Down 25% From Recent Highs, Ulta Beauty Stands Out As A Compelling Buying Opportunity

With the major market indexes climbing to new all-time highs on a seemingly daily basis at this point in a decade-plus bull run, it can often seem like a difficult time to scour the investing landscape for buying opportunities. Ulta Beauty (ULTA) could be exactly that sort of value opportunity for long-term investors in both 2020 and beyond - it is a high-quality consumer goods stock with great leadership in place, a wide array of growth drivers in its arsenal, and an enviable loyalty program that trades well below its 52-week high.

Ulta Beauty has enjoyed a nice run over the last few weeks, gaining about $50 a share since the stock bottomed out in late August. From August 29th to August 30th, Ulta suffered the ignominy of losing $100 in one day when the stock plummeted from $337.45 to $237.73, as investors sold off the stock based on softness in the makeup category that Ulta discussed on its second-quarter conference call. The share price then gradually sank further to $225.45 by September 16th, before rebounding in December and January, trading in the $260s and $270s, closing at $272.20 at the time of writing of this article (January 23rd). Even taking this run-up into account, the stock is still down over 25% from its 52-week high of $368.67 and offers investors a rare chance in this market to invest in a great company trading at a discount to its historical multiple because of short-term weakness in one category. Let’s investigate why Ulta is a compelling opportunity for long-term investors.

According to my friend who works in real estate development, with a focus on acquiring and revitalizing shopping centers, when you are looking for tenants that can not only survive, but also thrive in what has been a difficult environment for retailers, you want to find ones that are ‘fit, fun, and fashionable’ and Ulta certainly seems to check those boxes. While he is using this mantra in looking for quality tenants, I believe that these same traits can be useful to us as equity investors in looking for quality retail stocks as well.

Because people are able to use e-commerce to acquire many of life’s everyday basics and necessities, a lot of what drives in-store visits and purchases these days is the fun or social element of shopping, and Ulta understands this dynamic. On Ulta’s third-quarter earnings call (December 5th, 2019), the company stated that “An important differentiator for Ulta Beauty is our ability to connect products with services to create deeper customer engagement” and highlighted its multi-brand skin care bars as a fun in-store experience that drives this engagement with customers. The skin care bars offer customers the chance to enjoy a quick service like a 10-minute express facial or a 20-minute mineral infusion. These skin care bars are only currently in approximately 20% of Ulta locations, so this could be a nice lever for growth going forward as the company implements them into more locations as interest in the skin care category continues to grow.

In a recent CNBC interview, CEO Mary Dillon stated that the strength of “the Ulta Beauty business model is that we operate in every category of beauty, so skin care is on fire, hair care, and makeup is going to come back, there is plenty of engagement in makeup, we’re just looking for some new incremental innovations.” Indeed, looking at the company’s presentation from the 2019 Cowen & Co. “Future of the Consumer Conference”, skin care and hair care combine to make up 40% of the company’s sales, so this certainly is not just a makeup company. “Skin care is starting younger, and is something that will stay with our guests forever,” said Dillon in the same interview.

The beauty (I know, I’m sorry, I had to!) about innovations like the skin care bar is that not only do they give Ulta increased defensiveness against the Amazons of the world by giving customers a reason to stop by and enjoy themselves, they also position the company to profit from ongoing consumer trends. In addition to skin care, Ulta locations also offer salon services for things like hair coloring and eyebrow threading.

These skin bar and salon services are the gift that keep on giving, because according to the company’s 2018 investor day presentation, “more than half of salon guests also make a retail purchase the day of their service, spending $45 on average on product,” and these salon guests spend about 3X as much annually as non-salon guests ($557 to $183). Even with the success of the skin bar and salon strategies thus far, salon guests still only represent about 5% of Ulta’s overall customers, so this is a huge growth driver for the company as there is plenty of room for increased average annual spending as this number grows over time as the strategy is further implemented.

