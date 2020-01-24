Context For The RPD Retirement Portfolio

A next article will discuss my plans for the active-investing portion of the portfolio.

I take you through my thoughts and actions regarding these elements and discuss their impact on my portfolio management.

These elements include secure income, any role for bonds, sequence of returns risk, protecting against cognitive decline, and preparing for large unexpected expenses.

This article reviews the elements that have entered my retirement planning and shares my decisions to date.

This is the first article describing the approach I am taking to retirement investing and income. This follows a few years of reading, modeling, writing, and cogitating. Those who follow my writings have seen a lot of the pieces.

Another article will follow. In the present article, I share my context, the issues my retirement investing plan must address, and where that leaves my active investing. The second article will discuss my active-investing approach.

By sharing my own plan and its context, I hope most of all I might help you think clearly about your own. In the following, I have scaled my specific numbers to correspond to those of a retiree who needs $100k per year for after-tax spending. In the following, "my" numbers refer to these scaled numbers.

I formally retired on January 8, 2020, at age 65. I will continue working part-time for the foreseeable future. I had hoped to work full-time until age 70, but evolving health issues precluded that. You can see that my situation is not uncommon. I am lucky to be able to continue well-paid, part-time work.

Secure Income

Nearly every retiree should have some secure income. Those retirees who cannot tolerate the uncertainties and volatility associated with investing should have nothing but secure income and should spend accordingly.

There are at least four sources of secure income (see Figure 1): pensions, annuities, social security, and bonds. Well-chosen preferred stocks come close to being a fifth. I have held them all at one time or another.

Figure 1. Types of secure income. A nervous, market-averse investor would best have only these. Source: author

At present, I have a pension from one job that I held for about 15 years. I also have some annuity income, for reasons not worth discussing here.

My income from part-time work is first and foremost as a substitute for social security. Because my spouse is younger than I am and has less income, it is optimal for me to defer social security income until age 70.

I attribute taxes on these four sources of steady income at the lowest rates that apply. I will never get my taxable income below what they provide. The pension and social security also provide some degree of inflation protection.

Taken together, these secure income sources provide 55% of my desired after-tax spending. In the scaled numbers, this is $55k/yr.

No Bonds for Me or You

I agree with an idea discussed at length in Wade Pfau's recent book, Safety-First Retirement Planning: An Integrated Approach for a Worry-Free Retirement. One should view all sustained income streams in the category of "fixed income." Whether the source of the income is bond coupons, pensions, annuities, or social security is not significant.

Bonds are a poor choice in the present era because of their low yields, which also place them in an era of high volatility. Beyond that, they will face a grueling long-term bear market whenever interest rates finally move upward.

In the present investing era, Pfau advocates using annuities rather than bonds to provide a steady portion of one's income. He provides a lot of numbers and models in his book to back up this position.

In a similar vein, I have argued that income from preferred stocks, especially from REITs, might serve a similar function, in Sell Your Bonds! Buy REIT Preferreds Instead.

Available Principal and Portfolio Distribution

Next, let's take a global look at my net worth and investing needs. Figure 2 shows the numbers discussed here.

One can value the steady income as a 4% yield on an after-tax principal amount, which is about what I would get in buying an annuity with a COLA. The $55k in steady income equates to an after-tax principal value of about $1,400k.

Figure 2. Global numbers for the RPD portfolio.

By comparison, my investable funds total $1,000k pretax. They all started in pretax IRA-type accounts. I am converting my pretax accounts fairly rapidly while employing Smart Strategies for Roth Conversions.

I find it most effective to track retirement funds in after tax dollars, as one of my articles explains in more detail. In Figure 2, using a 30% total tax rate for the investible funds, their after-tax value is $700k.

If we replace the traditional jargon of stocks/bonds with stocks/(value of steady income), then my total portfolio is near 35/65. It is far more conservative than the traditional 60/40.

Finding the Needed Income

Since I want $45k of after-tax income from the investible funds, I need to spend from them at an initial rate of 6.4%. This is simultaneously fine and worrisome.

The historical, long-term-average, real yield for the broad stock market is above 8%. For the Dividend Aristocrats, the number is above 10%. From this standpoint, spending at a rate of 6.4% seems fine.

However, there are some worrisome aspects to my situation. We can look at them in turn.

Assessing Sequence of Returns Risk

The first worry is sequence of returns risk. There are periods when returns fall below the averages for extended periods. This can lead to portfolio depletion.

In fact, the odds are quite good that my funds would prove sufficient even if invested only in an S&P 500 index fund. Whether one uses rolling historical periods or statistical modeling, one finds very good odds of being able to withdraw at that rate.

I performed a range of modeling, publishing the results in several articles. Figure 3, drawn from one of my articles, shows results after 30 years for an initial $500k portfolio, invested in either the Dividend Aristocrats or large-cap eREITs.

