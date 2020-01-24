Restocking Could Help Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, But Leverage Proves Elusive

There's an argument to be made that USAP should trade closer to $16, but it's harder to argue for this stock as more than a trade.

Aerospace generates about two-thirds of USAP's revenue; while the production halt to the 737 MAX is a risk, demand for MRO parts is still healthy.

It's been a long wait for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) to gain much leverage with customers, particularly in the high-value premium alloys that would drive significant margin leverage from their higher ASP and better capacity utilization. Unfortunately, the numbers tell the story - revenue has grown only about 3% CAGR over the past five years and gross and operating margins are both lower. Granted, five years is perhaps an arbitrary period to examine, but the best that can be said about USAP's stock market performance is that Allegheny (ATI) has done worse and Haynes (HAYN) about as poorly in the market over the past five years (while Carpenter (CRS) has done "less bad" more than better).

USAP is still arguably undervalued on multiple valuation approaches, but I just don't see the momentum in the business that I expected to see by now. USAP should benefit from restocking in 2020 (I think we saw some of that in Q4'19) and maybe there are still opportunities to win meaningful business with its premium alloys, but I can't get excited about a company that serves a commodity market without some apparent edge on the cost, production, and product design side.

Another Challenging Quarter, But It Could Have Been Worse

USAP came in a little below the scant published sell-side estimates and underperformed more substantially versus my estimates for the fourth quarter. Given the growing weakness in end-markets like oil/gas, heavy equipment, and general industrial, though, I think the results could have been even worse and I wonder whether the company benefited from customer restocking, as many industrial companies had been working down their input inventories to unsustainable levels in the face of demand uncertainty and in an attempt to "game" commodity price moves.

Revenue fell 3% yoy and almost 3% qoq this quarter, with USAP seeing a small year-over-year decline in volume and a small quarter-over-quarter increase offset by ASP declines of roughly 3%. The ASP declines appear to be largely a product of mix, as premium alloy sales were down 9% yoy and 7.5% qoq, falling from 14% of revenue in the year-ago and quarter-ago periods to a little over 13%.

Mix shifts and underutilized capacity both had an impact, though a recovery from a fire earlier in the year helped the sequential comparison. Gross margin fell 70bp yoy but improved 120bp qoq. Adjusted EBITDA was up slightly from the year-ago period, but down 8% qoq, and operating income fell 30% yoy with the company just barely profitable.

Debt was basically unchanged for the quarter, but inventory climbed both on a yoy and qoq basis, with working capital weighing pretty heavily on free cash flow (which ended negative for the year).

Uncertainty Seems To Be The Theme For The End Markets

USAP's largest market is far and away from the aerospace end-market, from which the company generates about two-thirds of its revenue. Aerospace revenue rose about 7% yoy, but fell 8% qoq, and there is considerable uncertainty regarding the impact of Boeing's (BA) ongoing issues with the 737 MAX. Production of that jet was supposed to account for roughly one-third of all commercial aerospace volume in 2020, so clearly it will have some impact, with management noting that General Electric (GE) has already given notice of a 750-unit cut to its LEAP engine production plans.

If there's a bright side here, it's that USAP hasn't had all that much success getting certified and designed into higher-value opportunities like engines. You can't lose what you never had, and demand for other aerospace components, particularly MRO components is holding up well. Thus far, USAP management says they've only seen about $1 million in order cancellations, but this remains a "developing situation".

I was surprised to see the health in USAP's other end-markets this quarter, with power generation flat on a qoq basis (up 52% yoy, with spending driven largely by maintenance), but the other businesses were all up sequentially. Double-digit growth in oil & gas was a real surprise to me given the weakening fundamentals there, and the 29% growth in the general industrial category leads me to believe that this was at least partly driven by restocking.

I would expect that restocking could drive another good quarter or two, but after that demand will need to be driven by fundamental improvements in those end-markets. I'm not bullish on oil & gas in 2020 (from a capex perspective), but share gains/product wins are still possible. Likewise with heavy industry and general industrial, though I do believe a second-half industrial recovery is still at least plausible in the U.S.

I would note that orders have been relatively steady for USAP for a few quarters (around $50 million), and while the backlog declined 6% yoy, it improved 1% qoq. Management also noted an improving outlook for tool steel in 2020, after a steep decline in 2019.

The Outlook

I don't want to give short shrift to positive efforts like the company's new bar cell unit, but the basic reality is that the company hasn't won the premium business and seen the capacity ramp with this higher-margin business that has long underpinned the bull thesis. Without that premium business, this is a small-scale producer of largely stainless steel subtypes, and one that has never been particularly profitable.

With Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) recently buying into the specialty alloy space (its acquisition of Germany's VDM Metals), we have a new benchmark for valuation - Acerinox paid 5.5x times trailing EBITDA for the year ended in September, or about 6.2x the three-year average EBITDA, and this for a company that is regarded as the leader in high-nickel specialty alloys (with around 14% share), though with similar EBITDA margins.

Updating my model, I still expect around 4% long-term revenue growth from USAP, as I expect specialty alloy markets to outgrow underlying steel demand and gross fixed investment. That's a somewhat bullish expectation relative to USAP's historical revenue growth. My modeling assumptions work out to a long-term forward average FCF margin of around 4% - better, actually, than the historical experience of Acerinox, Carpenter, and Nucor (NUE) (not a specialty alloy producer…), and certainly better than USAP's own historical experience which has seen three years in the last 15 with a greater than mid-single-digit FCF margin.

I don't rule out the possibility that another stainless steel producer like Outokumpu or Aperam could possibly be interested in the assets, but I never like to build a buy thesis on the expectation of a buyout, particularly given USAP's relatively small scale.

I mention all of this to support the general notion that I don't think I'm being unfairly strict or harsh in my modeling. Between discounted cash flow, EV/EBITDA, and ROE-driven P/BV, I get a fair value range of $13 to $16, including using a forward EBITDA multiple in line with the Acerinox/VDM deal.

The Bottom Line

USAP shares to trade below the probable replacement value of its assets, but if VDM (the market leader) couldn't get a more robust premium, what's the argument for USAP? Granted, USAP has robust exposure to aerospace that VDM does not (VDM is more exposed to oil/gas and chemicals), but is that enough? That's for investors to decide, and likewise it's up to investors to decide if the upside toward $16 is sufficient reward to balance the risk of further deterioration in aerospace demand. It's a borderline call now, but with the shares possibly retesting $13, I'm not confident either way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.