Additionally, on the subject of the so-called ‘retail apocalypse’, as one of the stronger players, Ulta stands to benefit from the winnowing of the field of weaker competitors - in a recent note, Oppenheimer analysts wrote that “We expect Ulta to benefit from the continued rationalization of the U.S. department store channel and flattish to negative trends at leading players” including Macy’s (NYSE:M), J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS). According to the report, mapping data indicates that about half of the stores that Macy’s plans to close have an Ulta Beauty within a three-mile radius of them, and 87% have an Ulta Beauty location within 10 miles. Furthermore, while there has been plenty of talk of the ‘death of the mall’ over the past few years, 90% of Ulta’s locations are in ‘off mall’ settings, according to the company’s investor presentation.

As companies like Macy’s and J. C. Penny have struggled to adapt to changing consumer habits and trends, Ulta stands to benefit as they disappear from the competitive landscape. According to the company’s 2018 investor day presentation, Ulta estimates the U.S. beauty products market to be worth $87 billion annually, and considers itself to have about 7% of this market share, so there is clearly plenty of room for the company to continue to grow and take share.

While I am highlighting Ulta’s differentiated in-store experience here as both a growth driver and a boon to its resilience, I would be remiss to overlook the fact that Ulta is simultaneously doing a great job with its online presence. Ulta is one company that not only understands but also embraces the omnichannel business model, where a company’s online presence and in-store experience not only coexist but complement each other. In the aforementioned interview on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Dillon stated that “We believe to our core that beauty is an experience that will always be physical, digital, emotional, and about human connection. The vast majority of our sales happen in-store because guests love to come in and look at a color, try a fragrance, and have an experience with one of our associates, but we also need to make sure that we can be conveniently ready for them whenever they need it, so we need to play in all places, and our stores are doing quite well.”

While the stock had one poor earnings report that led to the sucker-punch of a 30% single-day decline, it is important to remember that this is one of the best-performing stocks of the past decade, with a stellar return of about 1300% in that time frame (of course I wish I had bought the stock back then but the market is forward-looking, not backward-looking), and Dillon has been at the helm for most of that time.

I subscribe to the view that in general, winners usually keep winning, despite temporary speed bumps and obstacles along the way. Sure, the Patriots suffered a surprising loss in the wildcard round of the playoffs this year, but there is a reason that they’ve at least been in the conversation for the Super Bowl every year for the past decade-plus, and why we reflexively expect them to be back again next year. It’s because of the proven leadership in charge (in this case, Bill Belichick, not Mary Dillon) with both a track record of success and the strategic vision to keep piloting the organization in the right direction for future success year after year. (I bet you didn’t think you’d hear Bill Belichek’s name in an article about a makeup retailer!)

Investors rightfully laud Costco for its membership program, but how about Ulta’s loyalty program, clocking in with an impressive 30 million members? I was astounded when I came across this number, as it’s about 10% of the U.S. population, a fact made even more impressive by the fact that obviously only about half of the country’s population is female. On Squawk on the Street, Dillon touted the fact that Ulta has “Over 33 million beauty enthusiasts passionately in our loyalty program, Ultimate Rewards, because we think that we offer a great program that they love, our store teams really help educate our guests about the benefit of it, and over time we’ve been investing in capabilities to make the offerings to our guests even more personalized and relevant every day, so we surprise and delight them, we encourage them to come in and spend with Ulta Beauty, and it’s showing in the numbers. We’re driving market share gains, our brand awareness is incredibly high, and teens love us, which bodes well for the future.”

The company plans to expand its store count domestically while also entering the international market. According to its investor materials, Ulta wants to expand its U.S. footprint from 1200 to 1700 stores, and it has also announced its plans to enter the Canadian market, which it has indicated we will hear more about on its upcoming fourth quarter earnings call on March 12th.

While I am positive on Ulta's long-term outlook, as with any investment there can be downside risks. Perhaps most importantly for Ulta, if the makeup down cycle that they have discussed continues for a longer period of time than expected, this would continue to depress earnings and share price, as well as investor sentiment. Secondly, while the company has proven to be an effective operator, there is always the execution risk that comes with expanding the store base and entering new geographies. Lastly, the macroeconomic risk of a slowing economy could hurt Ulta as consumers cut costs and may choose to cut out splurges such as salon treatments and higher-end cosmetics.

In conclusion, Ulta is taking these proactive steps to succeed while makeup is in a downcycle, and will be firing on all cylinders when makeup eventually begins its next up-cycle. This is a stock that I have started a position in and that I am looking forward to holding for at least the next five to ten years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.