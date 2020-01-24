A Guidance Hiccup Barely Registers With ASML

Another longer-term unknown is how rapidly ASML can scale up its manufacturing capacity for EUV systems and how profitably it can produce them.

With strong logic/foundry orders, one of the key unknowns in 2020 is the extent to which memory orders come through for ASML.

ASML delivered slightly better than expected revenue for the fourth quarter, but margins were light and management's guidance for the first quarter was a little light of expectations.

Semiconductor equipment stocks have come roaring back on strong logic/foundry orders and anticipation that memory orders will soon come back in force. That hasn’t left many bargains, but this is a momentum-driven sector now. To that end, ASML (ASML) has been quite strong since my last update, rising almost 30% and more or less keeping pace with an assortment of semi equipment names like Advanced Energy (AEIS), Applied Materials (AMAT), and VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY), while Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has done even better over that time.

I’ve been pretty straightforward in the past that these momentum situations are not my preferred investment environment and that’s just how it often is with semiconductor equipment names – they sell-off too much in the downturns and shoot back too far when spending recovers. Be that as it may, ASML still has a lot going for it, including a monopoly in the nascent EUV lithography market and upside to over EUR 20 billion in revenue in five years. I will say that ASML’s valuation is reasonable today in the context of its peer group, but the entire group is trading at a premium to normal drivers like near-term margins and revenue growth.

The Fourth Quarter Comes In Good On Growth, But A Little Short On Margins

Given the level of expectations built into this recent run, you’d think that a stock like ASML would be vulnerable to anything less than a beat-and-raise quarter, but the Street seems to have largely shrugged a just “okay” quarter and somewhat disappointing guidance.

Revenue rose 28% YoY and 35% QoQ, with system revenue up 29% and 35%, respectively, and service revenue up a similar 26% and 37%. Within the lithography business, ASML shipped 76 units this quarter, up 13 from the prior year and up 19 from the prior quarter. Eight of those units were new EUV systems, versus seven in the prior quarter, driving EUV revenue growth of around 58% to over EUR 900M (while ArF immersion system revenue grew 27% to around EUR 1,750M). Within lithography system sales, sales to logic/foundry customers rose 80% (making up 83% of sales), while memory sales declined 46%. Relative to sell-side expectations, this was a better than 3% beat.

Margins weren’t so impressive, as the company continues to invest in R&D and process improvements. Gross margin shrank 40bp YoY, but improved 440bp QoQ, missing expectations by about 60bp. Operating income rose 35% YoY and 86% QoQ, with operating margin expanding 150bp YoY and 860bp QoQ, missing expectations by about 90bp.

Orders came up 7% short of expectations, with ASML reporting 51% YoY growth in order value to EUR 2.4 billion, with logic orders up 49% and memory up 59%. Within that total are 76 unit orders versus 53 in the year-ago quarter and 81 in the third quarter.

Cautious Guidance, With Higher Spending

The midpoint of ASML’s first quarter revenue guidance was about 3% below the prior average of sell-side estimates. Management didn’t give much specific guidance about 2020, other than noting strong ongoing demand in logic but less visibility into the recovery in memory spending. Management is targeting 35 EUV order shipments, but wouldn’t back a 50%-plus gross margin target, due in part to the delay in launching the higher-margin multi-beam eBeam inspection tool.

Lower margins are a byproduct of ongoing R&D spending, as well as process improvement initiatives. On the R&D side, management continues to work on its high-NA EUV tool, as well as further refinements to its existing EUV and DUV line-up and multi-beam technology. On the process improvement side, management continues to work with its supply chain and internal process to expand capacity for its new EUV tools – while management is targeting 45 to 50-tool capacity in 2021, hitting the high end of its long-term 60+ unit target depends in no small part on figuring out these production challenges.

As far as memory goes, I’m bullish on the prospect for orders materializing in 2020. Margins in DRAM support production expansion, and recent results from Teradyne (TER) would seem to be encouraging for the sector (albeit they’re very different kinds of tools). Having followed the sector for a while, past memory cycles have shown orders recover about two to four quarters after pricing, and I don’t see why this time would be meaningfully different.

Significant Long-Term Opportunity

I applaud ASML management for trying to give long-term guidance given the notorious cyclicality and unpredictability of the semiconductor tool market. While the range of potential outcomes in 2025 is wide (anywhere from 37 to 64 EUV tools), I think the ongoing rapid transitions between nodes and the growing demand for chips in a wide range of applications (autos, industrial automation, IoT, memory, etc.) bode well for hitting the high end.

As far as what could go wrong, I think ASML’s past execution speaks for itself and I think management will figure out the production and engineering challenges they’re encountering in EUV. I believe most of the risks are external threats that ASML can’t do much to control. What if, for instance, a severe earthquake wrecks the company’s Cymer facilities? The company bought Cymer because they needed to guarantee the light source side of the system. I could also see the Chinese government launching a sort of “moonshot” program to develop an alternative technology, though there would likely be plenty of long-term visibility into such an effort. Antirust or a coordinated push-back from customers could also be a threat.

Admittedly, none of those seem particularly likely. More probable obstacles include more pedestrian issues like just not being able to improve manufacturing throughput enough to reach 60-system capacity. It’s also plausible that improvements in other areas like photoresists could improve the throughput enough that customers wouldn’t need as many tools.

The Outlook

I haven’t really changed my model all that much, as I continue to believe ASML can generate long-term revenue growth close to the double digits, with almost EUR 20B in revenue in 2024 and high 20%’s FCF margins. Longer term, I think EUR 30B in revenue and FCF margins close to 30% are possible, particularly as other opportunities like service accelerate and ASML builds out its metrology and inspection tools business.

Neither discounted cash flow nor a margin-driven EV/revenue approach are particularly helpful now; ASML looks pricey by either approach. I will say, though, that virtually the entire sector looks pricey relative to historical norms, but ASML’s price/valuation within that is not unreasonable – if anything, the company’s superior margins and monopoly position may not be fully valued.

The Bottom Line

I don’t like building arguments to buy a stock on the basis of relative valuation, so the fact that ASML is comparatively less over-priced in an over-priced sector doesn’t help me all that much. I also realize that there are plenty of investors that use different criteria for their investment decisions and may not be as limited by valuation concerns. To them I’d say this may yet be a name to consider, but just be cautious of the overall sector valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.