United Airlines Earnings: Good News And Bad News

United Airlines stock trades at a low earnings multiple, but high CapEx needs may cause free cash flow to trail book earnings by a considerable margin in the coming years.

Two years ago, United Airlines (UAL) executives set a goal of growing EPS to between $11 and $13 by 2020. This was an ambitious target, as EPS had only reached $6.76 in 2017. (To be fair, EPS would have exceeded $8 in 2017 based on the new U.S. federal corporate tax rate implemented for 2018.)

Earlier this week, United reported that it reached its 2020 earnings target a year early, posting full-year adjusted EPS of $12.05 for 2019. That's the good news. The bad news is that margin expansion is stalling out due to tougher comparisons and a variety of other headwinds. In fact, United Airlines is maintaining its 2020 EPS target at $11 to $13, implying zero earnings growth at the midpoint.

Momentum is slowing

In the fourth quarter, United's revenue per available seat mile (RASM) rose 0.7% on a 3.1% increase in capacity. For comparison, RASM had increased 1.3% on a 3.7% uptick in capacity in the first nine months of 2019. While the deceleration in RASM growth was quite modest, slower capacity growth typically enables stronger unit revenue trends.

Additionally, United Airlines' adjusted nonfuel unit costs increased 2.7% last quarter, compared to a 0.5% increase in the first nine months of the year. The carrier still managed to expand its adjusted pre-tax margin by 0.5 percentage points year over year, driving 11% growth in adjusted EPS. However, that earnings gain was more than explained by fuel cost savings, as United paid $0.20 per gallon less for jet fuel in Q4 2019 than in the prior-year period.

To be fair, the 737 MAX grounding and the timing of maintenance events probably drove much of the change in United's cost trajectory last quarter. Still, with RASM growth slowing to less than 1%, there would have been little room for earnings growth last year absent the decline in fuel prices.

(United's earnings growth is slowing. Image source: United Airlines.)

More of the same expected in Q1

For the first quarter of 2020, United expects the recent trend of slow unit revenue growth to continue. Management is projecting a 0%-2% increase in passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM), along with $825 million-$925 million of cargo and other revenue (compared to $864 million in Q1 2019). Meanwhile, adjusted nonfuel unit costs are on track to rise 1%-2%.

Most significantly, United Airlines currently projects that it will pay $2.04-$2.14 per gallon for jet fuel. That would be roughly in line with or slightly higher than the $2.05 per gallon it paid a year ago. This is a sharp reversal from 2019, when the airline benefited from year-over-year fuel cost savings.

Based on these unit revenue and cost projections, United Airlines is projecting that adjusted EPS will wind up between $0.75 and $1.25 this quarter. A year ago, it posted adjusted EPS of $1.15.

It's important to note that Q1 is always a seasonally weak period for earnings at United. Even if EPS declines a bit this quarter, United would still have plenty of time to make up the shortfall. Q1 accounted for less than 10% of its annual profit in 2019. Additionally, the earnings guidance may be conservative, as United's management recognizes that there is a lot of potential volatility related to fuel price swings and a recent coronavirus outbreak in China. Still, United's guidance confirms that its earnings momentum is slowing.

United Airlines stock isn't as cheap as it seems

While earnings growth is poised to slow or stop altogether in 2020, United Airlines stock might seem attractive based on its Thursday closing price of $84.88. After all, that means the stock is trading for just seven times earnings.

However, United Airlines' depreciation and amortization expense is unusually low, because there was a long period of time after the Great Recession when the company wasn't spending much on CapEx. As a result, the average age of its mainline fleet has crept up to nearly 16 years. United will have to incur heavy CapEx spending over the next decade in order to replace planes as they reach retirement age (and to support growth). That's crimping free cash flow.

In 2019, United Airlines generated $6.9 billion of cash from operations and spent $5 billion on CapEx (including assets acquired directly through the issuance of debt). CapEx will step up to around $7 billion in 2020, although that depends somewhat on the timing of 737 MAX deliveries from Boeing. Given that management expects earnings to be roughly flat year over year in 2020 (which implies flattish operating cash flow), United could produce little or no free cash flow this year.

(Image source: United Airlines)

CapEx will decline in 2021 and is likely to fall further in 2022. Moreover, United's recent decision to extend the lives of its 777-200ER jets and defer its first A350 delivery by five years to 2027 show that management is doing its best to limit CapEx. Still, CapEx is likely to average $5 billion or more annually for the foreseeable future. As a result, cash earnings will continue to trail book earnings, making United Airlines stock look like less of a bargain.

Two things to watch

United Airlines is currently experiencing unit cost pressure related to the 737 MAX grounding. Nevertheless, management expects nonfuel unit costs to remain roughly flat or decline over the next several years as a whole.

It would be an impressive achievement if management follows through on this commitment. In addition to the normal cost headwinds that airlines face each year, United's labor costs could rise as it signs new labor deals. The airline's pilot contract became amendable a year ago, and while United already pays its pilots quite well, it may need to offer significant raises to get the pilots to approve much-needed scope changes that would allow United to reshape its regional fleet. Several other labor contracts will become amendable in the second half of 2021.

Flattish nonfuel unit cost performance would enable United to expand its profit margin and EPS even if RASM growth remains slow. Thus, if United demonstrates that it can continue to hit its cost targets, it would support stock price appreciation.

A second key factor for investors to watch is United's fleet plan. As of now, the airline doesn't have enough aircraft on order to meet all of its needs for the next 5-10 years. That makes it difficult to assess just how much elevated CapEx will weigh on free cash flow over the next decade. Investors may learn more at the company's upcoming investor day in March.

United Airlines has come a long way over the past two years and is now a formidable force in the U.S. airline industry. If the airline beats its initial EPS guidance in 2020 or the projected growth slowdown is just a blip, United Airlines stock could continue to march higher in the years ahead. But until investors get more clarity on the future trajectory for unit costs and CapEx, there are better opportunities in the U.S. airline sector.

