listed under the symbol (KERNW). The exercise of these warrants would increase total shares outstanding to nearly 17 million, but would also bring in $67 million of cash. Some of KERN's warrants have already been exercised, likely in a rush to take advantage of the arbitrage opportunity I described in my previous article. That enabled KERN to immediately add to its cash runway. PECK has 4.2 million public warrants under the symbol (PECKW) that are exercisable into 2.1 million shares. Their exercise would increase PECK's share count to nearly 8 million, but would also bring in $24 million in cash.

Current valuation of each business

KERN and PECK have largely traded on the unique demand-supply dynamics of their shares. They initially spiked as traders loved their small floats but cratered soon after as the SPAC sellers took control. Eventually both companies will trade based on their fundamental value and likelihood of needing financing. Both companies claimed to have sufficient cash resources for 12 months on their financial reports ended September 30, 2019. KERN has $23 million in working capital as of September 30, 2019 with a quarterly burn rate of about $3 million. So it claiming little need to finance for the time being appears accurate. PECK has only $29,000 in cash as of September 30, 2019. But it has over $7 million in receivables which it must collect on soon to make good on its promise of having sufficient cash resources for the time being.

KERN's trailing 12-month revenue is approximately $12 million. At a market cap of nearly $100 million, this is a revenue multiple of over 8x. PECK's trailing 12-month revenue is approximately $25 million and it is trading at a 1x revenue multiple with a market cap of $25 million. The valuations are at complete polar opposites because KERN has the potential to be the leader in a growing cannabis regulatory space while PECK would be just another solar company.

Even with considerable devaluations in the cannabis sector over 2019, KERN still has a revenue multiple that is far below the largest cannabis companies. In my previous article, I spoke of PECK being undervalued compared to larger solar peers. With the increase in price since then, a lot of that valuation gap has closed. However, that price increase was partially driven by a company presentation released last week that disclosed a project pipeline of $50 million at the end of 2019. If that pipeline is expected to be converted to revenue in 2020, the stock will once again have to double in price just to remain steady at a 1x revenue multiple.

The warrants offer cheap leverage to these already volatile stocks

KERN and PECK are two young companies with very small floats and high volatility. KERN has that extra layer of speculation attached to it as a first-mover in the cannabis regulatory technology space. It makes a great swing trading stock or speculative investment. PECK is the more appropriate stock for value investors who buy purely based on the numbers.

For those risk-tolerant investors who want even greater volatility, both stocks offer cheap leverage with their warrants with an expiry price of $11.50. KERNW trades at $0.93. It expires in February 2023 and has an acceleration clause at $18.00. But at that price the warrants would already have a $6.50 intrinsic value. For anyone who thinks KERN can double in three years, the warrants offer 5x upside.

PECKW trades at only $0.14 but expires in March 2021. It also takes two warrants to purchase one share at $11.50. The acceleration clause is at $15 whereby the warrants would be intrinsically worth $1.75. However, if PECK can triple in a year - which is very possible if the $50 million pipeline translates to strong revenue growth and cash flow in 2020 - the warrants would have 10x upside.

I am bullish on PECK and continue to hold a position on the warrants in hopes of a big 2020. I am neutral on KERN but continue to watch KERNW for potential trading opportunities, particularly when the stock nears the strike price for the warrants and the warrants lag the stock's move upwards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PECK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.