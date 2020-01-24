Alphabet Close To $1500

Any sentiment value for a stock tends to be volatile and mean-reverting in the short run. The good news is that Alphabet is not too much exposed to investor emotion.

The $127 momentum value may be at risk because it is subject to the success of Alphabet aggressive effort to grow enterprise cloud revenue and the disclosure of growth metrics.

Like most of the tech stocks, Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) share price has advanced over 40% from a year ago and just reached all-time high. This was achieved in the absence of equally impressive fundamental performance (Table 1). The discrepancy between share price and the company financials leads to the possibility that the market price may not just reflect the changes in the near-term financial forecasts. As a result, in this post, I aimed to identify the sources of the recent share price surge by breaking down Alphabet stock price into three parts: the fundamental value, the momentum value, and the sentiment value. There are important investor implications with respect to the source of Alphabet share value creation.

Alphabet Near-Term Fundamental Outlook

For Alphabet's 2020, cloud business will still be the catalyst for revenue growth against Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). With a revenue run rate around $8 billion, Alphabet has a much better chance to have a higher growth rate than Amazon's AWS which has a revenue run rate about $40 billion. Microsoft's SaaS and PaaS cloud business are similar to AWS in terms size. Also, just like Alphabet, Microsoft higher growth relies on the successful enterprise adoption of its new hybrid-cloud strategy. From 2020 and on, both Alphabet and Microsoft will switch its focus more on the enterprise could sales.

The "Law of Large Numbers" suggests that Alphabet and Microsoft may have a cloud revenue growth around 35% while Amazon may have 30% from a larger base (Bloomberg Intelligence).

Fundamental Value: Discounting Next-Quarter Fundamentals

An easy way to estimate the fundamental value of Alphabet shares is to compare its fundamentals with the actual price at the same point over time. The logic is that the valuation should reasonably relate to the then "forward" fundamentals, as the fair value at any time should be the "discounted future fundamentals." To this ends, I present both Alphabet actual share price and the relevant financial metrics between 2016 and 2021 (Table 1). Alphabet price was at $790, $1050, $1035, and $1480 about the same time point in the last 4 years. One should easily notice that while Alphabet share price at $1480 nearly doubled, but the more important revenue and earnings growth rates are about the same levels as 4 years ago. Most other relevant metrics such as capital expenditure and free cash flow are growing at a far less pace than 4 years ago (Table 1). The forecasts for the next two years are not necessarily better. The bottom line is that, at least for the last 4 years, there has been less of a strong correlation between Alphabet share values and their forecast fundamentals.

Using the historical "linear" relationship between forward financials and actual prices, the fundamental value of Alphabet's share can be estimated. To this end, I developed a realistic relationship between actual stock price and next-period forecast financials. This is achieved by using data over the last 5 years to estimate a historical linear relationship between share price and next-quarter financial metric like revenue, EPS, gross margin, capital expenditure and free cash flow. All the relevant metrics are forward forecasts "at the same time" of the price in the history. I then used this relationship to estimate the fundamental share value by using the current financial forecasts from the analysts. This is the green line you see in Figure 1 below.

As it turned out, Alphabet actual stock price has been higher than the fundamental value since late October 2019 (Figure 1). At current price level around $1480 (as of 1/17/2020), the Alphabet's fundamental value should be around $1269. If you use this conventional measure of fair value, Alphabet stock is 17% or $211 overvalued, relative to what the next-quarter financials can support. For the relatively large mispricing that is not explained by the underlying fundamentals, I moved to the next likely reason, i.e., momentum.

Momentum Value: Overweighting Distant Revenue

With almost 17% mispricing just based on the next-quarter financials, the market price appears to look beyond current financials and puts more weights on future enterprise cloud revenue growth. So, it stands to reason that there has been a fair amount of distant revenue discounting in the share valuation. It is this "nonlinear" line of thinking that a stock like Alphabet needs. What this means is that a proper Alphabet valuation should realistically incorporate the discounting of the distant revenue and the "exponential" nature of future revenue gain.

