That course of action paid off with the stock's recovery from its September low, but now may be time to consider hedging again. I present two ways of doing so.

When QURE dropped 47% over the next 3 months, I showed how those hedges ameliorated the decline, and presented a course of action for bullish longs.

Last June, after QURE had tripled in price over the previous 6 months, I presented ways investors could stay long while hedging.

Revisiting uniQure

When Seeking Alpha asked me to revisit uniQure (QURE), my first thought was to contact my go-to biotech analyst, Julia Skripka-Serry, for her take on the company. Readers may recall I quoted her cautiously bullish take on QURE in my June article on the stock ("Hedging Your Bet On uniQure"). Unfortunately, she is no longer covering the stock, so I can't give you her current take on it. What I can do here is talk about how one of the hedging strategies I laid out for uniQure panned out, and how you can protect yourself now if you are long the stock.

Hedging uniQure In June

One of the reasons QURE caught my eye last June was because it had tripled in value over the previous six months.

Data by YCharts

That prompted me to suggest hedging last June. Over the next three months after I presented hedges for QURE here, the stock dropped 47%.

Data by YCharts

At that point ("Crash Protection Kicks In For uniQure"), I showed how the hedges ameliorated that drop, and offered a possible course of action for hedged QURE longs who remained bullish on it:

[T]he nice thing about being hedged is that it gives you options (no pun intended). You don't have to worry so much about how much further uniQure might drop because your downside is strictly limited. You can exit now, for a smaller loss; you can buy-to-close the call leg of your collar to remove your upside cap if you're bullish; and if you're even more bullish, you can sell your appreciated puts and buy more uniQure shares.

That course of action worked out well for QURE bulls, as they would have added to their QURE positions before the stock's climb back.

Data by YCharts

Nevertheless, after climbing 75% from late September to early January, the stock has rolled over a bit since, as you can see above. If you're considering re-hedging here, below are a couple of ways of doing so.

Hedging QURE Again Now

For each of these examples, I'll assume you own 1,000 shares of QURE and can tolerate a decline of up to 30%, but not one more than that. I've circled the cost as a percentage of position value to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of QURE against a >30% decline by mid-July.

The cost here was $9,300, or 15.03% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Lower Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 29% between now and mid-July, this was the optimal collar to protect you against the same, >30% decline as the previous hedge over the same time frame.

Here, as you can see, the cost was much lower: $500, or 0.81% of position value, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls and the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Given the roller-coaster ride QURE shareholders have ridden over the last year, hedging at relative highs has come in handy. In hindsight, it would have been better to do so earlier this month, but it's worth considering hedging now, in the event QURE continues its slide. As September's example shows, you may have an opportunity to add more shares at a lower price using appreciated put options if the current slide continues.

Generating Better Returns While Hedging

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.