Genprex: Prepare For More Dilution To Come

Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) has been on an outstanding two-day run since it announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for its Oncoprex immunogene therapy in combination with AstraZeneca's (AZN) Tagrisso for certain non-small cell lung cancer patients. The stock has risen from $0.36 to $1.90 during that time on nearly 100 million shares traded, adding $30 million to its market cap. While the fast track news is an excellent development for the company, investors must remain cognizant of the fact that this is still a very early stage drug.

Genprex is preparing to initiate a Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating Oncoprex in combination with osimertinib, as well as a new Phase I clinical trial evaluating Oncoprex in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor. The company is nowhere near producing revenue, will need more cash, and just closed a financing with an accredited investor at substantially below Wednesday's closing price. All of these issues point to selling pressure on the stock and investors should be wary of chasing GNPX at these higher prices.

A conveniently timed financing at $0.24

On January 17, GNPX announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with an accredited investor on the previous day. The purchaser bought 961,000 shares at $0.24 with the company expecting to receive a paltry $200,000 after deducting for offering expenses. The pricing at $0.24 was already a 33% discount to the prevailing market price. Now this accredited investor is up nearly seven times their money in a matter of days.

This offering was part of a much larger $25 million shelf registration from October and it wasn't the first time it was used at well below market prices. On November 19, GNPX rose 60% to $0.62 on nearly 12 million in volume. Immediately following that, the company offered 3,167,986 shares at $0.40 plus a concurrent offering of warrants at $0.46 for no additional consideration to raise a total of $1.2 million net of agent's fees. That resulted in the stock immediately tanking to the $0.30 mark over the following days.

There will be more dilution to come

Given that only a small portion of the $25 million shelf registration has been used, investors should expect more dilution to come. GNPX had $2.5 million in cash, $2 million net of current liabilities as of September 30, 2019. It has a quarterly burn rate of about $2.5 to $3 million. It likely blew through most, if not all, of its working capital that sat on its balance sheet plus a substantial amount of the November raise. Therefore it was desperate to raise what it could with the $0.24 offering just before the fast track news.

With the lack of cash resources and coming expenses of running the two new trials, further dilution as part of the shelf offering is virtually guaranteed and imminent. Warrants will likely be exercised which will bring in another $1.5 million but add another 3.2 million shares at the $0.46 strike price. The company would be smart to use a substantial portion of the remaining shelf offering in one shot at these relatively high prices so that it has sufficient cash runway to run its trials. That will likely be the course of action and traders who are chasing the stock will not be very happy about it. Going forward, management should seek out a partnership as a source of funding once it receives some data from its trials so that it can limit or completely avoid dilution in the future.

Every young biotech company has to dilute. That is the nature of the business. But I believe that the raises GNPX has done have been overly dilutive to traders and investors buying on the open market. It offered shares at $0.40 and warrants at $0.46 when the stock price was $0.62 in November. Then it offered shares at $0.24 - a steep 33% discount to the prevailing market price - just a few days before announcing the fast track news. If anyone wants to invest in GNPX and actually make good money, the way to go about it is to contact management and see if you can get into one of their secondaries. Trading on the open market is like holding a hot potato before the next financing is announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.