Alphabet's Disclosure

In order to discount "distant" revenue growth, the disclosure of growth metric is always an important market-moving event for Alphabet, because the disclosure allows the market to reset its expectation. For example, after Amazon disclosed AWS' growth metric in 2015, the stock price proceeded to double that year. If Alphabet can repeat its 3Q cloud performance into 2020, the consistency in growth will be good enough for Alphabet to disclose the cloud growth characteristics which will raise the market expectation to boost share prices. On the other hand, while YouTube's video advertising growth continues to deliver is expected to exceed an over 20% revenue growth, yet the content-acquisition costs still weigh on profitability, it is expected that Alphabet will not disclose YouTube's growth metric in the short run.

Therefore, in order to properly discount future "relevant" distant financials, I identified the (nonlinear) pricing relationship by correlating share prices with various versions of net revenue and EPS estimates for the following 4 quarters. Note, I added future net revenue and EPS forecasts of the next 4 to quarters and their square terms (to overweight). The net revenue is the advertising revenue net the traffic-acquisition cost. Now the new price estimate will include the impact of looking into distant revenue and also overweight them. This is the higher red line (than blue line before) in Figure 2.

In short, the estimated "forward momentum price" at $1396 (in red) is shown in relation to the actual Alphabet price (in black) (Figure 2 below). Again, it is not surprising that the momentum price quickly caught up with the actual price moves. The previous overvaluation of $211 is reduced to $84 after most of the price premium has been properly accounted for the expectation of enterprise cloud (advertising) revenue in the distant quarters.

Sentiment Value not Related to Financials

Though, at least in more recent days, there is still some unexplained price discrepancy after momentum has been reflected into the pricing. The likely reasons for this actual price premium include the recent ease of trade tension and Alphabet investors' positive sentiment. Since sentiment may play a major influencer in Alphabet share price movement, it is an "educated" guess that the remaining $84 overvaluation should be largely from the positive sentiment. In short, the current $1480 Alphabet share price can be broken down into 3 parts. The fundamental value reflecting the discounting next-quarter financial estimates amounts to be $1396, while discounting distant China revenue growth will add another $127 momentum value. Finally, Alphabet shareholders always like to pay an extra $84 for the positive sentiment toward the company (Figure 3).

Sentiment Easily Reverses

When playing with emotion, one should be cautioned that emotion tends to be "temperamental." You may notice the Alphabet sentiment, as measured the way described above, has been volatile and can easily reverse itself. In fact, the history indicates that the sentiment in pricing tends to reverse itself in 3-4 weeks (Figure 4). Incidentally, the reversal horizon is very similar across all the tech stocks I have done a similar analysis on. Though, the good news for the high-valued, well watched Alphabet is that less than 4% sentiment value is somewhat insignificant.

Takeaways

Like most tech stocks, Alphabet's share price has advanced significantly in the last few weeks without equally significant company-specific positive fundamental information releases. For a rational market, there has to be something more than next-quarter financials that the market has used to price the shares. For Alphabet, at its current $1480 share price, the market has paid $1269 for its next-quarter fundamentals, another $127 for the distant-quarter service revenue growth, and an extra $84 for simply positive sentiment.

There are important implications to break up Alphabet stock price. The valuation attributed to the near-term fundamentals should be reasonably stable because there are usually no significant announcements of company fundamentals between two earnings announcements. The momentum value is always more at risk because it is subject to the success of Alphabet aggressive effort to grow enterprise cloud revenue and the disclosure of its growth metrics. Finally, any sentiment value for a stock tends to be volatile and mean-reverting in the short run. The good news is that the most watched Alphabet stock is not that much exposed to investors' emotion.

Finally, investors should use the results of this post at their own discretion. In the last few weeks, I have published similar posts on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), and Micron Technology (MU). This kind of quantitative analysis is never meant to be bullish or bearish, but identifying the sources of the recent sharp market gains. (Almost all of the posts mentioned above are inherently bullish because the price surge was mainly driven by discounting of distant fundamentals, not from sentiment.) The common conclusion is that while the return from changes in underlying fundamentals may be long lasting, returns from momentum or sentiment are transitory by nature. Long-term bullish/bearish should depend on the forecast of future fundamentals. The short-term bullish/bearish may depend on the outlook for the changes in momentum and sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.