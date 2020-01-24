PEY: Investing In Dividend Aristocrats With A 4-5% Yield

PEY is an elite performer during periods of low or negative equity returns but lags during stronger bull markets.

Over the past decade, PEY has beaten its peer category average by 3-4% annually with about 25% less risk.

This ETF behaves more like a high yield equity ETF than a dividend growth ETF and comes with some extra risk.

PEY targets the 50 highest yielding stocks from a universe of companies with a 10+ year history of raising their dividends.

Investing in long-term dividend growers has historically been one of the best strategies for generating predictable income for your portfolio. In most cases, you can also essentially guarantee yourself an annual pay raise that often exceeds the cost of inflation.

Investors have recognized this trend making dividend growth (NOBL) the clear outperformer among the primary equity income strategies, including both high yield (VYM) and dividend quality (QDF), over the past few years.

Data by YCharts

The drawback, though, is that dividend aristocrats collectively don't offer much in the way of yield. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF only offers an annualized yield of 2.0%, not a big step up from the 1.7% yield of the S&P 500.

But if you want higher yields from the aristocrats, it turns out that you CAN have your cake and eat it too! How does a 4.3% yield from a universe of stocks with 10+ year histories of growing their dividends sound?

I want to profile the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY), a fund that attempts to solve the low yield conundrum by targeting the highest yielders within the universe of long-term dividend growth stocks.

Dividend Growth Is The Only Income Strategy That's Worked Recently

In the current market environment, it shouldn't be surprising that dividend stocks, as a whole, have underperformed the broader market. Investors have been actively adding risk to their portfolio for the past year. As long as the Fed keeps throwing hundreds of billions of dollars at the U.S. economy, it's reasonable to believe that stocks will continue to rise at least in the short term.

Not every dividend strategy, however, has been a significant underperformer. Despite investors' appetite for risk, it's long-term dividend growers that have done best.

Data by YCharts

While quality and high yield strategies have trailed the S&P 500 by roughly 500 basis points over the past year, dividend growth has largely kept pace with the broader market up until just recently.

The lack of performance in high yield, despite the risk-on rally we've experienced lately, suggests that investors want risk in the growth portion of their portfolios, not the income part. Dividend investors are looking for stocks that offer steady and predictable pay increases above all else.

Does Targeting High Yield Within A Dividend Growth Strategy Produce Better Results?

The natural inclination for some might be to try to combine the relative safety of dividend growers with the income potential of high yielders and get a 2-for-1 deal.

Turns out, that can be a bit of a boom-or-bust proposition. PEY is generally compared to the Russell Mid-Cap Value index. As you can see, on a calendar year basis over the past decade, PEY has either been an elite performer or a near bust with almost nothing in between.

source: Morningstar

The annual performance doesn't appear to be random though. If you compare PEY's returns to those of the S&P 500, you can begin to see a pattern.

PEY tends to perform best in the years in which the S&P 500 does either poorly or only modestly well. In years in which the S&P 500 is up big, PEY is a major laggard.

But to answer the question of whether growth+yield is a better strategy than just growth, it's important to first understand how the fund works.

PEY has been in business for 15 years and has amassed a strong track record. According to PEY's prospectus...

The underlying index is composed of the 50 issuers with the highest modified dividend yield chosen from the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index. To qualify for inclusion in the underlying index, an issuer must have increased its annual regular cash dividend payments for each of its last ten or more calendar or fiscal years, and must have a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion.

The market cap minimum essentially means that most small-caps are out. Otherwise, the criteria for inclusion are fairly straightforward. It's worth noting that PEY is yield-weighted, so you've got names, such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Vector Group (VGR) and, ironically, Invesco (IVZ), among its top holdings. Vector, however, recently announced that it's cutting its dividend in half proving that even dividend achievers are at risk of a dividend reduction under the right (or wrong!) conditions.

If you think the fact that the fund is yield-weighted instead of cap-weighted makes it look and behave more like a high yield ETF than a dividend growth ETF, you'd be correct. Take a look at the funds that PEY is most highly correlated with.

The WisdomTree High Dividend ETF (DHS), the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD), the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Dividend ETF (SPYD), the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials ETF (DTN), ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) and SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) all use high yield targeting strategies as part of their objectives. None of the top 10 on this list are known for a dividend growth strategy. When you think of PEY, you should essentially consider it a high yield equity ETF first and foremost.

BlackRock's factor box tool confirms this notion.

source: BlackRock

The high scores on dividend yield and low volatility were expected, but the extreme underweight rating on quality is consistent with some of the balance sheet challenges that exist in companies with high yields.

With that understanding, we can add PEY to our original 1-year performance chart to see where the dividend growth+high yield strategy fits in.

Data by YCharts

PEY is actually the worst performer of the group, underperforming even the pure high yield strategy of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. High yielders, whether they have long histories of dividend growth or not, have been out of favor for some time and continue to be shunned in favor of riskier growth stocks.

But that's just a view of PEY's strategy in the short term. Long term, PEY scores much better.

PEY Tops All Benchmarks Over The Past Decade

As mentioned earlier, PEY just turned 15 years old. In its first two years of existence, it pretty much kept pace with the S&P 500 before getting walloped during the financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

While that period provides a good illustration of the inherent risks involved in investing in high yield equities, the past decade has been a different story. The markets have risen largely without interruption and the growth + high yield strategy has paid off.

Data by YCharts

The mid-cap value indices have been used as the measuring stick for PEY by the likes of BlackRock and Morningstar, so I'll use it too (and I throw in the S&P 500 just for good measure). Over the past decade, PEY has outperformed its peer benchmarks by 35-45% in total, while beating the S&P 500 by 63% (or about 4-5% per year).

Perhaps even more enticing is the fact that PEY has generated this performance with lower overall risk.

I've highlighted the three most important numbers above, which are for the past 10 years of performance. Both the fund's beta and standard deviation of returns are 25-30% less compared to the average of the mid-cap value category and 15-25% less compared to the S&P 500. The Sharpe Ratio confirms a much superior risk/reward ratio for PEY.

Conclusion

PEY's investment style is currently out of favor with investors, which is evidenced by its far inferior returns compared to the broader market and other dividend strategies. Over a longer period of time, however, the dividend growth + high yield strategy is one that has proven to work.

Historical performance suggests that you should avoid this fund in the midst of a risk-on bull market, such as the one we're experiencing right now. In times of less certainty, where the equity markets are producing minimal or negative returns, PEY has demonstrated its ability to perform at the tippy top of its peer group.

The fund's 4%+ dividend yield will no doubt appeal to income investors seeking better options for their portfolios, but the high yield aspect of the portfolio does add a degree of risk, especially during a sharp or prolonged downturn.

Overall, my opinion is that PEY is a great long-term investment if you're willing to ride out some ups and downs. The combination of above average yields, solid total returns and the potential for portfolio risk reduction makes it well worth your consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD, QDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.