In the figure, the symbols show the median final value of the portfolio and the horizontal bars show the values corresponding to the 20th and 80th percentile.

Figure 3. Final portfolio value, in 2019 dollars, after an investor withdraws the percentage indicated each year for 30 years. The black and magenta show results for a portfolio of large-capitalization equity REITs and for a portfolio composed of the Dividend Aristocrats, respectively. Source.

One sees that the chance of running out of funds is extremely small, even withdrawing at a 10% rate. The key factor is that these are dividend-paying securities. For an 8% initial withdrawal rate, the median portfolio of non-payers having the historical average total return of 8.4% is exhausted within 30 years.

Cognitive Decline

A second area of concern for a plan to spend as needed from a diverse portfolio of stocks or index funds is that of cognitive decline. The chance that one will unknowingly enter a period of cognitive incompetence before death is much larger than the chance of portfolio exhaustion in any of the scenarios above.

It took me a long time to figure out what to do about this. I eventually shared my plan in Define A Strategy For Your Own Cognitive Decline.

I decided to sequester 25% of my investable funds and give them to someone else to manage. In the model version of my finances here, this is $175k of after-tax funds, as shown in Figure 4.

As it has developed, the Trust Department of my long term, local bank will invest these funds in a diversified portfolio, using selected funds and individual stocks. They will rebalance at intervals.

Once I am sure I can tolerate having them control my money, my notion is this. I will legally limit my access to the funds so that I must demonstrate competence to regain control of them. Working on that is a matter for future years and future articles.

From a portfolio strategy point of view, the associated notion is that these funds will be left alone to grow for about 20 years. Eventually, if needed, I will turn on a flow of income from them to sustain us in the later years of retirement.

Figure 4. The allocation of investible funds and corresponding required fractional withdrawals from the discretionary portion.

The downside is that sequestering these funds leaves me with even less funds to support the near-term years of expenditures. Figure 4 shows this amount as $525k so that the required initial spending rate is 8.6%.

Note, however, that the planning horizon for these funds is now only 20 years. The funds will last 20 years at a real return of 6%. This plan thus leaves me pretty much in the same place in terms of required minimum investment return.

Catastrophic Expenses and Legacy

The biggest adverse financial consequence of my early retirement date is that I as yet have few reserves for catastrophic medical or other expenses. They would have to get covered out of principal, potentially greatly reducing my future spendable income.

That said, I am not in dire straits in any way. I have substantial emergency reserves for normal surprises. I own, and hope to continue to own, two houses, but could downsize to one if this became necessary.

There are also reasons to hope that my spending rate will drop quite a bit even in semi-retirement. I will know within a year or two. Even so, I don't have enough of a cushion to feel fully comfortable.

A colleague on the High Yield Landlord chat was curious about my concern over this issue. He cited his father's experience with hospitalizations being adequately covered by medicare plus gap insurance.

Indeed, hospitalization is probably not a financial threat. It is potential non-covered expenses of various kinds that are.

Beyond all of that, leaving a modest legacy to my children and a larger one to organizations I believe in is something I would very much like to be able to do. So both potential catastrophes and potential legacies motivate me to seek to significantly grow my funds.

The Investment Problem

The above pieces, taken together, define my challenge for active investing. My active-investing portfolio is $525k. These funds need to support $45k in (real) expenses.

What is more nuanced is the interplay of seeking appreciation without exhausting the funds. They must yield a minimum of 6% to last long enough that all of my funds will support several decades of retirement spending. Yet, I would prefer that they produce double-digit total returns, providing additional security, financial flexibility, and a legacy.

I could just buy securities with double digit yields, hoping to achieve this. There are many authors on Seeking Alpha advocating this and doing it. But the evidence shown in Figure 5 suggests that this is likely to be a losing strategy if done blindly.

In the next article, I will discuss my specific approach to generating the returns I desire.

Figure 5. Historic realized returns for the period 1996 to 2015. Source

Implications For You And Your Portfolio

My suggestion for you is that you think through the issues discussed above, in your own context. Note that I'm not a financial advisor.

First, you need to work the problem of balancing three elements. These are how much you want to spend, how much you can tolerate risk and volatility, and how much yield this means you need for your portfolio.

This balancing may lead you to use some or all of your funds to obtain secure income. Or it may lead you to invest aggressively, with a willingness to cut back sharply on your expenditures if this proves necessary. The only wrong answer here is to fail to think this through.

This analysis may lead you to lock up some funds to provide secure income. Beyond that, I suggest you think about how to handle your own potential cognitive decline. I've shared my approach.

This process may leave you with some funds to actively invest. The next article will discuss the issues, choices, and decisions that produced my own plan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.