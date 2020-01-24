Opera: Assessing The January 16, 2020 Short Report

While I do not share all of the concerns in the report, I lead me to revise my already very cautious stand on Opera.

The report seems to contain valid (and not so valid) concerns about key drivers of Opera’s revenue growth and prospects.

Opera (OPRA) stock have been hit hard by a short report (the Report) issued on January, 16, 2020 by Hindenburg Research. In this short article, I aim to put the findings in the Report into perspective - simply because I believe it contains information that OPRA investors need to consider.

Some people may consider this as "promoting" a short-seller's agenda. However, in other articles (on OPRA but also other companies) I have used - and tried to put into perspective - information made available by individuals or groups of individuals that put a company's business perspectives into the best light and that would benefit from an increase in share price (such as executive teams with stock options). Dealing with information is key, basically regardless of whether the information was compiled with a short or a long interest.

However, given the asymmetry of trust (i.e. the fact that trust is much easier damaged than built) special caution seems warranted with "short information". This is what I want to achieve with this article

The short report is publically accessible for download (as you would expect from share-related information aimed to cause as much impact as possible).

I have covered OPRA very recently (please refer to my first article for a more detailed discussion of Opera and it different activities), and expressed concerns about the lending business. These concerns, and my concerns about the contagion-potential of the lending business, have grown since. As a result, I do not consider Opera an investment opportunity even at the post-report price levels of around USD 7.

Key Points of the Report

I think you boil down the claims of the Report to 4 different items (each a Claim, together the Claims)

1. OPRA management allegedly executes questionable transactions, i.e. transactions to the disadvantage of OPRA shareholders.

To be very clear: I do not have the competency nor the resources to verify this Claim. So no comment whatsoever from me

2. OPRA browser business is in decline

3. OPRA's Browser and News margins are under pressure

I consider these Claims to be the typical short seller smoke grenade and will comment on them in more detail below

4. There are various and substantial risks in the lending business.

Claims 1.-3. above would not have caused a 20% drop in OPRA's share price. Claim 4, however, seems to be trigger market concerns. This is obvious for some reasons and less so for others, as I will discuss below.

The Smoke Grenade Claims

Browser users: You can look at a glass and conclude it is half full - or conclude it is half empty. Short seller says "Market share of Opera's Browser is shrinking" (in its targeted markets). Opera says "We see user growth for Opera's Browser".

And they are both right - the absolute number of users IS increasing, but the relative share of the browser IS shrinking. And let's be honest (short or long): This is hardly a surprise. Opera has essentially become a niche product a long time ago. With more and more mobile phones in emerging countries coming from the up-tier vendors, the preferred and pre-installed software will come from the more standard providers.

Overall, I am not too surprised about the market share decline - and I would not recommend to build an investment case for OPRA on the Browser business. That said, increasing absolute numbers should still help to modestly increase the Browser revenue for Opera at least for some time and provide for some nice free cash flow. At least, that is, as long as nothing else goes wrong with this business. See the next section for more on this particular risk.

Margins: And, yes, margins in the Browser and Advertising "segment" have gone down, but this is the natural consequence of the investments made in that area, such as rolling out the different new services like OList, OLeads etc. If you believe that this margin pressure is temporary (which is certainly what I believe), then wide-spread concerns in this area could actually provide for attractive entry points.

If just these two items were the main points in the Report, I don't believe there would have been any substantial effect as a result of the Report. However, there is one item left, which essentially points to the most relevant market concerns.

The Lending Claims

To put my work on this matter into perspective: While I did not check all of the Claims in the Report related to OPRA's lending business, those that I did check on were easily verified (on January 20, 2020 at around 8 am CET). So I have substantial reason to assume that the Claims are valid at least to a relevant extent.

In particular, this holds for the issues related to the information about the loan tenures disclosed in the App-Descriptions - and the corresponding rules in Google's (GOOG) Play Store. Notably, all these pieces were directly retrievable from the most reliable sources, in particular the websites of Opera's apps.

I also did find evidence in the web about blackmailing of lenders that do not pay back their loan plus interest in time, but for these claims it is harder to assess the reliability of the source.

In any case, I believe the Claims raised with regard to the lending business are relevant for Opera in several ways:

First, from the above, I do think there is very strong reason to assume that Opera's lending apps do violate Google's guidelines. Some commenters here on SA have taken the position that Play Store rules refer to "promoting" of short-term loans only - but let's be honest here, were is the point in prohibiting promotion but not the actual sale of a product or service? But however you look at it legally, there could be various consequences from what I consider a significant discrepancy between Google's intention with their rules and Opera's actions:

Google may decide to ban the apps from Play Store, at least at some point in time for some period of time, until the parties have figured out if and how a breach of rules has occurred. This may affect the growth potential of Opera's lending business (and again I leave it to the reader whether this is a good or a bad thing). It could also mean that Opera has to change the terms of their loans, possibly making them less attractive, at least to management.

Further, Google may find Opera's business practices inacceptable and could even decide to end the business relationship in the Search Business. Remember, this is the referral payments for search terms in Opera (the Browser). Opera's annual revenue from Google is north of USD 60 million (80% * 4 quarters * USD 20 million / quarter, see my first article for details) at gross margins of around 70%, so the hit on both top-line and bottom-line (and free cash) would be substantial.

Finally, not only the writers of the Report or Google may find Opera's (alleged) practices inacceptable - but also the public in Nigeria, Kenya and India. And remember that these are the countries were Opera intends to build out its Advertising business with various offerings probably under one Opera-brand roof.

But if Opera's reputation as a company is substantially impaired by its lending business and the conditions - and in particular the treatment of late payers - the prospects of these initiatives could be significantly impaired. I think at this stage that this is a significant risk, in particular since I see the most value of Opera in the long-term development of the Advertising business.

Management Reaction

Opera management have remained somewhat silent after the Report was issued. While this is not totally uncommon, I am not particularly convinced that this reactions provides confidence in the company. I understand that management do not want to dance after any analyst's fiddle, but if they were convinced that they had a solid base for offering loans in the way they do it, this could have been easily communicated.

Posting an old investor slide set and announcing a stock buy-back program shortly after issuing new stock does not seem to me as the most convincing reaction.

Conclusion

When I wrote my first article on Opera just a few days before the Report was launched, I was positive for Opera's Browser and Advertising business and skeptical for the lending business. My concerns with regard to the latter were of rather general nature and partly owed to me needing to do some additional work to understand micro-lending better. I am still not in a position to comment comprehensively on this business, but my concerns have grown.

My valuation of Opera is still in the making, but any actual investment case that I may see is most likely to be based on the Advertising "segment".

Since my concerns that the lending business may be potentially contagious to the Advertising business have grown, I don't think Opera is an investment opportunity at this stage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.